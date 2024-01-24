Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $1.055 per Common Limited Partner Unit

News provided by

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

24 Jan, 2024, 16:30 ET

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today declared its quarterly cash distribution for the fourth quarter 2023 of $1.055 per common limited partner unit, or $4.22 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution represents a 1.0 percent increase from the distribution for the third quarter 2023 of $1.045 per common limited partner unit ($4.18 per common limited partner unit annualized) and a 3.4 percent increase over Delek Logistics' distribution for the fourth quarter 2022 of $1.02 per common limited partner unit ($4.08 per common limited partner unit annualized). The fourth quarter 2023 cash distribution is payable on February 12, 2024, to unitholders of record on February 5, 2024.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics is a midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Through its owned assets and joint ventures located primarily in and around the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin and other select areas in the Gulf Coast region, Delek Logistics provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for its customers in crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") owns the general partner interest as well as a majority limited partner interest in Delek Logistics and is also a significant customer.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning future distributions, including the amounts and timing thereof, current estimates, expectations or projections about future distributions, results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and investors are cautioned that risks described in Delek Logistics' filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, among others, could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ from those expected by management or described in forward-looking statements. Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof.

Tax Considerations
This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of Delek Logistics Partners, LP's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of Delek Logistics Partners, LP's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not Delek Logistics Partners, LP, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors. 

Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (https://www.deleklogistics.com/investor-relations), news webpage (https://www.deleklogistics.com/news-releases) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

SOURCE Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Also from this source

Delek Logistics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Delek Logistics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the third quarter 2023, with reported net...
Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $1.045 per Common Limited Partner Unit

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $1.045 per Common Limited Partner Unit

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today declared its quarterly cash distribution for the third quarter 2023 of $1.045 per...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.