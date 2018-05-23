Delaware Ford Dealer Launches Tech Start up 20 Group Dealer Trades

Santosh Viswanathan, Ford Dealer in Smyrna DE, has created a platform called SPIN® where Franchised 20 Group Dealers can launch up their overaged inventory for Dealers to trade, buy or sell from each other. Each Dealer sets his own time frame of aged inventory to serve up on the platform ranging from 45 days to 100 days or more. Furthermore, non-competing Dealers can even trade overage inventory with each other. "Franchised Dealers dotted throughout the U.S. form great exchange networks to trade with each other. While the inventory problems are ours, we are also the solution," says Santosh Viswanathan. "The money that greases the wheels of the auctions belong to the Dealers and we are repurposing it on our platform, www.20groupdealertrades.com." Some Dealers are trading cars for as little as $50 per transaction. This technology is a disrupter in a retail environment where Dealers have largely operated in silos and relied on paying heavy fees at the auctions. "We've changed that. We are dealing directly with each other and our platform is saving our Dealers a lot of time and money. This is a game changer."

