DELAWARE COURT REVERSES PRIOR JUDGEMENT OF $1 BILLION DAMAGES AGAINST BYJU RAVEENDRAN

BENGALURU, India and NEW DELHI , Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delaware Court has reversed the $1 billion Judgement against Byju Raveendran (Director, Byjus Investments Pvt. Ltd.), in view of fresh submissions made by Byju Raveendran through a motion to correct the Judgement of 20 November 2025. The Court agreed that damages had not been determined and ordered a new phase to commence in early January 2026 to determine any damages related to claims against Byju Raveendran.

GLAS Trust and the Lenders withheld or misrepresented information, misleading courts and the public, and contributing to the collapse of the business, the loss of roughly 85,000 jobs, impacting 250 million students, and the destruction of tens of billions in enterprise value. Byju Raveendran is considering further action against GLAS Trust and others for that conduct.

"The significance of the Court's decision to amend the judgement cannot be overstated. Byju Raveendran today has not been found liable to pay a single dollar in damages to the Plaintiffs . During the damages proceedings starting January 2026, we intend to demonstrate to the Court that not only have the Plaintiffs suffered no damage whatsoever due to actions of Byju Raveendran, but also that the Plaintiffs have intentionally misled the Court in this proceeding and other adversary proceedings. We also intend to demonstrate that these Plaintiffs have sought to mislead Courts in India and elsewhere to gain advantage in those Court proceedings by harassing and damaging Byju Raveendran, Divya Gokulnath, and Riju Ravindran. We reserve the right to seek sanctions against Plaintiff's counsel for their conduct in these proceedings. We will seek the necessary remedy in the Delaware Courts and through the $2.5 billion lawsuit that we intend to file prior to the end of the year," stated Michael McNutt, litigation advisor for Byju Raveendran.

A review of information obtained by Byju Raveendran and his counsel clearly demonstrates that the monies lent to Alpha (and sent by OCI to companies owned by Byju Raveendran) were indeed invested in Think & Learn in compliance with all relevant Indian laws and not 'siphoned off' to the Founders.

Additionally, the Financial records of Think & Learn available publicly verify that Byju Raveendran and entities controlled by him invested in excess of $475 million by purchasing shares in TLPL in the same period.

Media Contact:

Pradeep Wadhwa

[email protected]

SOURCE Byjus Investments Pvt. Ltd