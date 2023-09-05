Delcath Systems to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Investor Conference on September 12 and 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, will participate at the H.C Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investor Conference. Delcath CEO, Gerard Michel will present on September 13 at 11:00 AM ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://delcath.com/investors/events-presentations/. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings throughout the event. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your conference representative. You may also call or email Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners at 646-829-9701, or [email protected].

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The Company's proprietary products, HEPZATO KIT (melphalan for Injection/Hepatic Delivery System), approved for use in the United States by FDA, and CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP), designated under the medical device regulation for use in Europe and the United Kingdom, are designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects during a PHP procedure. For more information regarding HEPZATO KIT and its use, including Important Safety Information and Boxed Warning, please visit HEPZATOKIT.com. For more information regarding CHEMOSAT and its use, please visit Chemosat.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners

646-829-9701

[email protected]

SOURCE Delcath Systems, Inc.