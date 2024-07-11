Delaware Department of Labor Selects Infosys Public Services to Modernize its Labor Systems

Infosys LaborForce, the first platform as a service solution for the state labor agencies, to replace legacy, outdated systems.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Public Services ("IPS"), a North America-based subsidiary of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), today announced that the Delaware Department of Labor ("Delaware") has awarded the company a contract to revitalize the state's unemployment insurance tax, benefits and appeals programs. Further, the Delaware Department of Labor has engaged Infosys Public Services to develop a new system for the paid family medical leave program. Delaware will leverage the Infosys LaborForce solution to create significant improvements in key state labor programs as well as bring value to Delaware constituents with a new program.

Existing Delaware legacy systems face operational inefficiencies and customer service barriers impacting the delivery of critical services in a timely manner. Infosys LaborForce, a Salesforce-based enterprise labor system, will enable the Department of Labor to provide best in class customer service and integrate unemployment insurance and paid family medical leave programs. Infosys LaborForce is a cloud-native solution, meeting most of the state requirements out of the box leveraging the Salesforce CRM and Low/No Code platform for accelerated development.

Infosys LaborForce leverages the proven Salesforce platform to deliver industry leading performance, enhance employee experience, build efficiency, and deliver new capabilities. The solution will also enable the agency to support new programs and functionality, enabling thorough and prompt adaptation to changing economic conditions. Infosys LaborForce will enhance the Department of Labor's ability to anticipate and respond to data security threats and manage access, improving system security and reducing fraud.

The project has kicked off and the implementation has begun. The Delaware Department of Labor is also leveraging Project Management Office (PMO) and other IT services from CAI, a global services firm, to help ensure a smooth implementation. Infosys Public Services is excited to leverage CAI's services and looks forward to an effective relationship.

Karryl Hubbard, Secretary, Delaware Department of Labor, said, "Facing an aging legacy system characterized by manual processes, incorrect dates and delays, we needed to transform customer experience, optimize and streamline operational processes and provide a technology platform enabling rapid response to quickly changing economic scenarios and an ever evolving federal and state regulatory environment. We are thrilled to collaborate with Infosys Public Services to implement Infosys LaborForce and vastly improve the services we provide."

Lax Gopisetty, President and CEO, Infosys Public Services, said, "We are honored and excited to work with the Delaware Department of Labor and help them navigate their implementation journey with Infosys LaborForce. The solution has been designed by Infosys Public Services' National Labor Practice with experts who have helped modernize labor systems in 20+ states. We look forward to leveraging our extensive experience in enabling Delaware to build a future-resilient system and serve their residents more efficiently."

Nasi Jazayeri, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce Public Sector Solutions & Net Zero Cloud, said, "Alongside Infosys Public Services and the Delaware Department of Labor, we are committed to improving state workforce programs and building resilient systems within the public sector. Built on our powerful Salesforce Public Sector Solutions and government cloud platform, Infosys LaborForce, the fully integrated, cloud-native labor system has groundbreaking implications for the entire state government labor systems market."

This solution has the potential to change the way the industry delivers its labor functions and sets a new bar for customer service with Salesforce. The solution, to be deployed by Infosys Public Services for the Delaware Department of Labor, will allow its divisions to access a single set of consolidated information across its enterprise and provide multi-channel access of accurate information to its constituents.

About Infosys Public Services

Infosys Public Services is a leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. With benchmark processes, access to cross-industry insights and innovative public sector solutions, Infosys Public Services is helping public sector organizations to navigate their digital transformation, helping them renew existing systems into modern, agile, intelligent platforms, develop new capabilities and deliver better outcomes to all stakeholders at a lower cost with less risk.

Navigate your next with Infosys Public Services. Visit www.infosyspublicservices.com to learn how.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 335,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

About CAI

CAI is a global services firm with over 8,700 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. CAI has over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, CAI has the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. CAI's tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors and are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infosys