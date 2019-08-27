Delaware's manufacturing sector is supported by unique and growing workforce training efforts

A strong workforce is needed to support this growth. In Delaware, a unique training program that starts in high school is ensuring there are eager and qualified professionals to support the sector. The Pathways to Prosperity program continues with training and degree options at regional colleges and universities, including Delaware Technical Community College and proceeds into adulthood with widely-available "up-skilling" programs for existing manufacturing workers to grow and advance in their fields.

Delaware's Pathways programs are gaining in popularity among students and their parents. This year, there was 33% growth in the students expected to complete the advanced manufacturing pathway, offered through Delaware Tech. The growth is expected to continue.

Worth nearly $5 billion and accounting for more than 96% of the state's global exports, Delaware's manufactured goods industry is robust, creating deep supply chains and supporting the market entry and growth of new businesses. The manufacturing sector is one of the largest employers in the region, accounting for 5.6% of total employment in Delaware and 6.7% in the broader region.

Delaware's manufacturing sector includes a robust advanced materials manufacturing sector with structural and fabricated metals, paper products, electrical equipment, aerospace products, printing, and furniture. The manufacturing and logistics sector intersects with Delaware's science and technology sector, with firms like Agilent and Chemours producing chemicals and medical devices and with the food and agricultural sector with firms like Pepsi Bottling Ventures and Kraft Heinz manufacturing food and beverage products.

Delaware has a wealth of competitive advantages for manufacturing, advanced materials manufacturing and logistics companies. Delaware's strategic location allows companies to reach more than 50 million people within 250 miles; and public and private investment is rapidly expanding existing infrastructure. Most notably, the Port of Wilmington—already a full-service, strategically located Mid-Atlantic seaport serving more than 200 million North American consumers—is set for $600 million in upgrades in coming years. Competitive tax rates make choosing Delaware highly attractive, especially when compared to other states in the region.

Additional Competitive Advantages

Close proximity to major airports, with international and domestic cargo capabilities

Major International port, four hours from the Atlantic Ocean

First Foreign Trade Zone to receive approval with an Alternative Site Framework

Freight rail services throughout the state

Well-connected roads, with I-95 in Northern Delaware , the most-travelled interstate in the U.S.

For more information about advanced manufacturing in Delaware, visit the Delaware Prosperity Partnership's website.

