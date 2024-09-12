Delaware North adds industry veteran Jason Gregorec to lead expanding gaming business

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware North, a global hospitality and entertainment company, after a national search has named industry veteran Jason Gregorec as the new president of its growing gaming division.

Gregorec, who has more than 30 years of gaming industry experience, will oversee a division that in recent years has diversified beyond its portfolio of regional casinos into online sports betting and iGaming. The company is also playing a key role in developing and eventually operating a major casino resort near Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Catawba Nation.

He replaces longtime gaming division President Brian Hansberry, who is now group president of gaming and will have an increased focus on strategy development and partnerships for continued growth of the portfolio.

Gregorec will oversee the gaming portfolio and all its operations, shaping the vision and strategy to focus on major revenue and profit streams, client and consumer requirements, as well as new business opportunities, product and concept innovations and competitive advantage. He will work to continue driving profitable growth and effective investment in the current and potential global gaming portfolio.

"Jason Gregorec is a great addition to Delaware North, bringing an extensive background and more than 30 years of experience with some of the world's leading gaming and hospitality companies," said Amy Latimer, Delaware North's chief operating officer and an executive vice president. "Jason will work closely with Brian Hansberry but also allow Brian to leverage his 40 years of senior-level leadership in the gaming industry to seek new opportunities for growth in the gaming sector."

Gregorec joins Delaware North from Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts, where he served as senior vice president and general manager for the past four years. In that position Gregorec managed the financial performance, staffing and guest experience at Paris, Planet Hollywood and Horseshoe resorts, three state-of-the-art casinos that boast globally recognized restaurants and facilities. He spearheaded the strategic revamping of the properties' gaming and hospitality offerings, opening six new high-profile restaurants in the process, and led the remodeling and rebranding of Bally's Las Vegas into Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Prior to his time with Caesars Entertainment, Gregorec served with JACK Entertainment as CEO and general manager for the iconic Greektown Casino & Hotel in Detroit. There he oversaw the design and construction of a $100 million renovation and improvement project, a major boon to the local economy and community development efforts. He also previously held progressive leadership roles at Tropicana Entertainment, Green Valley Ranch Station Casino and Majestic Star Casinos & Hotel.

Gregorec completed extensive coursework at the New York Institute of Technology and Indiana Wesleyan University and graduated from an executive development training program at the Institute for Executive Development. He served for eight years in the U.S. Army Reserves in the 12th Special Forces Group and has served on various community and professional boards, including the Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas, as vice chairman of the Casino Association of Indiana, vice president of the Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau and as executive sponsor of the Caesars Entertainment African American Business Group.

Under Hansberry, Delaware North's gaming business has continued to grow and become increasingly diversified since he became its president in 2013.

In addition to seven U.S. and one Australian casinos, all but one of which is fully or jointly owned, Delaware North owns and operates two poker rooms in Florida; Gaming Entertainment Management (GEM), a route gaming business in Illinois; and an off-track betting network in Arizona. The company's interactive gaming division, Gamewise, operates mobile sports betting in four states and iGaming in one state (West Virginia). Delaware North also owns and operates Ruby Seven Studios, a leading online social casino gaming company.

In recent years, Delaware North developed a $320 million expansion of its Southland Casino Hotel in Arkansas and acquired a charitable gaming venue in New Hampshire, rebranding it as Gate City Casino and adding 540 historic horse racing (HHR) gaming machines.

Delaware North is also the main consultant to the Catawba Nation for the operation of a temporary casino and the development and management of a $700 million permanent casino resort outside of Charlotte, N.C., which broke ground in June.

About Delaware North

Delaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across three continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels, and casinos. Building on more than a century of enduring partnerships and a commitment to local communities and sustainability, Delaware North's vision is to delight guests by creating the world's best experiences today while reimagining tomorrow. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Glen White

Delaware North

(716) 858-5753

[email protected]

SOURCE Delaware North