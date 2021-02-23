Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $40.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $21.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the fourth quarter 2019. Net cash from operating activities was $58.4 million in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $45.8 million in the fourth quarter 2019. Distributable cash flow was $55.9 million in the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $33.0 million in the fourth quarter 2019. Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities as reported under U.S. GAAP to distributable cash flow is included in the financial tables attached to this release.

For the fourth quarter 2020, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $64.0 million compared to $43.3 million in the fourth quarter 2019. Results improved on a year-over-year basis primarily due to the drop down of the Big Spring Gathering System and Trucking Assets and a reduction in operating expenses by $7.5 million, partially due to a decrease in contract services. Reconciliation of net income attributable to all partners as reported under U.S. GAAP to EBITDA is included in the financial tables attached to this release.

Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek Logistics' general partner, remarked: "I'm pleased to announce zero recordable incidents for the year, which is a true testament to our employees and our core values. Our fourth quarter results rounded out a stellar year for our company, as we delivered strong relative stock performance, despite macro headwinds for the industry. Net income and EBITDA in the fourth quarter increased approximately 88% and 48%, respectively, versus last year. Distribution growth in the quarter was 2.8% on a year-over-year basis and we delivered on our commitment of 5% distribution growth on a full-year basis. We expect another 5% increase in distributions in 2021, underpinned by our outlook for continued strong operational performance."

Mr. Yemin continued, "Eliminating the incentive distribution rights (IDRs) last year helped lower our cost of capital and positions our company for the next phase of growth. We exceeded our year-end distribution coverage and leverage ratio targets earlier than expected, creating tremendous flexibility as we progress into 2021."

Distribution and Liquidity

On January 22, 2021, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.910 per common limited partner unit for the fourth quarter 2020, which equates to $3.640 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution was paid on February 9, 2021 to unitholders of record on February 2, 2021. This represents a 0.6% increase from the third quarter 2020 distribution of $0.905 per common limited partner unit, or $3.620 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis, and a 2.8% increase over Delek Logistics' fourth quarter 2019 distribution of $0.885 per common limited partner unit, or $3.540 per common limited partner unit annualized. For the fourth quarter 2020, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $39.5 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.41x.

As of December 31, 2020, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $992.3 million and cash of $4.2 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $850.0 million credit facility was $103.4 million. The total leverage ratio was within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.

Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter 2020 was $140.1 million compared to $138.6 million in the prior-year period. The increase in revenue is primarily attributable to the drop downs of the Big Spring Gathering System and Trucking Assets but this was largely offset by lower revenue in the West Texas wholesale business. Total operating expenses were $14.9 million in the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $22.3 million in the fourth quarter 2019. The decrease was primarily due to cost control measures put in place at the end of the first quarter 2020 and a lack of spill related expenses that were included in fourth quarter 2019 results. Total contribution margin was $62.0 million in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $42.5 million in the fourth quarter 2019, mainly driven by the aforementioned contribution from new assets and lower expenses. General and administrative expenses were $5.6 million for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $5.8 million in the prior-year period.

Pipelines and Transportation Segment

Contribution margin in the fourth quarter 2020 was $44.0 million compared to $25.2 million in the fourth quarter 2019. The drop downs of the Big Spring Gathering System and the Trucking Assets in the first half of 2020 were the primary drivers behind the year-over-year growth. Operating expenses were $10.3 million in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $18.7 million in the prior-year period largely driven by a lack of environmental remediation costs that were incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

During the fourth quarter 2020, contribution margin was $18.1 million, compared to $17.3 million in the fourth quarter 2019. The increase in contribution margin was primarily due to higher volumes associated with assets and agreements that support the Delek Big Spring refinery in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was partially offset by lower West Texas wholesale margins.

Average terminalling throughput volume of 153,243 barrels per day during the fourth quarter 2020 decreased on a year-over-year basis from 160,298 barrels per day in the fourth quarter 2019. During the fourth quarter 2020, average volume under the East Texas marketing agreement with Delek US was 73,584 barrels per day compared to 73,016 barrels per day during the fourth quarter 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results | Conference Call Information

Delek Logistics will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to www.DelekLogistics.com. Participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary software. An archived version of the replay will also be available at www.DelekLogistics.com for 90 days.

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek US' (NYSE: DK) fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time and review Delek US' earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek US may be relevant to Delek Logistics, as it is a consolidated subsidiary of Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek US and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.

Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.

EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;

Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

Delek Logistics believes that the presentation of EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio provide useful information to investors in assessing its financial condition, its results of operations and the cash flow its business is generating. EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in its industry, Delek Logistics' definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data)



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,243



$ 5,545

Accounts receivable

15,676



13,204

Accounts receivable from related parties

5,932



—

Inventory

3,127



12,617

Other current assets

331



2,204

Total current assets

29,309



33,570

Property, plant and equipment:







Property, plant and equipment

692,282



461,325

Less: accumulated depreciation

(227,470)



(166,281)

Property, plant and equipment, net

464,812



295,044

Equity method investments

253,675



246,984

Operating lease right-of-use assets

24,199



3,745

Goodwill

12,203



12,203

Marketing Contract Intangible, net

123,788



130,999

Rights-of-way

36,316



15,597

Other non-current assets

12,115



6,305

Total assets

$ 956,417



$ 744,447











LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 6,659



$ 12,471

Accounts payable to related parties

—



8,898

Interest payable

2,452



2,572

Excise and other taxes payable

4,969



3,941

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

8,691



1,435

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

5,529



5,765

Total current liabilities

28,300



35,082

Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt

992,291



833,110

Asset retirement obligations

6,015



5,588

Deferred tax liabilities

616



215

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

15,418



2,310

Other non-current liabilities

22,078



19,261

Total non-current liabilities

1,036,418



860,484

Total liabilities

1,064,718



895,566

Equity (Deficit):







Common unitholders - public; 8,697,468 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 (9,131,579 at December 31, 2019)

164,614



164,436

Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,745,868 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 (15,294,046 at December 31, 2019)

(272,915)



(310,513)

General partner - 0 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 (498,482 at December 31, 2019)

—



(5,042)

Total deficit

(108,301)



(151,119)

Total liabilities and deficit

$ 956,417



$ 744,447



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net revenues:













Affiliate $ 92,927



$ 69,484



$ 382,666



$ 261,014

Third-party 47,185



69,126



180,752



322,978

Net revenues 140,112



138,610



563,418



583,992

Cost of sales:













Cost of materials and other 63,217



73,760



269,094



336,473

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 14,575



22,023



53,846



71,341

Depreciation and amortization 10,780



6,443



33,737



24,893

Total cost of sales 88,572



102,226



356,677



432,707

Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 281



314



2,433



2,816

General and administrative expenses 5,614



5,769



22,587



20,815

Depreciation and amortization 499



457



1,994



1,808

Other operating expense (income), net 41



129



(66)



34

Total operating costs and expenses 95,007



108,895



383,625



458,180

Operating income 45,105



29,715



179,793



125,812

Interest expense, net 10,020



12,164



42,874



47,328

Income from equity method investments (5,818)



(4,972)



(22,693)



(19,832)

Other expense, net 30



139



133



600

Total non-operating expenses, net 4,232



7,331



20,314



28,096

Income before income tax expense 40,873



22,384



159,479



97,716

Income tax expense 156



746



223



967

Net income attributable to partners $ 40,717



$ 21,638



$ 159,256



$ 96,749

Comprehensive income attributable to partners $ 40,717



$ 21,638



$ 159,256



$ 96,749

















Less: General partner's interest in net income, including incentive distribution rights —



8,834



18,724



33,080

Limited partners' interest in net income $ 40,717



$ 12,804



$ 140,532



$ 63,669

















Net income per limited partner unit:













Common units - basic $ 0.94



$ 0.52



$ 4.18



$ 2.61

Common units - diluted $ 0.94



$ 0.52



$ 4.18



$ 2.61

















Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:













Common units - basic 43,435,153



24,419,189



33,594,284



24,413,294

Common units - diluted 43,441,693



24,424,715



33,597,418



24,418,641

















Cash distribution per limited partner unit $ 0.910



$ 0.885



$ 3.605



$ 3.440



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Year Ended December 31,



2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 159,256



$ 96,749

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

35,731



26,701

Non-cash lease expense

6,075



193

Amortization of customer contract intangible assets

7,211



7,211

Amortization of deferred revenue

(1,888)



(1,688)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount

2,412



2,629

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

427



397

Income from equity method investments

(22,693)



(19,832)

Dividends from equity method investments

25,436



16,108

Gain on disposal of assets

(66)



(197)

Deferred income taxes

401



496

Other non-cash adjustments

491



1,061

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(2,472)



8,382

Inventories and other current assets

11,363



(7,702)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

(13,479)



(4,836)

Accounts receivable/payable to related parties

(14,628)



1,065

Non-current assets and liabilities, net

(561)



3,662

Changes in assets and liabilities

(19,777)



571

Net cash provided by operating activities

193,016



130,399

Cash flows from investing activities







Asset acquisitions from Delek Holdings, net of assumed liabilities

(100,527)



—

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(13,271)



(9,070)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

107



144

Purchases of intangible assets

(13)



—

Distributions from equity method investments

2,741



804

Equity method investment contributions

(12,175)



(139,294)

Net cash used in investing activities

(123,138)



(147,416)

Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of additional units to maintain 2% General Partner interest

10



8

Distributions to general partner

(27,635)



(31,654)

Distributions to common unitholders - public

(31,532)



(30,626)

Distributions to common unitholders - Delek Holdings

(77,665)



(51,388)

Distributions to Delek Holdings unitholders and general partner related to Trucking Assets Acquisition

(47,558)



—

Distribution to general partner for conversion of its interest and IDR elimination

(45,000)



—

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

599,600



564,700

Payments on revolving credit facility

(441,400)



(433,000)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(71,180)



18,040

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1,302)



1,023

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

5,545



4,522

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 4,243



$ 5,545

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Cash paid during the period for:







Interest

$ 40,582



$ 44,791

Income taxes

$ 98



$ 144

Non-cash investing activities:







Increase (decrease) in accrued capital expenditures

$ 198



$ 917

Equity issuance to Delek Holdings unitholders in connection with Big Spring Gathering Assets Acquisition

$ 109,513



$ —

Non-cash financing activities:







Sponsor contribution of property, plant and equipment

$ 2,938



$ —

Non-cash lease liability arising from obtaining right of use assets during the period

$ 32,090



$ 1,285

Non-cash lease liability arising from recognition of right of use assets upon adoption of ASU 2016-02

$ —



$ 2,654



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:













Net income $ 40,717



$ 21,638



$ 159,256



$ 96,749

Add:













Income tax expense 156



746



223



967

Depreciation and amortization 11,279



6,900



35,731



26,701

Amortization of customer contract intangible assets 1,803



1,803



7,211



7,211

Interest expense, net 10,020



12,164



42,874



47,328

EBITDA $ 63,975



$ 43,251



$ 245,295



$ 178,956

















Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 58,362



$ 45,809



$ 193,016



$ 130,399

Changes in assets and liabilities 1,236



(14,793)



19,777



(571)

Non-cash lease expense (3,839)



2,361



(6,075)



(193)

Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities 18



—



2,741



804

Maintenance and regulatory capital expenditures (536)



(2,947)



(1,296)



(8,569)

Reimbursement from Delek Holdings for capital expenditures 182



3,221



263



5,828

Accretion of asset retirement obligations (107)



(99)



(427)



(397)

Deferred income taxes 589



(611)



(401)



(496)

Other operating (expense) income, net (41)



102



66



197

Distributable Cash Flow $ 55,864



$ 33,043



$ 207,664



$ 127,002



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation (In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP 2020

2019

2020

2019 Limited partners' distribution on common units $ 39,533



$ 21,616



$ 127,070



$ 83,873

General partner's distributions —



444



986



1,711

General partner's incentive distribution rights —



8,573



17,632



31,781

Total distributions to be paid (1) $ 39,533



$ 30,633



$ 145,688



$ 117,365

















Distributable cash flow $ 55,864



$ 33,043



$ 207,664



$ 127,002

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (2) 1.41x



1.08x



1.43x



1.08x







(1) The distributions for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2020 reflect the impact of the distribution waiver that waived all of the distributions for the first quarter of 2020 on the 5.0 million Additional Units, related to the Big Spring Gathering Assets transaction, with respect to base distributions and the IDRs. In addition, the distributions for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2020 reflect the waiver of distributions in respect of the IDRs associated with the Additional Units for at least two years. Subsequently, the IDRs were eliminated in the Restructuring Transaction on August 13, 2020. (2) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Data (unaudited) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Pipelines and Transportation













Net revenues:













Affiliate $ 65,588



$ 42,517



$ 233,873



$ 155,211

Third party 3,009



6,374



17,596



23,107

Total pipelines and transportation 68,597



48,891



251,469



178,318

Cost of sales:













Cost of materials and other 14,312



4,955



45,934



22,826

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 10,331



18,718



42,267



54,827

Segment contribution margin $ 43,954



$ 25,218



$ 163,268



$ 100,665

Total Assets $ 723,317



$ 509,666

























Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling













Net revenues:













Affiliates (1) $ 27,339



$ 26,967



$ 148,793



$ 105,803

Third party 44,176



62,752



163,156



299,871

Total wholesale marketing and terminalling 71,515



89,719



311,949



405,674

Cost of sales:













Cost of materials and other 48,905



68,805



223,160



313,647

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 4,525



3,619



14,012



19,330

Segment contribution margin $ 18,085



$ 17,295



$ 74,777



$ 72,697

Total Assets $ 206,918



214,259

























Consolidated













Net revenues:













Affiliates $ 92,927



$ 69,484



$ 382,666



$ 261,014

Third party 47,185



69,126



180,752



322,978

Total consolidated 140,112



138,610



563,418



583,992

Cost of sales:













Cost of materials and other 63,217



73,760



269,094



336,473

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 14,856



22,337



56,279



74,157

Contribution margin 62,039



42,513



238,045



173,362

General and administrative expenses 5,614



5,769



22,587



20,815

Depreciation and amortization 11,279



6,900



35,731



26,701

Other operating expense (income), net 41



129



(66)



34

Operating income $ 45,105



$ 29,715



$ 179,793



$ 125,812

Other Assets $ 26,182



$ 20,522









Total Assets $ 956,417



$ 744,447















(1) Affiliate revenue for the wholesale marketing and terminalling segment is presented net of amortization expense pertaining to the marketing contract intangible we acquired in connection with the Big Spring acquisition.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Capital Spending (In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, Pipelines and Transportation 2020

2019

2020

2019 Maintenance capital spending $ 1,265



$ 2,434



$ 1,732



$ 6,435

Discretionary capital spending 2,942



40



5,899



165

Segment capital spending $ 4,207



$ 2,474



7,631



6,600

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling













Maintenance capital spending $ 232



$ 1,199



1,712



2,588

Discretionary capital spending 4,092



295



6,106



799

Segment capital spending $ 4,324



$ 1,494



7,818



3,387

Consolidated













Maintenance capital spending $ 1,497



$ 3,633



3,444



9,023

Discretionary capital spending 7,034



335



12,005



964

Total capital spending $ 8,531



$ 3,968



$ 15,449



$ 9,987



Delek Logistics Partners, LP







Segment Data (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Pipelines and Transportation Segment:













Throughputs (average bpd)













El Dorado Assets:













Crude pipelines (non-gathered) 66,521



69,910



74,179



49,485

Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems 48,900



53,960



53,702



37,716

El Dorado Gathering System 13,308



15,919



13,466



15,325

East Texas Crude Logistics System 16,719



16,612



15,960



19,927

Big Spring Gathering System (1) 76,795



—



82,817



—

Plains Connection System (1) 120,304



—



104,770



—

















Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:













East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (2) 73,584



73,016



71,182



74,206

Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd) 84,219



79,985



76,345



82,695

West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd) 9,915



9,972



11,264



11,075

West Texas gross margin per barrel $ 2.36



$ 3.12



$ 2.37



$ 4.44

Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) 153,243



160,298



147,251



160,075







































(1) Throughput for the Big Spring Gathering System and the Plains Connection System are for 275 days we owned the assets following the Big Spring Gathering Assets Acquisition effective March 31, 2020. (2) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.

Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (ir.deleklogistics.com), news webpage (www.deleklogistics.com/news-releases) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

