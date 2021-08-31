Delaware Pacific's Waleed Delawari Ranked #257 Among the Nation's Top Mortgage Originators

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly thirty years, the Scotsman Guide has served as a guiding source for mortgage originators, providing industry insights, and cutting-edge technology to help drive unprecedented growth. For the past 15 years, the Scotsman Guide has evaluated thousands of mortgage professionals to compile their Scotsman Guide Top Originators list to highlight the best in the industry. Delaware Pacific, Pasadena's leading mortgage brokerage firm, is proud to announce that Waleed Delawari has been selected as Scotsman Guide Top Originator for the 4th year.

Considered the benchmark for the mortgage industry, the Scotsman Guide ranks the nation's top mortgage producers based on total volume and loans for a calendar year. To be considered for the esteemed list, originators must have had at least $40 million in loan volume or 100 closed home loans in 2021. Once that information has been verified by a certified public accountant or chief financial officer, originators are then shortlisted to be considered for the Top Originator Rankings.

While thousands upon thousands of originators apply every year, only a select few are given the honor and privilege to be selected for the Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 2021. Coming in at number 257 with $217,290,491 in total volume and 353 total loans is Delaware Pacific's very own Waleed Delawari.

Nationally recognized for his continued commitment to reaching record numbers with unmatched service, Waleed Delawari perfectly encompasses the Delaware Pacific ethos. By focusing on the needs of the individual on a personal level, Waleed masterfully curates a seamless and exceptional mortgage experience for all of his clients across the Pasadena area.

"It is an absolute honor to be considered a Top Originator in an industry full of impressive talent. As an independent boutique lender, this esteemed recognition shows that quality of service trumps quantity when it comes to mortgage lending."

This is the 4th year that Waleed has made the Scotsman Guide Top Originators list, previously ranking #198 in 2020. Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled service; Waleed Delawari's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

About Delaware Pacific

Delaware Pacific is a premier mortgage brokerage firm privately owned and operated in the City of Pasadena, California. Founded in 2012, the members of Delaware Pacific are some of the industry's leading professionals with extensive expertise in handling any kind of Pasadena mortgage scenario. Serving customers with honesty, integrity, and competence, Delaware Pacific's goal is to provide home loans to their clients while providing them with the lowest interest rates and closing costs possible. Implementing state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge marketing tactics, Delaware Pacific is revolutionizing modern mortgage brokerages to highlight individuality and personalized service.

