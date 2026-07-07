Delaware North launches Waybound™, a new premium alternative lodging brand

Waybound Yosemite debuts as first property

BUFFALO, N.Y., and FISH CAMP, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware North Companies Parks & Resorts Inc. (Delaware North Parks & Resorts), a subsidiary of Delaware North Companies Inc. (Delaware North), today unveiled Waybound™, a purposefully-designed premium alternative lodging brand.

The new brand debuted this month with Waybound Yosemite, located near the south entrance of Yosemite National Park in Fish Camp, California.

Waybound Yosemite Haven

The Waybound™ brand features separate premium [detached] cabins called The Havens – modern and thoughtfully designed retreats that blend elevated comfort with seamless access to one of the world's most renowned destinations.

The Havens serve as a contemporary basecamp for exploration and reflection. Each two-bedroom cabin features spacious interiors with large picture windows, front porches and back patios that bring the landscape into the living space. Guests have access to signature amenities, including Cocktail Chests offering craft mixology and Spa Boxes providing wellness items tailored to their locale.

The Commons serves as the central hub of Waybound™, operating as a center for gathering, dining and programming that embodies the brand's service philosophy of hosting guest experiences. Dining spans multiple venues: The Coffee Counter, featuring breakfast bites and dedicated barista service; Plates + Pours, a social hub with afternoon and evening bartenders and a la carte breakfast, lunch, and dinner service; and The General Store, offering curated provisions, merchandise, and grab-and-go options.

Just outside The Commons, a resort-style swimming pool and hot tub sit within a pool deck featuring abundant shade and lounge seating. Adjacent to the pool, lively firepits create gathering spaces, with a complimentary s'mores bar available in the evenings.

Throughout their stay, guests experience daily Waybound Moments – multi-sensory touchpoints designed to deepen their connection to the location and surrounding landscape.

"Waybound™ is grounded in a philosophy that spaces designed to foster genuine human connection with nature and with oneself and others enhance rather than diminish the places they occupy, underpinned by a commitment to sustainable stewardship," said Derek Zwickey, chief operating officer of Delaware North Parks and Resorts. "Travelers are seeking more than traditional lodging – they want elegant, private spaces combined with authentic outdoor experiences.

"This market hasn't been developed at scale, which represents a genuine opportunity for innovation and leadership. We don't want to operate just the four walls of a hotel; we want to operate the whole guest experience. Waybound is our answer to that shift. With Waybound Yosemite, we're establishing the blueprint for the Waybound™ brand as we expand it across our portfolio in the years ahead," Zwickey said.

Waybound Yosemite

Waybound Yosemite features significant enhancements to the former Explorer Cabins at Tenaya that opened in 2019. Delaware North has refined its cabin model across multiple locations since introducing Explorer Cabins in West Yellowstone, Montana, in 2013, later expanding to the greater Yellowstone region, Tenaya at Yosemite and more.

With 50 Havens, Waybound Yosemite represents the evolution into the more elevated Waybound™ experience of the former Explorer Cabins and its clubhouse, now The Commons, near Delaware North Parks & Resorts' Tenaya at Yosemite resort. Waybound Yosemite operates under the independent Waybound™ brand — a wholly distinct experience with its own identity, design philosophy and approach to hospitality.

To learn more and book a stay at Waybound Yosemite, visit www.waybound.com or call (800) 635-5807.

PRESS IMAGES: HERE

About Delaware North Parks & Resorts

Inspired by the great outdoors, Delaware North Parks and Resorts operates lodging, food, beverage and retail services, along with recreational activities and educational programming at destinations throughout North America, Australia and New Zealand. The portfolio includes lodging in and near many iconic national and state parks, including Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Sequoia & Kings Canyon and Olympic National Parks and Niagara Falls State Park, as well as at cultural attractions such as Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Delaware North Parks and Resorts is part of global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North Companies, Inc. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com and connect with us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Waybound™

Waybound™ is a premium alternative lodging brand designed for discerning travelers seeking an elevated connection to the outdoors. Built on the belief that comfort and nature belong together, Waybound™ removes the friction of travel to make space for what matters most: connection with oneself, with those who matter most, and with the world around us. Each Waybound™ property offers purpose-built Havens, The Commons, and curated service signatures tailored to its unique outdoor setting. Waybound Yosemite — the brand's debut property — is located near the south entrance of Yosemite National Park in Fish Camp, California. Learn more at www.waybound.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

The Zimmerman Agency

parks&[email protected]

SOURCE Delaware North Companies Parks & Resorts Inc.