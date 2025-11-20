Delaware PHAs and AffordableHousing.com Launch Statewide Electronic RFTA System to Speed Voucher Leasing and Expand Access to Affordable Housing

New statewide collaboration modernizes the Housing Choice Voucher leasing process and accelerates the time it takes for families to secure safe, affordable homes

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AffordableHousing.com, in partnership with the Delaware Housing Access Association (DHAA), today announced the launch of a statewide electronic Request for Tenancy Approval (RFTA) system designed to streamline and modernize the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) leasing process across all five Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) in Delaware.

The new system — available to landlords at delaware.affordablehousing.com/landlords — creates a single, statewide portal where property owners can electronically complete and submit RFTAs, track their status, and communicate with PHAs in real time. By centralizing and standardizing the process, Delaware's PHAs can now move families into housing faster, reduce administrative friction, and make participation easier for landlords statewide. AffordableHousing.com serves as the central processing center for all submissions.

"This is about removing barriers that slow families down," said Michael Lazdowsky, Managing Director at AffordableHousing.com. "Delaware's PHAs came together around a clear goal to make the leasing process faster, simpler, and more predictable. By replacing scattered, paper-based steps with one statewide digital process, families spend less time waiting, and landlords can say yes to more voucher holders. This is what real modernization looks like: clearer communication, quicker decisions, and better outcomes for everyone involved."

The statewide electronic RFTA system supports a unified approach to voucher administration, creating consistent policies, shared workflows, and greater transparency for landlords and PHAs. The initiative follows Delaware's move earlier this year to centralize waiting lists for public housing and Housing Choice Vouchers, marking another major step toward modernizing housing access statewide.

"The shift to electronic RFTA submission will make the leasing process faster, more consistent, and easier for both landlords and voucher holders," said Matthew Heckles, Director, Delaware State Housing Authority. "By modernizing our approach and working together statewide, we're making housing access more efficient and equitable. This is a great next step after the state's five PHAs centralized our waiting lists for public housing and Housing Choice Vouchers earlier this year."

The new process is also designed to strengthen landlord participation by reducing paperwork, shortening approval timelines, and offering more clarity at every step of the lease-up process.

"The Landlord Portal is a big step forward in modernizing our operations throughout the state," said Assunta Scarpitti, Administrator, New Castle County Housing Authority. "It streamlines processes for landlords, making it easier to become a vendor, submit an RFTA, and access consistent policies across all participating agencies. This innovation not only simplifies the experience for our partners but also strengthens our ability to provide safe, stable housing for families who need it most."

"By enabling digital submission for the Request for Tenancy Approval (RFTA), we're making housing more accessible, streamlined, and efficient for Delaware's landlords and tenants alike—supporting stable homes and stronger communities across the state," said Elana Davis, Director of the DSHA PHA.

The statewide effort is guided by Enterprise Community Partners, which provided technical assistance and recommendations for aligning and standardizing procedures across PHAs in areas including pre-RFTA steps, inspections, landlord outreach, and general administration.

About the Statewide Electronic RFTA System

One statewide portal: All Delaware PHAs now share a single landlord submission point.

Electronic RFTA submission: Eliminates manual paperwork and duplicate forms.

Real-time status tracking: Landlords and PHAs see updates immediately.

Integrated vendor registration: Simplifies becoming an approved landlord across all PHAs.

Standardized workflows: Ensures fairness, predictability, and consistency statewide.

Faster lease-ups: Reduces time-to-lease for families and improves voucher utilization.

About AffordableHousing.com

AffordableHousing.com is the country's largest online marketplace dedicated exclusively to affordable housing and the trusted technology partner to thousands of Public Housing Agencies nationwide. For more than two decades, the company has delivered innovative tools that simplify complex housing processes, increase program participation, and help families secure safe, stable homes. By connecting renters, property owners, and PHAs through one integrated platform, AffordableHousing.com reduces friction in the housing ecosystem and expands access to affordable units across the country. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

