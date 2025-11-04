Delaware First Health and the Centene Foundation Announce Grant Program Recipients

Grants awarded to Delaware community-based organizations tackling housing insecurity and transportation barriers

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware First Health, a leading Medicaid managed care organization in Delaware, and the Centene Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced the recipients of a $500,000 grant initiative aimed at improving health outcomes in Delaware communities.

Delaware First Health and the Centene Foundation opened the grant program earlier this year as part of its commitment to address drivers of health in Delaware. As part of this initiative, Delaware First Health will distribute over $500,000 to support local, nonprofit, community-based organizations that are working to address drivers of health.

Grants will be awarded to multiple organizations serving high-need communities across Delaware, with priority given to organizations addressing housing insecurity and transportation accessibility. The following organizations have been awarded a grant through this initiative:

"We believe that health starts in the community. By investing in organizations that are tackling housing and transportation challenges head-on, we're helping build a stronger, healthier Delaware – one neighborhood at a time," said Bill Wilson, plan president and CEO of Delaware First Health.

Delaware First Health and the Centene Foundation awarded grants after a competitive application and review process. For more information about the grants program, visit: https://www.delawarefirsthealth.com/grants

About Delaware First Health

Established in 2023, Delaware First Health provides government-sponsored managed care services to families across Delaware through Medicaid (Delaware First Health), Marketplace (Ambetter Health of Delaware), Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). By building strong community partnerships that support access to wholistic and culturally competent care, Delaware First Health is transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Delaware First Health is a Centene Corporation company. For more information, please visit DelawareFirstHealth.com.

About Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing drivers of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare access, social services and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website.

