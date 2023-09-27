Delcath Systems Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

News provided by

Delcath Systems, Inc.

27 Sep, 2023, 16:05 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH) (the "Company" or "Delcath"), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announces that the Company granted equity awards, in the form of a total of 86,000 shares of the Company's common stock, outside of the Company's Omnibus 2020 Equity Incentive Plan as amended ("Plan"), previously approved by the Company's Compensation Committee and the Board of Directors, as a material inducement to employment of four new hires.  Delcath issued Ashleigh Lamson 20,0000 shares, Jessica Stevenson 20,000 shares, Andrea Prescod 18,500 shares, and Akash Patel 27,500 shares. 

The Company issued options to each of the employees upon the new employee's grant date, and all stock options included within the equity inducement awards have an exercise price equal to the closing price of Delcath common stock on the grant date of the award and each award has a ten-year term.  For each of the awards, one-third of the options will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date with the remaining two-thirds of the options vesting in equal monthly installments over the following twenty-four months.

The above-described awards were each granted in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The Company's proprietary products, HEPZATO KIT™ (melphalan for Injection/Hepatic Delivery System), approved for use in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP), designated under the medical device regulation for use in Europe and the United Kingdom, are designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects during a PHP procedure. For more information regarding HEPZATO KIT and its use, including Important Safety Information and Boxed Warning, please visit HEPZATOKIT.com. For more information regarding CHEMOSAT and its use, please visit Chemosat.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Ben Shamsian
Lytham Partners
646-829-9701
[email protected]

SOURCE Delcath Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

A Retrospective Comparative Study of Chemosat and SIRT Presented at the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) Annual Meeting

Delcath Systems to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Investor Conference on September 12 and 13, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.