Delaware innovates to build a strong talent pipeline

Formed in 2014, Delaware Pathways was created to help fulfill the Delaware Promise: By 2025, 65% of Delaware's workforce will have a two- or four-year degrees or professional certificates to match the percentage of Delaware jobs that require them. In Delaware, because employers need middle- and high-skill employees, academic degrees and industry certificates are given equal weight. The program is quickly expanding, in part due to a $2 million, three-year grant from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and a $3.25 million, three-year grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

"Pathways couldn't have come at a better time; talent is top of mind," said Kurt Foreman, President and CEO of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, the nonprofit that leads the state's economic development effort. "Pathways is allowing students to explore career paths that heretofore they may have never thought about or considered. We know that there is demand for these positions. By giving high school students the training in these fields, Delaware is positioning the students and the state for success. This makes Delaware that much more attractive to prospective businesses."

The first pathway, advanced manufacturing, is "immersive," said Paul Morris, associate vice president for workforce development and community education at Delaware Technical Community College. "Students come to Delaware Tech every other day," Morris explained. "The two-year program has 600 hours of training and education."

In allied health, students can earn credentials that will make them job-ready when they graduate high school. They can become a licensed, certified nursing assistant, a certified phlebotomist and nationally certified patient-care assistant. The program also is a bridge between high school and college. While certain pathways don't require 600 hours, they let students explore high-demand fields.

Workplace experience is an essential part of the model. In Delaware, 85% of employers surveyed said they were likely or very likely to hire the student they had engaged with for an immersive work-based learning experience.

