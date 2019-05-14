Delaware-based Advanced Degree Carpet Cleaning to award franchises

LEWES, Del., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Degree Carpet Cleaning® is excited to announce that it is now awarding franchises. Known for its five-star proprietary cleaning processes, Advanced Degree is a great option for entrepreneurs looking to build a scalable business based on quality and outstanding customer service. The company is initially focusing its franchise sales efforts in and around Philadelphia, PA and throughout southern New Jersey.

"We offer a unique opportunity for someone looking to become their own boss while delivering excellent customer service every day," said Advanced Degree CEO Mike Dunmyer. "We have a proven, highly differentiated business model backed by extensive training, a great support infrastructure and a collaborative culture."

Advanced Degree Carpet Cleaning® offers potential franchisees a unique, super-premium business model at an affordable price point. Average start up costs range from $53,070 to $72,390, including the franchise fee. Franchisees also have the flexibility to begin operating out of their home before expanding to warehouse facilities. Advanced Degree provides an extensive training program that includes the Advanced Degree MBA, as well as on-site assistance from a home office senior technician to help anchor the initial training. After launch, franchisees will be able to take advantage of the company's proprietary, end-to-end Customer Relationship Management system and internal marketing strategy.

"To develop the strongest brand in the industry, we're committed to providing our franchise partners with best in class support," said Dunmyer. "We'll make sure everyone has the skillset and expertise they need to build a successful business and to deliver on the promise of our brand."

To find out more about the Advanced Degree Carpet Cleaning® franchise opportunity, go to their website at www.advanceddegreefranchisesales.com.

About Advanced Degree Carpet Cleaning®

Founded in 2014, Advanced Degree has grown rapidly by leveraging its proprietary carpet, tile and upholstery "detailing" processes, intense internal training regime and commitment to 100% customer satisfaction. Having established themselves as a top-rated local company, Advanced Degree is on a mission to build the most respected national brand in the cleaning industry.

