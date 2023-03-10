Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2022 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) today announced that 2022 K-1 tax packages are now available through PWC on its website, www.taxpackagessupport.com/deleklogistics. Printing and mailing of these tax packages are currently underway.

Questions regarding the 2022 Tax Reporting Package can be addressed by contacting 1-833-263-0144 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") to own, operate, acquire, and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

