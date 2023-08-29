Delcath Systems Announces an Independent Investigator Presentation at the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) Annual Meeting

A Retrospective Comparative Study of SIRT and CS-PHP for Liver Targeted Therapy of Patients with Metastatic Uveal Melanoma

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, today announced an oral presentation by independent investigators at the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) Annual Meeting to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark from September 9-13, 2023.

CIRSE Presentation Details:

Title: Selective internal radiotherapy (SIRT) and chemosaturation-percutaneous hepatic perfusion (CS-PHP) for metastasized uveal melanoma: a retrospective comparative study

Type: Scientific Paper Session

Session: Advanced IO techniques: pushing the bar in IO

Presenters: Professor Dr. med. Gerd Grozinger, University Clinical Center Tubingen, Germany

Presentation Number: 176.5

Date and Time: 9 Sep 2023 17:30–18:30 (CET)

The authors will discuss results from a retrospective comparative study of SIRT and CS-PHP utilizing CHEMOSAT® for liver targeted therapy of patients with metastasized uveal melanoma.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The Company's proprietary products, HEPZATO KIT™ (melphalan for Injection/Hepatic Delivery System), approved for use in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP), designated under the medical device regulation for use in Europe and the United Kingdom, are designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects during a PHP procedure. For more information regarding HEPZATO KIT and its use, including Important Safety Information and Boxed Warning, please visit HEPZATOKIT.com. For more information regarding CHEMOSAT and its use, please visit Chemosat.com.

