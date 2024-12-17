Delaware Depository Expands with New Pennsylvania Facility

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For 25 years, Delaware Depository has provided secure storage and transportation of precious metals bullion assets for both individual and commercial customers.

This year, Delaware Depository will be expanding business operations with a new storage facility in Aston, Pennsylvania.

The decision to expand was driven by the growing demand for secure and accessible precious metals storage in the Greater Philadelphia region. This expansion enables growth and geographical diversification by holding physical bullion in Delaware, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

This facility combines state-of-the-art security with building automation to ensure the safety of assets while increasing the speed of operation. Currently, this location is equipped for long-term bulk silver storage and staged customer pick-ups. With enhanced security features, increased storage capacity, and state-of-the-art technology, the facility is optimized for asset tracking and management.

These security measures follow the proven "defense in depth" approach, which has consistently ensured the security of bullion assets at Delaware Depository's other safekeeping facilities for over 25 years. In addition to internal controls, bullion stored at the Aston facility is covered by Delaware Depository's $1 billion "all-risk" insurance policy, protecting against theft, loss, or damage.

"The new facility offers several additional benefits, including enhanced security features, increased storage capacity, and state-of-the-art technology for asset tracking and management. Additionally, its strategic location provides better accessibility for clients and more efficient logistical operations," said Joe Groff, Security and Facility Manager of Delaware Depository. Delaware Depository is dedicated to surpassing our customers' expectations with our commitment to service, trust, and security.

To learn more, visit www.delawaredepository.com.

SOURCE FideliTrade Incorporated