Delaware, Hawaii and Vermont are the Worst States for Speedy Drivers

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2019 -- QuoteWizard released a report on the worst states for speedy drivers.

After ranking all 50 states on average speed limits and rate of speeding tickets we found that drivers in states with low-speed limits tend to have a higher rate of speeding tickets. Conversely, we found states with higher speed limits had a lower rate of speeding tickets.

Key findings:

Delaware , Hawaii and Vermont worst states for speedy drivers.

, and worst states for speedy drivers. Texas , Nevada and Arizona best states for speedy drivers.

, and best states for speedy drivers. States with lower average speed limits have a higher rate of speeding tickets.

States with higher average speed limits have a lower rate of speeding tickets.

The average speed limit in the country is 67.7 MPH.

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed interstate speed limit data in each state from the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and State Highway Safety Offices. We then ranked each state on the average interstate speed limit to compare with QuoteWizard speeding ticket data by state. Final rankings are a differential comparison of the speed limit and speeding ticket rankings. States ranked highest were found to have the largest negative difference of speeding ticket rank compared to speed limit rank.

Rank State Avg Speed

Limit Speed Limit

Rank Speeding Ticket

Rank 1 Delaware 55 49 3 2 Hawaii 60 43 1 3 Vermont 60 43 4 4 Washington 65 33 8 5 Oregon 62.5 38 14 6 Alaska 55 49 29 7 Ohio 67.5 25 12 8 Missouri 65 33 20 9 South Carolina 70 13 2 10 Iowa 62.5 38 27 11 Minnesota 67.5 25 15 12 Rhode Island 60 43 34 13 Massachusetts 65 33 26 14 Georgia 62.5 38 31 15 Wisconsin 70 13 7 16 Indiana 62.5 38 33 17 New York 60 43 38 18 Maryland 67.5 25 21 19 Alabama 67.5 25 22 20 New Hampshire 70 13 11 21 Connecticut 60 43 41 22 Kentucky 65 33 32 23 Idaho 72.5 5 5 24 Kansas 72.5 5 6 25 Illinois 62.5 38 39 26 New Jersey 60 43 44 27 Virginia 70 13 16 28 Nebraska 70 13 17 29 Tennessee 70 13 18 30 West Virginia 67.5 25 30 31 Utah 75 4 10 32 Colorado 70 13 19 33 Wyoming 80 1 9 34 Maine 72.5 5 13 35 North Carolina 70 13 23 36 Florida 67.5 25 42 37 Pennsylvania 65 33 50 38 North Dakota 75 4 24 39 Arkansas 67.5 25 45 40 Mississippi 70 13 35 41 California 67.5 25 47 42 Montana 72.5 5 28 43 South Dakota 80 1 25 44 New Mexico 70 13 37 45 Oklahoma 70 13 43 46 Louisiana 72.5 5 36 47 Michigan 72.5 5 40 48 Arizona 70 13 49 49 Nevada 72.5 5 48 50 Texas 80 1 46

