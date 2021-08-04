Delaware Law Expands Health Care Access, Choice

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) applauds the legislative action taken by Governor John Carney and the Delaware General Assembly to ensure Delawareans have unimpeded access to high-quality health care, delivered by the clinician of their choice. With the passage of House Bill 141, an Act to Amend Title 24 of the Delaware Code Relating to Advanced Practice Registered Nurses, Delaware joins 23 other states, the District of Columbia and two U.S. territories in adopting Full Practice Authority (FPA) legislation, streamlining health care delivery by granting patients full and direct access to the comprehensive services nurse practitioners (NPs) are educated and clinically prepared to provide. Passage of this legislation bolsters efforts to reduce health care disparities and increase health equity throughout the state.

"As our state contends with a heightened need for health care, this law represents a necessary and positive step toward removing roadblocks that impede equitable access to high-quality health care," said Sharon Baptiste-Brown, MSN, APRN-BC, GNP, AANP Delaware State Representative. "Today, we commend the state legislature and Governor Carney for prioritizing the health of patients and recognizing the vital contributions NPs make to improving health and eliminating disparities in health care delivery. This law will increase Delaware's ability to meet the current needs of patients and it will increase future capacity by attracting NPs to the state," said Baptiste-Brown.

"Delaware is the second state this year to enact FPA legislation and enlist NPs as key partners in addressing unprecedented health needs and persistent disparities in health care access and outcomes," said April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP- BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, president of AANP. "States with FPA demonstrate a proven track record for increasing accessibility and patient satisfaction, while maintaining excellent care quality and outcomes. We are encouraged to see other states looking to modernize their laws, eliminate health care disparities and increase health care access and choice for patients by fully engaging the NP workforce."

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 325,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org. For COVID-19 information from AANP, visit aanp.org/COVID19.

