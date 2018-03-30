Delaware River Solar and Ampion Launch New York's Largest Community Solar Project

"We are excited that our first community solar array is in our home town of Callicoon, New York. And we are very gratified by all the local support as evidenced by the fact 82 percent of the power is subscribed by people in Sullivan County and 52 percent in the town itself," said Rich Winter, CEO at Delaware River Solar.

Ampion conducted an expansive customer acquisition campaign within the Callicoon community. "The benefits of CDG surprised most people," said Chris Mills, Customer Acquisition Lead at Ampion, "but once prospects understood CDG, we received more participation than this project could handle. We're excited to work with DRS on such an innovative model that benefits locals who previously couldn't take advantage of solar. We found there is tremendous popularity for this product, even in a rural area like upstate New York."

Ampion will manage the ongoing needs of the Callicoon project, performing back-office billing, monitoring, and customer service operations using its software platform. Additionally, Ampion has acquired customers for a second DRS project in Baldwin, New York.

About Delaware River Solar

DRS is a solar development company focused on building community solar projects in New York State. Their community solar farms bring green, renewable energy to residents and businesses while saving them money on their electric bills. With offices in New York City and Callicoon, DRS has full development, financing, construction, and project management capabilities.

About Ampion

Ampion performs Customer and Asset Management services for renewable energy developers, retailers, asset owners, utilities, CCAs, municipalities, property owners, and corporate users. Ampion's cloud-based platform supports customer acquisition, billing and payment, performance monitoring, contract management, and customer engagement services to enable portfolio and revenue optimization for all renewable energy projects. To learn more, visit ampion.io or email info@ampion.net.

Contact: Michael Rudden, mrudden@ampion.net, 617-433-7913

