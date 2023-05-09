Delcath Systems to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, will be participating in the Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference taking place virtually on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Industry Panel

Delcath CEO Gerard Michel will be participating on a panel titled Advancements in the Fight Against Cancer. The panel will be webcasted on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11AM ET on the Company's website at https://delcath.com/investors/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham8/panel2/2271150 . The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register at https://www.lythampartners.com/spring2023invreg/.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's proprietary products, HEPZATO Kit (melphalan hydrochloride for Injection/Hepatic Delivery System) and CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) are designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects during a PHP procedure.

In the United States, HEPZATO Kit is considered an investigational drug/device combination product regulated as a drug by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). HEPZATO Kit is comprised of the chemotherapeutic drug melphalan and Delcath's proprietary Hepatic Delivery System (HDS). The HDS is used to surgically isolate the liver while simultaneously filtrating hepatic venous blood during melphalan infusion and washout. The use of the HDS results in loco-regional delivery of a relatively high melphalan dose, which can potentially induce a clinically meaningful tumor response with minimal hepatotoxicity and reduce systemic exposure. In the US, HEPZATO Kit was the subject of a February 14, 2023 new drug application resubmission to FDA for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatic-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM), also known as metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM). FDA has established an August 14, 2023 PDUFA date for the resubmission. In Europe, the device-only configuration of the HDS is regulated as a Class III medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used in the conduct of percutaneous hepatic perfusion procedures at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

