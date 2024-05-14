Delcath Systems Reports First Quarter 2024 Results and Business Highlights

Delcath Systems, Inc.

May 14, 2024, 07:30 ET

QUEENSBURY, N.Y., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH) ("Delcath" or the "Company"), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, today reported financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Recent Business Highlights
During and since the first quarter, Delcath:

  • Recognized over $2.0 million of revenue from sales of HEPZATO KIT (melphalan/Hepatic Delivery System) and $1.1 million in CHEMOSAT sales through March 31, 2024;

  • Updated U.S. center activation guidance from 15 active centers to a total of 20 active centers by the end of 2024;

  • Activated four treating centers during the first quarter with an additional two centers in April. A further five centers are accepting patient referrals in anticipation of activation;

  • Raised $7.0 million in a private placement transaction with certain accredited investors comprised of existing investors, Delcath senior executives, and members of its Board of Directors;

  • Appointed Martha S. Rook, Ph.D, an experienced industry leader with more than 25 years of academic and industry experience, as Chief Operating Officer; 

  • Received a permanent, product-specific J-code (J9248) and transitional pass-through payment status for HEPZATO KIT from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) which became effective on April 1, 2024;

  • Executed an amendment with Synerx Pharma, LLC and Mylan Teoranta for Delcath's supply of melphalan hydrochloride which extends the term of the original agreement to December 31, 2028; and

  • Announced the publication of results from the pivotal Phase 3 FOCUS study of HEPZATO KIT in patients with unresectable metastatic Uveal Melanoma on May 4, 2024, in the journal Annals of Surgical Oncology.

"We continue to make steady progress in the training and activation of new treatment centers which is a testament to both the emerging role of HEPZATO in the treatment of patients with metastatic uveal melanoma and the capability and dedication of our field force," said Gerard Michel, Delcath's Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to expanding the availability of HEPZATO to patients in need and I am confident that we will reach our goal of 20 treating centers by the end of 2024."

First Quarter 2024 Results
Cash, cash equivalents and investment totaled $27.2 million as of March 31, 2024, which includes a $7.0 million private placement financing which closed on March 19, 2024.  

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $3.1 million compared to $0.6 million for the same period in the prior year from our sales of HEPZATO in the U.S. and CHEMOSAT in Europe. 

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, were $3.7 million compared to $4.6 million for the same period in the prior year. The change in research and development expenses is primarily due to a decrease in clinical trial activities and expenses related to the FDA inspection offset by an increase in personnel related expenses. 

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, were $8.8 million compared to $4.2 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase primarily relates to commercial launch activities including marketing-related expenses and additional personnel in the commercial team.

Conference Call Information
To participate in this event, dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Event Date: 

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Time: 

8:30 AM Eastern Time


Participant Numbers

Toll Free:

1-833-630-1960

International:

1-412-317-1841

Webcast: 

https://app.webinar.net/PKDyZ5PV2aB


Conference Replay

US Toll Free:

1-877-344-7529

International Toll:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

9490444

End Date:

May 21, 2024                    

About Delcath Systems, Inc., HEPZATO KIT and CHEMOSAT
Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's proprietary products, HEPZATO KIT™ (Hepzato (melphalan) for Injection/Hepatic Delivery System) and CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP), are designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects during a PHP procedure.

In the United States, HEPZATO KIT is considered a combination drug and device product and is regulated and approved for sale as a drug by the FDA. HEPZATO KIT is comprised of the chemotherapeutic drug melphalan and Delcath's proprietary Hepatic Delivery System (HDS). The HDS is used to surgically isolate the liver while simultaneously filtrating hepatic venous blood during melphalan infusion and washout. The use of the HDS results in loco-regional delivery of a relatively high melphalan dose, which can potentially induce a clinically meaningful tumor response with minimal hepatotoxicity and reduce systemic exposure. HEPZATO KIT is approved in the United States as a liver-directed treatment for adult patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) with unresectable hepatic metastases affecting less than 50% of the liver and no extrahepatic disease, or extrahepatic disease limited to the bone, lymph nodes, subcutaneous tissues, or lung that is amenable to resection or radiation. Please see the full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING for the HEPZATO KIT.

In Europe, the device-only configuration of the HDS is regulated as a Class III medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used in the conduct of percutaneous hepatic perfusion procedures at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, that can cause actual results to differ materially from those described. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, uncertainties relating to: the Company's commercialization plans and its ability to successfully commercialize the HEPZATO KIT; the Company's successful management of the HEPZATO KIT supply chain, including securing adequate supply of critical components necessary to manufacture and assemble the HEPZATO KIT; successful FDA inspections of the facilities of the Company and those of its third-party suppliers/manufacturers; the Company's successful implementation and management of the HEPZATO KIT Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy; the potential benefits of the HEPZATO KIT as a treatment for patients with primary and metastatic disease in the liver; the Company's ability to obtain reimbursement for the HEPZATO KIT; and the Company's ability to successfully enter into any necessary purchase and sale agreements with users of the HEPZATO KIT. For additional information about these factors, and others that may impact the Company, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they are made.

DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 (Unaudited)

 (in thousands, except share and per share data)


March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

Assets


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$           11,760

$           12,646

Restricted cash

50

50

Short-term investments

15,360

19,808

Accounts receivable, net

1,564

241

Inventory

3,634

3,322

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,278

1,091

Total current assets

33,646

37,158

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,336

1,352

Right-of-use assets

1,117

103

Total assets

$           36,099

$           38,613

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities


Accounts payable

$             1,487

$             1,012

Accrued expenses

4,395

5,249

Lease liabilities, current

102

37

Loan payable

2,408

5,239

Convertible notes payable

4,949

4,911

Total current liabilities

13,341

16,448

Warrant liability

6,160

5,548

Lease Liabilities, non-current

1,016

Other liabilities, non-current

962

840

Total liabilities

21,479

22,836

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 16,809 and 24,819
shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,
respectively


Common stock, $0.01 par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 25,439,319 shares and
22,761,554 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31,
2023, respectively

254

228

Additional paid-in capital

530,482

520,576

Accumulated deficit

(516,273)

(505,162)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

157

135

Total stockholders' equity

14,620

15,777

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$           36,099

$           38,613

DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months ended March 31,

2024

2023

Product revenue

$             3,139

$                597

Other revenue


Total revenues

3,139

597

Cost of goods sold

(903)

(181)

Gross profit

2,236

416

Operating expenses:


Research and development expenses

3,700

4,576

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,814

4,165

Total operating expenses

12,514

8,741

Operating loss

(10,278)

(8,325)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

(612)

Interest expense, net

(199)

(688)

Other (expense) income

(22)

13

Net loss

(11,111)

(9,000)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:


Unrealized gain on investments

8

Foreign currency translation adjustments

14

19

Total comprehensive loss

$         (11,089)

$           (8,981)

Common share data:


Basic and diluted loss per common share

$             (0.45)

$             (0.77)

Weighted average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding

24,887,180

11,622,384

