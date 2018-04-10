Delaware Valley Urology Merges with New Jersey Urology

The newly-formed organization will create the largest group of urologists in the United States, with 96 providers in 46 locations across the state of New Jersey, including 4 Cancer Treatment Centers. The combined organization has identified both clinical and operational improvements as a result of the merger, which will lead to more robust resources for patients and employees alike. The central business office for the newly-formed organization will be located in Bloomfield, NJ, with regional operations in Mount Laurel, NJ.

"We are so excited to welcome Delaware Valley Urology into our group, thereby making New Jersey Urology the largest single-specialty urology group in the country," said Dr. Martin Goldstein, member of NJU's executive leadership team. "This is the fifth urology group to join NJU since our initial founding in 2009. The physicians of DVU share our vision -- to provide state-of-the-art urologic care in a warm and caring environment."

"Although our name will change, we will remain committed to clinical excellence, compassionate patient service, and exceptional care delivery," said Dr. David Sussman, President of Delaware Valley Urology. "Our commitment to our patients will always be our top priority."

"Our new entity will provide the foundation for the transformation of urologic patient care -- delivering exceptional outcomes, patient satisfaction, and health cost certainty," said Victor Houtz, Chief Operating Officer at NJU.

The Bloom Organization, healthcare investment advisors located in Aventura, FL, was instrumental in assisting with the facilitation of the merger.

