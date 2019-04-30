Delego launches its SAP-integrated EIPP solution, Delego PayCenter, at SAPPHIRE NOW®

KITCHENER, ON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Delego, an SAP partner and global provider of best-in-class integrated payment solutions for SAP® software, announced today the release of Delego PayCenter, a self-service Electronic Invoice Presentment and Payment ("EIPP") cloud solution that is seamlessly integrated with the enterprise SAP® software.

"Delego PayCenter leverages our proprietary, real-time SAP integration to create a unique EIPP solution. For large merchants with multichannel customer interactions, Delego PayCenter provides a first-class customer experience and eliminates "source of truth" issues that arise with other solutions." said Scott Johns, President and CEO at Delego. "Our enterprise merchants can now provide their customers with a convenient, cloud-based, self-service portal to view and pay their invoices and access their transaction history in real-time, further extending our Accounts Receivable solution footprint."

Delego PayCenter presents and updates customer account data in real-time and provides the following benefits to enterprise merchants running SAP®:

Accelerates their order-to-cash process

Reduces DSO (days sales outstanding), and improves cash flow

Avoids customer disputes and 'source of truth' issues with real-time SAP integration rather than intermittent file upload/download mechanisms employed by many other systems to integrate with SAP

Reduces time, resources and costs managing, tracking, and collecting unpaid invoices

Improves the customer experience and leverages Delego RapidPay at checkout providing customers with traditional credit card, ACH, digital wallet and alternative payment methods

Integrates with more processing platforms than any other solution on the market

Delego's cloud-based platform is PCI DSS Level 1 certified and isolates the merchant's environment from processing, storing or transmitting payment card data

If you are in Orlando for SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference, May 6-9, be sure to meet with our team at booth 1243 to get a demonstration of Delego's new self-service EIPP solution, Delego PayCenter.

SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference are the world's premier business technology event and largest SAP customer-run conference, offering attendees the opportunity to learn and network with customers, SAP executives, partners, and experts across the entire SAP ecosystem.

About Delego

Delego secures, integrates and enables digital payments for merchants running SAP applications, including many of the Fortune 500. Delego's cloud-based platform uses proprietary technology to secure payment data, eliminating the risk of sensitive cardholder data exposure in the event of a data breach. Our solutions integrate our customers' digital payment ecosystem with their SAP ERP automating their order-to-cash processes. For more information on Delego and its solutions, visit www.delegopayments.com.

SAP, SAPPHIRE NOW, and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Delego Software Inc

