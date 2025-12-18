Delayed Gift? DoorDash Saves the Day with its Holiday Gift Rescue

When gifts are facing shipping delays, DoorDash steps in to keep holiday celebrations on track. With a wide range of gifts across tech, beauty, home and more, DoorDash helps last-minute shoppers get a replacement gift in a few taps.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), the leading local commerce platform, unveiled its Holiday Rescue Sweepstakes to be the last-minute gifting solution for shoppers hit by shipping delays. From December 20 through December 21, DoorDash will invite shoppers to participate in the sweepstakes for the chance to win a last-minute replacement gift from DoorDash, showing consumers they can get just about anything on DoorDash. From the latest tech and beauty products to toys, apparel and more, DoorDash can get it all delivered in 30 minutes or less.*

For anyone who treats holiday-gift procrastination like a sport, simply enter for a chance to get a replacement gift in time for holiday celebrations. DoorDash is the ultimate accomplice for last-minute shoppers, and the Holiday Rescue Sweepstakes turns those dreaded "shipping delay" alerts into a chance to score replacement gifts (before anyone notices they were ordered late).

"The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, but even the best-laid plans can go sideways," said Jennifer Richardi, Head of Brand & Creative at DoorDash. "When that must-have gift doesn't show up on time or a package doesn't quite make the sleigh, DoorDash steps in to keep the magic on track. From beauty and tech to pet gifts and more, our holiday rescue is about getting the presents you need today - not in 'two days.'"

Here are the entry details:

Use #HolidayRescueSweepstakes and @DoorDash to comment on DoorDash's sweepstakes posts if you could use some holiday rescuing. This comment will trigger participation in the sweepstakes, and an auto DM will be sent from DoorDash with a link to the entry form. Complete the entry form with details including the delayed gift item, value of item, etc. Bonus points for attaching a screenshot of the tragically delayed shipping update. DoorDash will select winners who will receive $100,000 in gifts, redeemable with the provided promo codes and gift replacement link sent via email. All winners will be announced starting on December 22.

In addition, for twelve days leading to the sweepstakes, a total of 60 customers (who are facing shipping delays) will receive a gift card covering the entire cost of their missing gift.

By showcasing how DoorDash provides convenient access to more than restaurants and grocery store items, the Holiday Rescue Sweepstakes underscores DoorDash's breadth of product offerings and ability to match all kinds of missing gifts and fulfill last-minute deliveries.

Terms & Conditions.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes will start on or about 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time ("PT") on 12/21/25 and ends at 11:59 PM PT on 12/22/25. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., at least 18 and the age of majority in their state of residence (19 in AL & NE; 18 in all other states). See Official Rules for details on eligibility requirements, how to enter, prize description & limitations. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: DoorDash, Inc.

*Based on average delivery time. Delivery times may vary and are not guaranteed.

