Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call on August 7th

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced that the Partnership intends to issue a press release summarizing second quarter 2023 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Monday, August 7, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. CT (12:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, August 7, 2023.

The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to www.DelekLogistics.com and clicking on the webcasts section of the website. The online replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics is a midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Through its owned assets and joint ventures located primarily in and around the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin and other select areas in the Gulf Coast region, Delek Logistics provides gathering, pipeline, transportation and other services for its customers in crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") owns the general partner interest as well as a majority limited partner interest in Delek Logistics and is also a significant customer.

Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (https://www.deleklogistics.com/investor-relations), news webpage (https://www.deleklogistics.com/news-releases) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

