Delaware Life Teambuilding Exercise Results in Bike Donations to Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis

Delaware Life selected a "Bike Build for Charity" program facilitated by Impact 4 Good (impact4good.com), a company that focuses on teambuilding programs that give back to communities. Working in 10 groups, the attendees spent the morning assembling the children's bikes along with writing and drawing a special "message of encouragement" to accompany each bike and child!

Michelle Foley, Donor Communications Manager at the Club, graciously thanked the group in person at the event for their time and effort in building and donating 10 brand new bikes to some very deserving children. After the event, Michelle spoke further about the kids and shared: "They are just completely over the moon excited to be recipients of such a generous gift. Not only are these kids filled with joy, but you also bring relief and gratitude to the families. Ninety-one percent of our Club kids receive free or reduced meals in school. This means they are either at or below poverty level, and if there is any 'extra' income, that money goes to food. What you have given them is not just a bike, but joy and pride."

About Delaware Life

Founded in 2013, Delaware Life is a member of Group One Thousand One, a dynamic network of businesses making insurance more useful, logical, and accessible for everyone. Through its insurance subsidiaries, Delaware Life Insurance Company and Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York, the Delaware Life group is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company managed nearly 320,000 active annuity and life insurance policies representing $36.0 billion in assets under management and $14.6 billion of invested assets as of March 31, 2018.

For more information about Delaware Life, please visit www.delawarelife.com.

Delaware Life Insurance Company is authorized to transact business in all states (except New York), the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U S. Virgin Islands. Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York is authorized to transact business in New York and Rhode Island. Both are members of Group One Thousand One. Each company is responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations.

About the Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis

Since 1893, Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis has been in the forefront of youth development, working with young people from disadvantaged economic, social, and family circumstances. They are dedicated to ensuring that the community's youth have greater access to quality programs and services that will enhance their lives and shape their futures. Today, over 8,000 boys and girls are taking advantage of the programs, activities and services provided by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis. They benefit from trained, caring, professional staff and volunteers who help young people take control of their lives, envision productive futures and reach their goals.

