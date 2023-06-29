Delaware Education and Child Advocate Installed as President of National PTA

National PTA

29 Jun, 2023

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 29, 2023     /PRNewswire/ -- Yvonne Johnson, a passionate and dedicated education and child advocate from Wilmington, Del., has been installed as the 58th president of National PTA, the nation's preeminent volunteer child advocacy association. Johnson's installation took place at the conclusion of the 2023 National PTA Virtual Convention.

Johnson, whose personal motto is "never underestimate the power of a parent's voice," is the recipient of many recognitions for her advocacy work on issues affecting education and children, including resolutions and proclamations presented to her by Delaware's governor and lieutenant governor. She also received National PTA's Shirley Igo Advocate of the Year Award in 2014 for leading a grassroots advocacy campaign around inclusive classrooms in a school district in Delaware.

Johnson has been involved in PTA for nearly 30 years, serving for the past two years as president-elect of National PTA; serving as National PTA vice president of advocacy and chair of the association's Legislation Committee from 2019-2021; and serving Delaware PTA at the local, region and state level in many capacities, including as state president from 2011-2013. 

"Yvonne is an advocate to the core," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "She exemplifies what it means to take action for children and education, and her passion and dedication will be tremendous assets as our association continues to work to make sure families' voices and perspectives are heard and included; make a difference for the education, health, safety and well-being of every child; and make every child's potential a reality."

As president of National PTA, Johnson will continue to be a strong voice for children and education. She will also focus on membership and volunteer development and is committed to being intentional with PTA's efforts to be more inclusive, diverse and equitable.

"As the oldest and largest child advocacy association in the nation, nothing is more valuable than our voice. And there is still so much work to be done to ensure every child has every opportunity to reach their full potential," said Johnson. "At PTA, we are committed to speaking up and out on issues that matter. From advocating for common sense gun laws, child nutrition, increased funding for Title I and infrastructure investments in aging school buildings to equity and social justice, protecting LGBTQ+ students and wrap around services that include supporting children with mental health needs. This is what PTA does best, and I am thrilled to lead the association and work alongside our members nationwide as we continue to speak for every child with one voice."

Professionally, Johnson is an independent consultant. She will serve as president of National PTA until June 2026.

About National PTA
National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

