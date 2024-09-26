Delaware LIVE News Expands and Reorganizes to Support Growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delaware LIVE News Group has announced significant organizational changes to support its expansion as a regional news organization covering local news in three Delaware and the Chadds Ford markets. The expansion includes forming an Advisory Board and reorganizing the group's leadership team.

The Advisory Board, designed to support and coach the editorial staff, marketing, and operations teams of Delaware LIVE News, will begin its work this fall, according to Chris Kenny, sole owner and founder of Delaware LIVE.

"I'm proud of the work our newspapers have accomplished in the four years since we launched, but I feel it is important to bring more resources to the table," said Kenny.

The board is comprised of seasoned professionals:

John Sweeney : Former editor of the opinion page at The Wilmington News Journal, Sweeney brings over 33 years of experience, including roles as a public editor and writing coach.

: Former editor of the opinion page at The Wilmington News Journal, Sweeney brings over 33 years of experience, including roles as a public editor and writing coach. Peggy Mika : With a decade as marketing director at Christiana Care and a background in healthcare marketing, Mika also has experience as a newspaper reporter and editor.

: With a decade as marketing director at Christiana Care and a background in healthcare marketing, Mika also has experience as a newspaper reporter and editor. Mike Mika : A veteran of Gannett Corp, Mika played a key role in transitioning news online. Mika then joined the new publication, The Delaware Business Times, as editor. He is currently a digital marketing consultant and an expert in content development.

: A veteran of Gannett Corp, Mika played a key role in transitioning news online. Mika then joined the new publication, The Delaware Business Times, as editor. He is currently a digital marketing consultant and an expert in content development. Vernon Proctor : A retired corporate lawyer, Proctor has contributed to various publications and serves as the president of the Bethel Town Council.

"With this newly assembled experienced team, I am looking forward to not only continuing but accelerating our ability to deliver real-time, appropriately balanced coverage of local issues affecting all Delawareans," Kenny said.

Delaware LIVE is undergoing leadership changes in conjunction with the board's formation. Chris Kenny will assume the roles of CEO and President and will take over as Editor-in-Chief. Chris will oversee content production by leveraging the advisory board and expanding the staff of journalists to increase editorial coverage. He will also manage the business's Administrative, Finance, and HR functions.

George D. Rotsch has also been promoted to Vice President of Client Communications. He will be the Interim Publisher of Delaware Live, Town Square LIVE, Milford LIVE, and Chadds Ford LIVE. Rotsch, a veteran digital marketing and communications strategist, will now lead the group's sales and marketing team, helping clients promote their businesses and events by leveraging Delaware LIVE's expanding news network. Rotsch will collaborate with Chris Kenny to market Delaware LIVE, Town Square LIVE, Milford LIVE, and Chadds Ford LIVE, along with a growing YouTube channel and a suite of social media platforms. The Network is approaching 100,000 regular monthly readers.

After four years of building Delaware LIVE News and fourteen years since founding Milford LIVE News, Bryan Shupe has announced that he will return to their family businesses in Milford, Delaware. He expressed excitement about this next chapter, emphasizing that after discussions with family and business partners, he will fully reinvest his time and energy into the Milford community and economy.

"These changes will enable Delaware LIVE to expand the way we serve the community and enable us to continue to celebrate the accomplishments of our neighbors, shine the light on issues that we must decide together, encourage small businesses/non-profits, and chronicle the best parts of our community, traditions, and shared values. "We believe in local journalism," declared Kenny.

Delaware LIVE News Group is a growing network of local news publications approaching 100,000 regular readers across multiple communication channels. The group is dedicated to providing balanced, professional journalism with reliable audience numbers and marketing analytics. The network includes daily news sites Delaware LIVE, Town Square LIVE (New Castle County), Milford LIVE (Sussex County), Chadds Ford LIVE, a rapidly growing YouTube channel, and social media news coverage on five platforms.

Media Contact:

George Rotsch

302-354-5730

[email protected]

SOURCE Delaware LIVE News