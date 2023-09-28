Delaware Life Marketing Announces New President and CEO, Colin Lake

News provided by

Group 1001

28 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware Life, a Group 1001 company, today announced the appointment of Colin Lake as President and CEO of Delaware Life Marketing. Lake brings more than 26 years of experience to the role with a track record of leading sales teams toward sustainable, exponential growth. Tom Seitz, who has been instrumental in the organization's growth and progress, has decided to step back from his current capacity as head of Delaware Life Marketing. Tom will stay on as a senior advisor to Colin, providing valuable insights and aiding in a smooth transition through 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Colin on board," said Bill Shelton, Group 1001 Chief Marketing Officer. "Colin brings extensive leadership experience and will play a crucial role in shaping our strategic sales strategy."

As a financial industry veteran, Lake is an experienced sales executive who has held a variety of leadership positions at companies such as RS Funds Distributors and PLANCO/The Hartford Financial Services.

Passionate about the success of others, Lake founded Developing the Next Leaders (DtNL), a dedicated platform providing industry training and development for sales professionals.

"After watching Delaware Life's impressive success over the past ten years from afar, I am grateful to be joining this strong team," said Lake. "I look forward to working with this talented group of individuals and leveraging my experience to grow and strengthen the organization."

Lake holds a BA in Psychology from Kutztown University, Series 6, 7, 26, 63 licenses, and is CIMA certified.

About Delaware Life

Delaware Life Insurance Company ("Delaware Life") has made its mission to deliver pure value to its network of financial professionals with a set of tools and products that help them empower their clients to plan for retirement with confidence. Delaware Life's focus is delivering a seamless experience that gives clients exactly what they're looking for: the comfort of understanding, the confidence of transparency, and streamlined products without needless features.

About Group 1001

Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC ("Group 1001") is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to empower customers, employees, and communities by making innovative products accessible to everyone. Group 1001 strives to demystify how insurance and annuity products are purchased today by leveraging technology to provide intuitive financial solutions for all Americans. As part of its mission, Group 1001 invests in strategic partnerships to connect with and transform communities through education and sports. As of June 30, 2023, Group 1001 had combined assets under management of approximately $60.9 billion and comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Group, and Clear Spring Life.

Media Contact:
[email protected] 

SOURCE Group 1001

Also from this source

Delaware Life Accelerator Prime® Variable Annuity Named Barron's Best Annuities and Due Diligence Works' #1 Annuity for Income

Gainbridge, a Group 1001 Company, Announces Chief Strategy Officer for Life and Annuity, Minji Ro

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.