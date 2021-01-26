Delaware North implementing InComm Payments cashless solution at select sports venues

ATLANTA and BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company, today announced it has partnered with Delaware North, a global hospitality company, to implement its cashless payment solution at select sports venues where Delaware North operates food and retail services.

The InComm Payments solution allows fans to exchange cash for a network-branded gift card at a venue's guest services office and other locations so they can use the card to purchase food, merchandise and other goods. The gift cards, which can feature the home team's logo, have no purchase fees and are network-branded so they can be used anywhere the payment network is accepted, both inside the venue and outside of it.

Delaware North is among the first sports hospitality companies to work with its clients to implement the InComm Payments solution. Through its Sport Service division, Delaware North operates in more than 25 major professional sports venues in the United States.

"We know our clients are looking for solutions to be able to go cashless while ensuring their patrons have an easy way to pay for food and merchandise," said James Clayton, who oversees payment solutions for Delaware North. "InComm Payments' technology makes the cashless transition smooth for everyone, including our cash-preferred customers – particularly because the gift cards are open-loop. That means guests can simply take the card home and use any remaining funds however they please."

At stadiums, fans will be able to load between $5 and $500 on the cards, stadiums will have conversion stations available at various locations on gamedays and possibly on non-gamedays.

"We are excited that our recently launched solution will get traction with this partnership with Delaware North as stadiums and venues reopen to fans," said Adam Brault, Senior Vice President, Financial Services, at InComm Payments. "A large portion of the consumer base is cash-preferred, and Delaware North was quick to adopt this convenient solution that will result in a seamless game day experience for these consumers."

About Delaware North

Delaware North is a global hospitality and entertainment company founded in 1915 and owned by the Jacobs family for more than 100 years. Delaware North operates at high-profile places such as sports and entertainment venues, national and state parks, cultural landmarks, destination resorts and restaurants, airports, and regional casinos. Our associates are dedicated to delighting guests by creating the world's best experiences. Delaware North serves millions of guests each year in the sports, travel hospitality, restaurant and catering, lodging, gaming, and specialty retail industries. Learn more about Delaware North at www.DelawareNorth.com.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payment technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries, including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents, and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

