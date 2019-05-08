Delaware taking the lead in the bioscience sector

Eric Kmiec, Ph.D., head of Gene Editing at Christiana Care Health System and the pioneer of the CRISPR system is leading the gene editing section at the convention. In addition, 17 Delaware bioscience experts will serve as judges in the startup competition. Delaware will have an expansive exhibit, which will include space to facilitate one-on-one meetings.

This year, Delaware is offering a limited-capacity tour of the state's bioscience capabilities to conference attendees. The tour will stop in Wilmington, at the headquarters of Incyte, the biopharmaceutical research company ranked by Forbes as one of the nation's top 10 most innovative companies. At Incyte, the group will hear a panel discussion featuring Incyte's CEO, Hervé Hoppenot.

After Incyte, the tour will head to the University of Delaware's STAR campus in Newark. The former auto assembly plant now hosts a variety of high-tech science and research companies and offers more than 10,000 square feet of wet labs. STAR (which stands for Science, Technology and Advanced Research) is home to the nation's highest ranked physical therapy degree program as well as NIIMBL (National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals). It will soon be home to Chemours Global Research as well.

"Delaware has the the fourth highest number of employed PhDs working in science, engineering and healthcare," said Kurt Foreman, President and CEO of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, the organization that manages statewide economic development for the state of Delaware. "Add to that its enviable location, low cost of doing business, and collaborative, business-friendly environment and you see why Delaware is becoming the go-to location for science and tech start-ups. Our 7th place ranking in the Milken Institute's State Technology and Science Index underscored that Delaware is taking the lead in the bioscience field."

"Delaware has a uniquely expansive array of bioscience businesses," said Helen Stimson, CEO and President of the Delaware BioScience Association. "Unlike other states, Delaware's strength is its focus on innovation and its rich diversity of bioscience companies, including precision instrumentation, consumables, recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations."

For more information about the BIO Convention, Delaware's participation, and the tour, visit www.choosedelaware.com/bio-convention

The BIO International Convention is hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). BIO represents more than 1,100 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products.

BIO performs many services for members, but the most visible is the coordination of the BIO International Convention. The BIO International Convention helps BIO fulfill its mission to help grow the global biotech industry. The key benefits of attending the BIO International Convention are access to global biotech and pharma leaders via BIO One-on-One Partnering, exposure to industry thought-leaders with over 1,500 education sessions, and unparalleled networking opportunities with 18,000+ attendees from 70+ countries.

Created in 2017, Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) is the nonprofit that leads the state of Delaware's economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support private employers in identifying, recruiting and developing talent in the state of Delaware. For more information, visit www.choosedelaware.com.

Formed in early 2006, Delaware BioScience Association (Delaware Bio) has brought together pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, agricultural biotech and chemical companies, research and testing companies, hospitals and medical institutions, and other organizations and related service companies, with the shared goal of expanding the state's vibrant science economy.

