Delek Logistics Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and 2024 Capital Program

Fourth Quarter

Net income attributable to all partners of $22.1 million

Quarterly EBITDA of $86.1 million , adjusted EBITDA of $100.9 million

Distributable cash flow of $64.6 million , DCF coverage ratio of 1.40x

Delivered 44 consecutive quarters of distribution growth with recent increase to $1.055 /unit

2023 Full Year

Net income attributable to all partners of $126.2 million

EBITDA of $370.3 million , adjusted EBITDA of $385.1 million

Distributable cash flow of $248.2 million , DCF coverage ratio of 1.37x

Improved leverage ratio to 4.34x from 4.89x at year-end 2022

Grew Midland gathering & processing volumes nearly 80%

Rewarded unitholders with continued distribution growth

2024 Capital Program

2024 capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $70 million

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2023, with reported net income attributable to all partners of $22.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $42.7 million, or $0.98 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the fourth quarter 2022. The decrease in net income attributable to all partners was driven by higher interest expense and a fourth quarter 2023 goodwill impairment. Net cash provided in operating activities was $114.7 million in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $105.3 million in the fourth quarter 2022. Distributable cash flow was $64.6 million in the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $51.4 million in the fourth quarter 2022.

For the fourth quarter 2023, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $86.1 million. Excluding the goodwill impairment, adjusted EBITDA was $100.9 million compared to $92.5 million in the fourth quarter 2022.

"I am pleased to say that Delek Logistics has exceeded quarterly earnings goals, and surpassed last year's strong performance," said Avigal Soreq, President of Delek Logistics' general partner. "We saw substantial growth from new connections in our Midland gathering operations, further validating our strong position in the Permian Basin. The dedication of our workforce to having safe and reliable operations also contributed to our success. I'm proud of the team that has gone without a lost time injury 4-years in a row and counting. We are excited for Delek Logistics' future and numerous growth opportunities. The business looks to utilize capital investments in 2024 to support customer growth and expand upon existing assets."

"In January, the Board approved the 44th consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution to $1.055 per unit. Delek Logistics has a strong track record of delivering value to unitholders. We feel confident in our ability to maintain competitive distributions to our investors as we head into 2024," Mr. Soreq concluded.

Distribution and Liquidity

On January 24, 2024, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.055 per common limited partner unit for the fourth quarter 2023. This distribution was paid on February 12, 2024 to unitholders of record on February 5, 2024. This represents a 1.0% increase from the third quarter 2023 distribution of $1.045 per common limited partner unit, and a 3.4% increase over Delek Logistics' fourth quarter 2022 distribution of $1.020 per common limited partner unit. For the fourth quarter 2023, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $46.0 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow ("DCF") coverage ratio of 1.40x.

As of December 31, 2023, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $1.70 billion and cash of $3.8 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $1.05 billion third party revolving credit facility was $269.5 million. The total leverage ratio as of December 31, 2023 of approximately 4.34x was within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.

Consolidated Operating Results

Fourth quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $100.9 million compared with $92.5 million in the fourth quarter 2022. The $8.4 million increase reflects higher contributions from the Midland Gathering and Delaware Gathering systems, terminalling and marketing rate increases, as well as continued strong throughput on joint venture pipelines. The increase was partially offset by higher operating expenses driven by the growth in operations.

Gathering and Processing Segment

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter 2023 was $53.3 million compared with $48.1 million in the fourth quarter 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher throughput from Permian Basin assets.

During the fourth quarter 2023, Delek Logistics recorded a $14.8 million impairment charge related to the Delaware Gathering reporting unit within the gathering and processing segment. The impairment was primarily driven by the significant increase in interest rates and timing effect of system connections with producer customers. The Partnership's long-term outlook of its Delaware Gathering system remains unchanged.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter 2023 was $28.4 million, compared with fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $23.3 million. The increase was primarily due to higher terminalling utilization.

Storage and Transportation Segment

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter 2023 was $17.5 million, compared with $16.1 million in the fourth quarter 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased storage and transportation rates.

Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Segment

During the fourth quarter 2023, income from equity method investments was $8.5 million compared to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter 2022.

Corporate

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter 2023 was a loss of $6.9 million compared to a loss of $4.0 million in the fourth quarter 2022.

Capital Program

Delek Logistics Partners expects the 2024 Capital Program to be approximately $70 million, with approximately $20 million for sustaining and regulatory projects and $50 million for growth projects. The 2024 Capital Program compares with the 2023 Capital Program of $74 million, which includes $7 million of capital partially funded by producers. Excluding these proceeds, 2023 capital expenditures were $81 million.

2024 growth capital will be to advance new connections in both the Midland and Delaware gathering systems, enabling continued volume growth at the Partnership.

($ millions) Total Delek Logistics

Growth $ 50 Sustaining & Regulatory 20 2024 Capital Program $ 70





Fourth Quarter 2023 Results | Conference Call Information

Delek Logistics will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. Central Time. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to www.DelekLogistics.com. Participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary software. An archived version of the replay will also be available at www.DelekLogistics.com for 90 days.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics is a midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Through its owned assets and joint ventures located primarily in and around the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin and other select areas in the Gulf Coast region, Delek Logistics provides gathering, pipeline and other transportation services primarily for crude oil and natural gas customers, storage, wholesale marketing and terminalling services primarily for intermediate and refined product customers, and water disposal and recycling services. Delek US Holdings, Inc. ("Delek US") owns the general partner interest as well as a majority limited partner interest in Delek Logistics, and is also a significant customer.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if," "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, and can be impacted by numerous factors, including the fact that a significant portion of Delek Logistics' revenue is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting us to Delek US' business risks; risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the utilization of Delek Logistics' assets and business performance, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; risks and uncertainties related to the integration of the 3 Bear business following the recent acquisition; uncertainties regarding future decisions by OPEC regarding production and pricing disputes between OPEC members and Russia; an inability of Delek US to grow as expected as it relates to our potential future growth opportunities, including dropdowns, and other potential benefits; projected capital expenditures, scheduled turnaround activity; the results of our investments in joint ventures; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; and other risks as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth at Delek Logistics; distributions and the amounts and timing thereof; potential dropdown inventory; projected benefits of the Delaware Gathering acquisition; expected earnings or returns from joint ventures or other acquisitions; expansion projects; ability to create long-term value for our unit holders; financial flexibility and borrowing capacity; and distribution growth. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying consolidated statements of income.

Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") - EBITDA adjusted to exclude the impairment of goodwill associated with our Delaware Gathering reporting unit.

Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.

Distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs, or Distributable cash flow, as adjusted - distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude significant, infrequently occurring transaction costs.

Our EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders on a current and on-going basis;

Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures provide information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility. For a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, please refer to "Results of Operations" below. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit data)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,755

$ 7,970 Accounts receivable 41,131

53,314 Accounts receivable from related parties 28,443

— Inventory 2,264

1,483 Other current assets 676

2,463 Total current assets 76,269

65,230 Property, plant and equipment:





Property, plant and equipment 1,320,510

1,240,684 Less: accumulated depreciation (384,359)

(316,680) Property, plant and equipment, net 936,151

924,004 Equity method investments 241,337

257,022 Customer relationship intangible, net 181,336

199,440 Marketing contract intangible, net 102,155

109,366 Rights-of-way, net 59,536

55,990 Goodwill 12,203

27,051 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,043

24,788 Other non-current assets 14,216

16,408 Total assets $ 1,642,246

$ 1,679,299







LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 26,290

$ 57,403 Accounts payable to related parties —

6,055 Current portion of long-term debt 30,000

15,000 Interest payable 5,805

5,308 Excise and other taxes payable 10,321

8,230 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,697

8,020 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,477

6,202 Total current liabilities 90,590

106,218 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,673,789

1,646,567 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,335

12,114 Asset retirement obligations 10,038

9,333 Other non-current liabilities 21,363

15,767 Total non-current liabilities 1,713,525

1,683,781 Total liabilities 1,804,115

1,789,999 Equity (Deficit):





Common unitholders - public; 9,299,763 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 (9,257,305 at

December 31, 2022) 160,402

172,119 Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,311,278 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023

(34,311,278 at December 31, 2022) (322,271)

(282,819) Total deficit (161,869)

(110,700) Total liabilities and deficit $ 1,642,246

$ 1,679,299



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data)







Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net revenues:













Affiliate $ 149,400

$ 104,141

$ 563,803

$ 479,411 Third-party 104,749

164,910

456,606

556,996 Net revenues 254,149

269,051

1,020,409

1,036,407 Cost of sales:













Cost of materials and other - affiliate 98,071

121,855

396,333

496,184 Cost of materials and other - third party 29,707

39,213

136,294

145,179 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 30,380

22,546

115,682

85,438 Depreciation and amortization 21,642

18,334

87,136

60,210 Total cost of sales 179,800

201,948

735,445

787,011 Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation and

amortization presented

below) 1,022

764

2,419

2,869 General and administrative expenses 5,100

3,355

24,766

34,181 Depreciation and amortization 1,325

1,357

5,248

2,778 Impairment of goodwill 14,848

—

14,848

— (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (462)

6

(1,266)

(114) Total operating costs and expenses 201,633

207,430

781,460

826,725 Operating income 52,516

61,621

238,949

209,682 Interest expense, net 38,663

28,683

143,244

82,304 Income from equity method investments (8,536)

(9,017)

(31,433)

(31,683) Other income, net (279)

(334)

(303)

(373) Total non-operating expenses, net 29,848

19,332

111,508

50,248 Income before income tax expense 22,668

42,289

127,441

159,434 Income tax expense (benefit) 520

(411)

1,205

382 Net income attributable to partners $ 22,148

$ 42,700

$ 126,236

$ 159,052 Comprehensive income attributable to partners $ 22,148

$ 42,700

$ 126,236

$ 159,052















Net income per limited partner unit:













Basic $ 0.51

$ 0.98

$ 2.90

$ 3.66 Diluted $ 0.51

$ 0.98

$ 2.89

$ 3.66 Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:













Basic 43,599,670

43,517,906

43,583,938

43,487,910 Diluted 43,625,012

43,540,645

43,611,314

43,511,650 Cash distribution per common limited partner unit $ 1.055

$ 1.020

$ 4.160

$ 3.975



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (Unaudited) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 114,689

$ (105,314)

$ 225,319

$ 192,168 Cash flows from investing activities













Net cash used in investing activities (33,995)

(65,350)

(89,629)

(770,437) Cash flows from financing activities













Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (81,121)

163,689

(139,905)

581,947 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (427)

(6,975)

(4,215)

3,678 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 4,182

14,945

7,970

4,292 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 3,755

$ 7,970

$ 3,755

$ 7,970



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:













Net income $ 22,148

$ 42,700

$ 126,236

$ 159,052 Add:













Income tax expense (benefit) 520

(411)

1,205

382 Depreciation and amortization 22,967

19,691

92,384

62,988 Amortization of marketing contract intangible 1,803

1,803

7,211

7,211 Interest expense, net 38,663

28,683

143,244

82,304 EBITDA $ 86,101

$ 92,466

$ 370,280

$ 311,937 Impairment of goodwill 14,848

—

14,848

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,949

$ 92,466

$ 385,128

$ 311,937















Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 114,689

$ (105,314)

$ 225,319

$ 192,168 Changes in assets and liabilities (51,894)

164,781

29,474

49,423 Non-cash lease expense (2,142)

(2,670)

(9,549)

(16,254) Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities 4,525

—

9,002

1,737 Regulatory and sustaining capital expenditures not distributable (1,348)

(6,501)

(7,272)

(9,684) Reimbursement from Delek Holdings for capital expenditures 338

1,171

1,280

1,176 Accretion of asset retirement obligations (176)

(181)

(705)

(596) Deferred income taxes 115

71

(638)

(5) Gain (loss) on disposal of assets 462

(6)

1,266

114 Distributable Cash Flow $ 64,569

$ 51,351

$ 248,177

$ 218,079 Transaction costs —

—

—

10,604 Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted $ 64,569

$ 51,351

$ 248,177

$ 228,683



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP $ 46,010

$ 44,440

$ 181,344

$ 172,933















Distributable cash flow $ 64,569

$ 51,351

$ 248,177

$ 218,079 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1) 1.40x

1.16x

1.37x

1.26x Distributable cash flow, as adjusted (2) 64,569

51,351

248,177

228,683 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted (3) 1.40x

1.16x

1.37x

1.32x





(1) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period. (2) Distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the Delaware Gathering Acquisition (formerly 3 Bear). (3) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs by distributions to be paid in each respective period.



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Data (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Gathering and

Processing

Wholesale

Marketing and

Terminalling

Storage and

Transportation

Investments in

Pipeline Joint

Ventures

Corporate and

Other

Consolidated Net revenues:























Affiliate

$ 55,175

$ 62,560

$ 31,665

$ —

$ —

$ 149,400 Third party

35,441

64,895

4,413

—

—

104,749 Total revenue

$ 90,616

$ 127,455

$ 36,078

$ —

$ —

$ 254,149

























Segment EBITDA

$ 38,449

$ 28,441

$ 17,534

$ 8,535

$ (6,858)

$ 86,101 Depreciation and amortization

17,670

1,717

2,730

—

850

22,967 Amortization of customer contract intangible

—

1,803

—

—

—

1,803 Interest expense, net

—

—

—

—

38,663

38,663 Income tax expense





















520 Net income





















$ 22,148

























Capital spending

$ 12,515

$ (416)

$ 615

$ —

$ —

$ 12,714





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Gathering and

Processing

Wholesale

Marketing and

Terminalling

Storage and

Transportation

Investments in

Pipeline Joint

Ventures

Corporate and

Other

Consolidated Segment EBITDA

$ 38,449

$ 28,441

$ 17,534

$ 8,535

$ (6,858)

$ 86,101 Impairment of goodwill

14,848

—

—

—

—

14,848 Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$ 53,297

$ 28,441

$ 17,534

$ 8,535

$ (6,858)

$ 100,949





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



Gathering and

Processing

Wholesale

Marketing and

Terminalling

Storage and

Transportation

Investments in

Pipeline Joint

Ventures

Corporate and

Other

Consolidated Net revenues:























Affiliate

$ 51,530

$ 29,080

$ 23,531

$ —

$ —

$ 104,141 Third party

38,417

115,623

10,870

—

—

164,910 Total revenue

$ 89,947

$ 144,703

$ 34,401

$ —

$ —

$ 269,051

























Segment EBITDA

$ 48,121

$ 23,285

$ 16,057

$ 9,017

$ (4,014)

$ 92,466 Depreciation and amortization

14,946

1,634

2,228

—

883

19,691 Amortization of customer contract intangible

—

1,803

—

—

—

1,803 Interest expense, net

—

—

—

—

28,683

28,683 Income tax benefit





















(411) Net income





















$ 42,700

























Capital spending

$ 56,206

$ 157

$ 6,528

$ —

$ —

$ 62,891





Year Ended December 31, 2023



Gathering and

Processing

Wholesale

Marketing and

Terminalling

Storage and

Transportation

Investments in

Pipeline Joint

Ventures

Corporate and

Other

Consolidated Net revenues:























Affiliate

$ 212,537

$ 218,997

$ 132,269

$ —

$ —

$ 563,803 Third party

158,573

286,704

11,329

—

—

456,606 Total revenue

$ 371,110

$ 505,701

$ 143,598

$ —

$ —

$ 1,020,409

























Segment EBITDA

$ 199,463

$ 106,512

$ 63,850

$ 31,424

$ (30,969)

$ 370,280 Depreciation and amortization

72,181

7,055

9,839

—

3,309

92,384 Amortization of customer contract intangible

—

7,211

—

—

—

7,211 Interest expense, net

—

—

—

—

143,244

143,244 Income tax expense





















1,205 Net income





















$ 126,236

























Capital spending

$ 74,683

$ 2,111

$ 4,548

$ —

$ —

$ 81,342





Year Ended December 31, 2023



Gathering and

Processing

Wholesale

Marketing and

Terminalling

Storage and

Transportation

Investments in

Pipeline Joint

Ventures

Corporate and

Other

Consolidated Segment EBITDA

$ 199,463

$ 106,512

$ 63,850

$ 31,424

$ (30,969)

$ 370,280 Impairment of goodwill

14,848

—

—

—

—

14,848 Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$ 214,311

$ 106,512

$ 63,850

$ 31,424

$ (30,969)

$ 385,128





Year Ended December 31, 2022



Gathering and

Processing

Wholesale

Marketing and

Terminalling

Storage and

Transportation

Investments in

Pipeline Joint

Ventures

Corporate and

Other

Consolidated Net revenues:























Affiliate

$ 185,845

$ 173,084

$ 120,482

$ —

$ —

$ 479,411 Third party

119,582

415,800

21,614

—

—

556,996 Total revenue

$ 305,427

$ 588,884

$ 142,096

$ —

$ —

$ 1,036,407

























Segment EBITDA

$ 175,250

$ 83,098

$ 56,269

$ 31,683

$ (34,363)

$ 311,937 Depreciation and amortization

47,206

6,308

8,591

—

883

62,988 Amortization of customer contract intangible

—

7,211

—

—

—

7,211 Interest expense, net

—

—

—

—

82,304

82,304 Income tax expense





















382 Net income





















$ 159,052

























Capital spending

$ 122,594

$ 1,548

$ 6,528

$ —

$ —

$ 130,670

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Capital Spending (In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, Gathering and Processing 2023

2022

2023

2022 Regulatory capital spending $ —

$ 163

$ 31

$ 2,855 Sustaining capital spending 1,036

1,103

2,016

1,455 Growth capital spending 11,479

54,940

72,636

118,284 Segment capital spending $ 12,515

$ 56,206

$ 74,683

$ 122,594 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling













Regulatory capital spending $ 553

$ —

924

156 Sustaining capital spending (591)

5

163

24 Growth capital spending (378)

152

1,024

1,368 Segment capital spending $ (416)

$ 157

$ 2,111

$ 1,548 Storage and Transportation













Regulatory capital spending $ 335

$ —

$ 2,005

$ — Sustaining capital spending 280

6,528

2,543

6,528 Growth capital spending —

—

$ —

$ — Segment capital spending $ 615

$ 6,528

$ 4,548

$ 6,528 Consolidated













Regulatory capital spending $ 888

$ 163

$ 2,960

$ 3,011 Sustaining capital spending 725

7,636

4,722

8,007 Growth capital spending 11,101

55,092

73,660

119,652 Total capital spending $ 12,714

$ 62,891

$ 81,342

$ 130,670



Delek Logistics Partners, LP







Segment Operating Data (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Gathering and Processing Segment:













Throughputs (average bpd)













El Dorado Assets:













Crude pipelines (non-gathered) 73,438

68,798

67,003

78,519 Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems 68,552

35,585

58,181

56,382 El Dorado Gathering System 13,329

13,136

13,782

15,391 East Texas Crude Logistics System 40,798

25,154

32,668

21,310 Midland Gathering System (1) 229,179

191,119

230,471

128,725 Plains Connection System 254,224

234,164

250,140

183,827 Delaware Gathering Assets (2):













Natural Gas Gathering and Processing (Mcfd(3)) 67,292

60,669

71,239

60,971 Crude Oil Gathering (average bpd) 112,522

91,526

111,335

87,519 Water Disposal and Recycling (average bpd) 94,686

80,028

102,340

72,056















Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:













East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (4) 68,735

64,825

60,626

66,058 Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd) 76,408

74,238

77,897

71,580 West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd) 10,511

10,835

10,032

10,206 West Texas gross margin per barrel $ 4.73

$ 5.64

$ 5.18

$ 4.45 Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (5) 105,933

127,277

113,803

132,262





(1) Formerly known as the Permian Gathering Assets. (2) Volumes for the year ended December 31, 2022 are for the period from June 1 through December 31, 2022, for which we owned the Delaware Gathering Assets. (3) Mcfd - average thousand cubic feet per day. (4) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke. (5) Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.



Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website ( www.deleklogistics.com ), investor relations webpage ( https://www.deleklogistics.com/investor-relations ), news webpage ( https://www.deleklogistics.com/news-releases ) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

SOURCE Delek Logistics Partners, LP