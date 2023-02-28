Delek Logistics Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income Attributable to All Partners of $42.7 Million

EBITDA of $92.5 million

Fourth Quarter

  • Reported fourth quarter net income attributable to all partners of $42.7 million
  • Record EBITDA of $92.5 million
  • Fourth quarter adjusted distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.16x
  • Delivered 40 consecutive quarters of distribution growth with recent increase to $1.02/unit
  • Successfully completed 3 Bear integration

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2022, with reported net income attributable to all partners of $42.7 million, or $0.98 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $41.7 million, or $0.96 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the fourth quarter 2021. Net cash used in operating activities was $105.3 million in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $52.9 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Distributable cash flow was $51.4 million in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $53.9 million in the fourth quarter 2021.   

For the fourth quarter 2022, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $92.5 million compared to $69.7 million in the fourth quarter 2021. 

"We finished 2022 with the best quarter to date," said Avigal Soreq, President of Delek Logistics' general partner. "We operated well, maintaining safe and reliable operations. This, combined with our growth activities, resulted in record earnings. Delek Logistics has strong opportunities from its base business, as well as its Permian and Delaware footprints. DKL is well positioned to continue its track record of growth and be a long-term sustainable midstream player." 

"In January, the Board approved the 40th consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution to $1.02 per unit. This reflects our strong commitment to unitholders and the strength and stability of the underlying asset base of Delek Logistics.  With the growth we anticipate from our portfolio and the support of the board, we expect to deliver another 5 percent growth year over year in 2023," Mr. Soreq continued.

"Looking forward, we are very optimistic about the opportunities in the market which will allow us to be a significant midstream company," Mr. Soreq concluded.

Distribution and Liquidity

On January 23, 2023, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.02 per common limited partner unit for the fourth quarter 2022, which equates to $4.08 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution was paid on February 9, 2023 to unitholders of record on February 2, 2023. This represents a 3% increase from the third quarter 2022 distribution of $0.99 per common limited partner unit, or $3.96 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis, and a 5% increase over Delek Logistics' fourth quarter 2021 distribution of $0.975 per common limited partner unit, or $3.90 per common limited partner unit annualized. For the fourth quarter 2022, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $44.4 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.16x.

As of December 31, 2022, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $1.66 billion and cash of $8.0 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $900.0 million revolving credit facility was $179.5 million. The total leverage ratio as of December 31, 2022 of approximately 4.89x was within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.

Consolidated Operating Results

Fourth quarter 2022 EBITDA of $92.5 million benefited from additional EBITDA associated with increased contribution from the Delek Permian Gathering system, 3 Bear acquisition, and continued strong throughput on joint venture pipelines as compared to EBITDA of $69.7 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Net income attributable to all partners for the fourth quarter 2022 of $42.7 million reflected an increase of $1.0 million compared to the fourth quarter 2021.

Segment Changes

During the fourth quarter 2022, we realigned our reportable segments for financial reporting purposes to reflect changes in the manner in which our chief operating decision maker, or CODM, assesses financial information for decision-making purposes. The change primarily represents reporting the operating results of our pipeline operations and legacy gathering assets and the operating results of the 3 Bear assets within a new reportable segment called gathering and processing. Prior to this change, the pipeline operations and legacy gathering assets were reported as part of pipelines and transportation segment. The former pipelines and transportation reportable segment was renamed to storage and transportation. Additionally, we are also now segregating out certain non-segment specific costs and expenses and, when applicable, immaterial operating segments that may not fit into our existing reportable segments as Corporate and Other activities. Corporate and other primarily includes general and administrative expenses, interest expense and depreciation and amortization. While this reporting change did not change our consolidated results, segment data for previous years has been restated and is consistent with the current year presentation.

In addition, during the fourth quarter 2022  the CODM determined that EBITDA is the key performance measure for planning and forecasting purposes and discontinued the use of contribution margin as a measure of performance.

Gathering and Processing Segment

EBITDA in the fourth quarter 2022 was $48.1 million compared with $34.0 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The increase was primarily driven from strong contributions from the Midland Gathering System, as well as the 3 Bear assets.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

EBITDA in the fourth quarter 2022 was $23.3 million compared with $19.3 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the West Texas wholesale business.

Storage and Transportation Segment

EBITDA in the fourth quarter 2022 was $16.1 million inline with $15.8 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Segment

During the fourth quarter 2022, income from equity method investments was $9.0 million compared to $6.6 million in the fourth quarter 2021, primarily driven by increased volumes at the Red River and Caddo joint ventures.

Corporate

EBITDA in the  fourth quarter 2022 was a loss of $4.0 million compared to a loss of $6.1 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results | Conference Call Information

Delek Logistics will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to www.DelekLogistics.com. Participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary software.  An archived version of the replay will also be available at www.DelekLogistics.com for 90 days.    

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics is a midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Through its owned assets and joint ventures located primarily in and around the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin and other select areas in the Gulf Coast region. Delek Logistics provides gathering, pipeline and other transportation services primarily for crude oil and natural gas customers, storage, wholesale marketing and terminalling services primarily for intermediate and refined product customers, and water disposal and recycling services. Delek US owns the general partner interest as well as a majority limited partner interest in Delek Logistics, and is also a significant customer.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if,"  "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, and can be impacted by numerous factors, including the fact that a substantial majority of Delek Logistics' contribution margin is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting us to Delek US' business risks; risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the utilization of Delek Logistics' assets and business performance, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; risks and uncertainties related to the integration of the 3 Bear business following the recent acquisition; risks and uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic; uncertainties regarding future decisions by OPEC regarding production and pricing disputes between OPEC members and Russia; an inability of Delek US to grow as expected as it relates to our potential future growth opportunities, including dropdowns, and other potential benefits; scheduled turnaround activity; the results of our investments in joint ventures; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; and other risks as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth at Delek Logistics; distributions and the amounts and timing thereof; potential dropdown inventory; projected benefits of the 3 Bear acquisition; expected earnings or returns from joint ventures or other acquisitions; expansion projects; ability to create long-term value for our unit holders; financial flexibility and borrowing capacity; and distribution growth of 5% or at all. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved.  Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.  Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.
  • Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.
  • Distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs, or Distributable cash flow, as adjusted - distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude significant, infrequently occurring transaction costs.

Our EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:    

  • Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;
  • the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders on a current and on-going basis;
  • Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and
  • the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures provide information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods.  EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility.  For a reconciliation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, please refer to "Results of Operations" below.  See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. 

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                    7,970

$                   4,292

   Accounts receivable

53,314

15,384

Inventory

1,483

2,406

Other current assets

2,463

951

Total current assets

65,230

23,033

Property, plant and equipment:


Property, plant and equipment

1,240,684

715,870

Less: accumulated depreciation

(316,680)

(266,482)

Property, plant and equipment, net

924,004

449,388

Equity method investments

257,022

250,030

Customer relationship intangible, net

199,440

Marketing contract intangible, net

109,366

116,577

Rights-of-way, net

55,990

37,280

Goodwill

27,051

12,203

Operating lease right-of-use assets

24,788

20,933

Other non-current assets

16,408

25,627

Total assets

$              1,679,299

$                935,071




LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$                  57,403

$                   8,160

Accounts payable to related parties

6,055

64,423

Current portion of long-term debt

15,000

Interest payable

5,308

5,024

Excise and other taxes payable

8,230

5,280

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

8,020

6,811

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

6,202

7,117

Total current liabilities

106,218

96,815

Non-current liabilities:


Long-term debt, net of current portion

1,646,567

898,970

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

12,114

14,071

Asset retirement obligations

9,333

6,476

Other non-current liabilities

15,767

22,731

Total non-current liabilities

1,683,781

942,248

Total liabilities

1,789,999

1,039,063

Equity (Deficit):


Common unitholders - public; 9,257,305 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 (8,774,053 at
December 31, 2021)

172,119

166,067

Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,311,278 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022
(34,696,800 at December 31, 2021)

(282,819)

(270,059)

Total deficit

(110,700)

(103,992)

Total liabilities and deficit

$              1,679,299

$                935,071

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net revenues:








Affiliate

$           104,141

$            110,314

$           479,411

$           418,826

Third-party

164,910

79,570

556,996

282,076

Net revenues

269,051

189,884

1,036,407

700,902

Cost of sales:






Cost of materials and other - affiliate

121,855

92,129

496,184

321,939

Cost of materials and other - third party

39,213

17,285

145,179

62,470

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

22,546

13,197

85,438

59,483

Depreciation and amortization

18,334

11,552

60,210

40,945

Total cost of sales

201,948

134,163

787,011

484,837

Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation
and amortization presented below)

764

596

2,869

2,337

General and administrative expenses

3,355

5,527

34,181

21,460

Depreciation and amortization

1,357

356

2,778

1,825

Other operating expense (income), net

6

(113)

(114)

(59)

Total operating costs and expenses

207,430

140,529

826,725

510,400

Operating income

61,621

49,355

209,682

190,502

Interest expense, net

28,683

14,297

82,304

50,221

Income from equity method investments

(9,017)

(6,623)

(31,683)

(24,575)

Other income, net

(334)

(1)

(373)

(119)

Total non-operating expenses, net

19,332

7,673

50,248

25,527

Income before income tax (benefit) expense

42,289

41,682

159,434

164,975

Income tax (benefit) expense

(411)

(3)

382

153

Net income attributable to partners

$             42,700

$              41,685

$           159,052

$           164,822

Comprehensive income attributable to partners

$             42,700

$              41,685

$           159,052

$           164,822








Net income per limited partner unit:






Basic

$                 0.98

$                 0.96

$                 3.66

$                 3.79

Diluted

$                 0.98

$                 0.96

$                 3.66

$                 3.79

Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:






Basic

43,517,906

43,454,535

43,487,910

43,447,739

Diluted

43,540,645

43,470,460

43,511,650

43,460,470

Cash distribution per common limited partner unit

$               1.020

$                0.975

$               3.975

$               3.785

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(Unaudited)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities






Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$           (105,314)

$              52,886

$             192,168

$             275,162

Cash flows from investing activities






Net cash used in investing activities

(65,350)

(8,389)

(770,437)

(16,360)

Cash flows from financing activities






Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

163,689

(45,069)

581,947

(258,753)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(6,975)

(572)

3,678

49

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

14,945

4,864

4,292

4,243

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$                7,970

$                4,292

$                7,970

$                4,292

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Reconciliation of  Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:








Net income

$               42,700

$             41,685

$           159,052

$           164,822

Add:






Income tax (benefit) expense

(411)

(3)

382

153

Depreciation and amortization

19,691

11,908

62,988

42,770

Amortization of marketing contract intangible asset

1,803

1,803

7,211

7,211

Interest expense, net

28,683

14,297

82,304

50,221

EBITDA

$               92,466

$             69,690

$           311,937

$           265,177








Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:






Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$            (105,314)

$             52,886

$           192,168

$           275,162

Changes in assets and liabilities

164,781

5,469

49,423

(51,429)

Non-cash lease expense

(2,670)

(2,685)

(16,254)

(9,652)

Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities


2,529

1,737

8,774

Regulatory capital expenditures not distributable

(6,501)

(4,471)

(9,684)

(8,232)

Reimbursement from Delek for capital expenditures

1,171

277

1,176

1,913

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

(181)

(115)

(596)

(461)

Deferred income taxes

71

(150)

(5)

(353)

(Loss) gain on sale of assets

(6)

113

114

59

Distributable Cash Flow

$               51,351

$             53,853

$           218,079

$           215,781

Transaction costs



10,604

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1)

$               51,351

$             53,853

$           228,683

$           215,781

(1) Distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the 3 Bear Acquisition.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP

2022

2021

2022

2021

Limited partners' distribution on common units

$              44,440

$             42,384

$           172,933

$           164,484

General partner's distributions




General partner's incentive distribution rights




Total distributions to be paid

$              44,440

$             42,384

$           172,933

$           164,484








Distributable cash flow

$              51,351

$             53,853

$           218,079

$           215,781

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1)

1.16x

1.27x

1.26x

1.31x

Distributable cash flow, as adjusted (2)

51,351

53,853

228,683

215,781

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted (3)

1.16x

1.27x

1.32x

1.31x


(1) 

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.

(2) 

Distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the 3 Bear Acquisition.

(3) 

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs by distributions to be paid in each respective period.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP




Segment Data (Unaudited)




(In thousands)






Three Months Ended December 31, 2022


Gathering and
Processing

Wholesale
Marketing and
Terminalling

Storage and
Transportation

Investments
in Pipeline
Joint Ventures

Corporate and
Other

Consolidated

Net revenues:











Affiliate (1)

$           51,530

$           29,080

$           23,531

$                 —

$                 —

$         104,141

Third party

38,417

115,623

10,870



164,910

Total revenue

$           89,947

$         144,703

$           34,401

$                 —

$                 —

$         269,051













Segment EBITDA

$           48,121

$           23,285

$           16,057

$            9,017

$           (4,014)

$           92,466

Depreciation and amortization

14,946

1,634

2,228


883

19,691

Amortization of customer contract intangible


1,803




1,803

Interest expense, net





28,683

28,683

Income tax benefit










(411)

Net income










$           42,700













Capital spending (2)

$           56,206

$               157

$            6,528

$                 —

$                 —

$           62,891



Year Ended December 31, 2022


Gathering and
Processing

Wholesale
Marketing and
Terminalling

Storage and
Transportation

Investments
in Pipeline
Joint Ventures

Corporate and
Other

Consolidated

Net revenues:











Affiliate (1)

$         185,845

$         173,084

$         120,482

$                 —

$                 —

$         479,411

Third party

119,582

415,800

21,614



556,996

Total revenue

$         305,427

$         588,884

$         142,096

$                 —

$                 —

$      1,036,407













Segment EBITDA

$         175,250

$           83,098

$           56,269

$           31,683

$         (34,363)

$         311,937

Depreciation and amortization

47,206

6,308

8,591


883

62,988

Amortization of customer contract intangible


7,211




7,211

Interest expense, net





82,304

82,304

Income tax expense










382

Net income










$         159,052













Capital spending (2)

$         122,594

$            1,548

$            6,528

$                 —

$                 —

$         130,670

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021


Gathering and
Processing

Wholesale
Marketing and
Terminalling

Storage and
Transportation

Investments
in Pipeline
Joint Ventures

Corporate and
Other

Consolidated

Net revenues:











Affiliate (1)

$           41,464

$           38,878

$           29,972

$                 —

$                 —

$         110,314

Third party

1,564

74,973

3,033



79,570

Total revenue

$           43,028

$         113,851

$           33,005

$                 —

$                 —

$         189,884













Segment EBITDA

$           33,958

$           19,321

$           15,844

$            6,623

$           (6,056)

$           69,690

Depreciation and amortization

3,960

1,096

2,104


4,748

11,908

Amortization of customer contract intangible


1,803




1,803

Interest expense, net





14,297

14,297

Income tax benefit










(4)

Net income










$           41,686













Capital spending (2)

$           12,548

$               236

$               141

$                 —

$                 —

$           12,925



Year Ended December 31, 2021


Gathering and
Processing

Wholesale
Marketing and
Terminalling

Storage and
Transportation

Investments
in Pipeline
Joint Ventures

Corporate and
Other

Consolidated

Net revenues:











Affiliate (1)

$         157,182

$         147,793

$         113,851

$                 —

$                 —

$         418,826

Third party

4,670

265,464

11,942



282,076

Total revenue

$         161,852

$         413,257

$         125,793

$                 —

$                 —

$         700,902













Segment EBITDA

$         126,818

$           79,597

$           56,929

$           24,575

$         (22,742)

$         265,177

Depreciation and amortization

22,394

5,547

8,588


6,241

42,770

Amortization of customer contract intangible


7,211




7,211

Interest expense, net





50,221

50,221

Income tax expense










153

Net income










$         164,822













Capital spending (2)

$           22,262

$            3,622

$            1,567

$                 —

$                 —

$           27,451


(1)

Affiliate revenue for the wholesale marketing and terminalling segment is presented net of amortization expense pertaining to the Marketing Contract Intangible Acquisition.

(2)

Capital spending for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 excludes contributions to equity method investments amounting to $1.4 million and $12.2 million, respectively.  There were no contributions made during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Segment Capital Spending (1)

 (In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

Gathering and Processing

2022

2021

2022

2021

Regulatory capital spending

$                   163

$               1,004

$               2,855

$               2,278

Sustaining capital spending

1,103

3,536

1,455

3,721

Growth capital spending

54,940

8,008

118,284

16,263

Segment capital spending

$              56,206

$             12,548

$           122,594

$             22,262

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling








Regulatory capital spending

$                     —

$                   26

156

26

Sustaining capital spending

5

48

24

383

Growth capital spending

152

162

1,368

3,213

Segment capital spending

$                   157

$                  236

$               1,548

$               3,622

Storage and Transportation






Regulatory capital spending

$                     —

$                    —

$                    —

$                    —

Sustaining capital spending

6,528

141

6,528

890

Growth capital spending



$                    —

$                  677

Segment capital spending

$                6,528

$                  141

$               6,528

$               1,567

Consolidated








Regulatory capital spending

$                   163

$               1,030

$               3,011

$               2,304

Sustaining capital spending

7,636

3,725

8,007

4,994

Growth capital spending

55,092

8,170

119,652

20,153

Total capital spending

$              62,891

$             12,925

$           130,670

$             27,451


(1)

There were no capital contributions to equity method investments for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP



Segment Data (Unaudited)




Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Gathering and Processing Segment:






Throughputs (average bpd)






El Dorado Assets:








    Crude pipelines (non-gathered)

68,798

80,145

78,519

65,335

    Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems

35,585

66,632

56,382

48,757

El Dorado Gathering System

13,136

15,660

15,391

14,460

East Texas Crude Logistics System

25,154

18,499

21,310

22,647

Midland Gathering System (1)

191,119

83,353

128,725

80,285

Plains Connection System

234,164

133,281

183,827

124,025

Delaware Gathering Assets(2):






Natural Gas Gathering and Processing (Mcfd(3))

60,669


60,971

Crude Oil Gathering (average bpd)

91,526


87,519

Water Disposal and Recycling (average bpd)

80,028


72,056









Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:






East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (4)

64,825

55,755

66,058

68,497

Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd)

58,061

83,385

71,580

78,370

West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd)

10,835

10,007

10,206

10,026

West Texas gross margin per barrel

$                  3.62

$                 3.97

$                 4.15

$                 3.72

Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (5)

127,277

124,476

132,262

138,301


(1)

Formerly known as the Permian Gathering Assets. Excludes volumes that are being temporarily transported via trucks while connectors are under construction.

(2)

2022 volumes include volumes from June 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022.

(3)

Mcfd - average thousand cubic feet per day.

(4)

Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.

(5)

Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.

Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (ir.deleklogistics.com), news webpage (www.deleklogistics.com/news) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

