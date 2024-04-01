From April 1 to May 20, more than 100 Delaware North U.S. operating locations offering the 'Bee's Harvest Margarita' with PATRÓN Silver Tequila and the 'Bourbon Bee's Knees' with Angel's Envy Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality and entertainment, today announced the launch on April 1 of "Bee the Difference," its second annual campaign in partnership with The Bee Cause Project to promote education and awareness for our planet's pollinators.

Delaware North launches expanded 'Bee the Difference' campaign with two craft cocktails for Earth Month

Exclusively available from April 1 to May 20, the campaign will offer guests at more than 100 Delaware North U.S. operating locations two specially crafted cocktails: "Bee's Harvest Margarita," a premium margarita made with PATRÓN Silver Tequila, and "Bourbon Bee's Knees," made with Angel's Envy Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey.

Given the importance of pollination for Weber Blue Agave, a critical ingredient in tequila, Bacardi USA – the parent company of both PATRÓN and Angel's Envy – is dedicated to limiting the environmental impact on tequila production and protecting pollinators, and is the first tequila distiller to be GLOBALG.A.P. (Global Good Agricultural Practice) Certified for meeting agricultural standards.

During the campaign, which begins on the first day of Earth Month and runs through World Bee Day, educational material will be provided via an interactive, augmented reality experience (accessible on mobile devices from a QR code). Customers will have the opportunity to answer trivia questions to learn about the importance of pollinators and share pollinator-themed facts and selfies on their social media channels.

"Delaware North is once again honored to help bring attention to bees, which are critical to our environment and agriculture," said Debbie Friedel, corporate director of sustainability at Delaware North. "As one of the leading companies providing food and beverage services at stadiums, airports, destination restaurants and other venues across the United States, Delaware North is proud to support consumer education about the vital contribution bees make to our daily lives."

This is the second year Delaware North has partnered with The Bee Cause Project during Earth Month to raise awareness about the impact of pollinators and the critical role they play in our environment and agriculture. This year's campaign has been expanded beyond Earth Month and features a second beverage option. Following the 2023 campaign, Delaware North donated over $20,000 to the nonprofit organization.

Participating Delaware North operations include several Patina Restaurant Group locations at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in Orlando; State Grill and Bar inside the Empire State Building in New York City; select restaurants at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; Yavapai Lodge at Grand Canyon National Park; and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, among many others.

The Bee Cause Project is an educational group inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards while protecting the planet's precious pollinators. The project offers a variety of grants and resources to schools and nonprofit organizations across North America, Canada and beyond.

