Delcath Systems Appoints Vojislav Vukovic as Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH) (the "Company" or "Delcath"), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vojislav "Vojo" Vukovic as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Vukovic is an experienced drug development executive with a distinguished career in cancer research and global clinical development. His experience spans early to late-stage oncology clinical projects and global medical affairs programs across multiple anti-cancer modalities and tumor types. He has held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Aileron Therapeutics, Taiho Oncology Inc., and Synta Pharmaceuticals Inc. overseeing various facets of clinical development, medical affairs and corporate strategy.

Dr. Vukovic earned his MD from the University of Sarajevo, a MSc in Radiation Biology and a PhD in Tumor Biology from the University of Toronto. His work has been published in several high-impact scientific journals, and he is a member of the American Association for Cancer Research, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology, and the European Society for Medical Oncology.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Vukovic to the executive leadership team," said Gerard Michel, CEO of Delcath Systems. "Given Vojo's extensive experience in oncology drug development and oncology medical affairs he is well positioned to make a major contribution as we prepare for the potential launch of Hepzato Kit and continue to advance our interventional oncology platform."

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Vukovic stated, "I am thrilled to join Delcath Systems, a company that is at the forefront of interventional oncology, developing innovative treatment solutions for patients with primary and metastatic liver cancers. I look forward to contributing to Delcath's mission to enhance the standard of care for cancer patients."

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's proprietary products, HEPZATO Kit (melphalan hydrochloride for Injection/Hepatic Delivery System) and CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) are designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects during a PHP procedure.

In the United States, HEPZATO Kit is considered an investigational drug/device combination product regulated as a drug by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). HEPZATO Kit is comprised of the chemotherapeutic drug melphalan and Delcath's proprietary Hepatic Delivery System (HDS). The HDS is used to surgically isolate the liver while simultaneously filtrating hepatic venous blood during melphalan infusion and washout. The use of the HDS results in loco-regional delivery of a relatively high melphalan dose, which can potentially induce a clinically meaningful tumor response with minimal hepatotoxicity and reduce systemic exposure. In the US, HEPZATO Kit was the subject of a February 14, 2023 new drug application resubmission to FDA for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatic-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM), also known as metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM). FDA has established an August 14, 2023 PDUFA date for the resubmission. In Europe, the device-only configuration of the HDS is regulated as a Class III medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used in the conduct of percutaneous hepatic perfusion procedures at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

