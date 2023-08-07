Delek Logistics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Net income attributable to all partners of $31.9 million

EBITDA of $92.8 million

Distributable cash flow of $60.5 million

Adjusted distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.34x

Delivered 42 consecutive quarters of distribution growth with recent increase to $1.035 /unit

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2023, with reported net income attributable to all partners of $31.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $32.2 million, or $0.74 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the second quarter 2022. Net cash provided in operating activities was $34.6 million in the second quarter 2023 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $85.1 million in the second quarter 2022. Distributable cash flow was $60.5 million in the second quarter 2023, compared to $55.6 million in the second quarter 2022.

For the second quarter 2023, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $92.8 million compared to $64.5 million in the second quarter 2022.

"Delek Logistics operated well and delivered another great quarter," said Avigal Soreq, President of Delek Logistics' general partner. "Delek Logistics has provided consistent results and stable cash flows. We have more than doubled the volume in the Midland Gathering compared with the same time last year. As Permian Basin production continues to ramp up, we see a pathway to increase Delek Logistics' scale and efficiency, providing additional support to earnings and cash flows."

"In July, the Board approved the 42nd consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution to $1.035 per unit. The Board continues to demonstrate its commitment to unitholders and confidence in the underlying asset base of Delek Logistics," Mr. Soreq concluded.

Distribution and Liquidity

On July 26, 2023, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.035 per common limited partner unit for the second quarter 2023. This distribution will be paid on August 14, 2023 to unitholders of record on August 7, 2023. This represents a 1.0% increase from the first quarter 2023 distribution of $1.025 per common limited partner unit, and a 5.1% increase over Delek Logistics' second quarter 2022 distribution of $0.985 per common limited partner unit. For the second quarter 2023, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $45.1 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.34x.

As of June 30, 2023, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $1.74 billion and cash of $7.7 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $900.0 million revolving credit facility was $89.0 million. The total leverage ratio as of June 30, 2023 of approximately 4.66x was within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.

Consolidated Operating Results

Second quarter 2023 EBITDA of $92.8 million benefited from increased contribution from the Delek Permian Gathering system, Delaware Gathering (formerly 3 Bear) acquisition, and continued strong throughput on joint venture pipelines as compared to EBITDA of $64.5 million in the second quarter 2022. Net income attributable to all partners for the second quarter 2023 of $31.9 million reflected a decrease of $0.3 million compared to the second quarter 2022.

Gathering and Processing Segment

EBITDA in the second quarter 2023 was $52.7 million compared with $38.5 million in the second quarter 2022. The increase was primarily driven from strong contributions from the Midland Gathering System, as well as the Delaware Gathering Assets.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

EBITDA in the second quarter 2023 was $28.0 million, approximately in line with second quarter 2022 EBITDA of $18.8 million. The increase was primarily due to strong throughputs and increased West Texas margins.

Storage and Transportation Segment

EBITDA in the second quarter 2023 was $15.0 million compared with $14.5 million in the second quarter 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher utilization and fees.

Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Segment

During the second quarter 2023, income from equity method investments was $7.3 million compared to $7.1 million in the second quarter 2022.

Corporate

EBITDA in the second quarter 2023 was a loss of $10.1 million compared to a loss of $14.4 million in the second quarter 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Results | Conference Call Information

Delek Logistics will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Central Time. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to www.DelekLogistics.com. Participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary software. An archived version of the replay will also be available at www.DelekLogistics.com for 90 days.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics is a midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Through its owned assets and joint ventures located primarily in and around the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin and other select areas in the Gulf Coast region. Delek Logistics provides gathering, pipeline and other transportation services primarily for crude oil and natural gas customers, storage, wholesale marketing and terminalling services primarily for intermediate and refined product customers, and water disposal and recycling services. Delek US Holdings, Inc. ("Delek US") owns the general partner interest as well as a majority limited partner interest in Delek Logistics, and is also a significant customer.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.

Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.

Distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs, or Distributable cash flow, as adjusted - distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude significant, infrequently occurring transaction costs.

Our EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders on a current and on-going basis;

Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures provide information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility. For a reconciliation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, please refer to "Results of Operations" below. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,715

$ 7,970 Accounts receivable 65,844

53,314 Accounts receivable from related parties 7,402

— Inventory 3,078

1,483 Other current assets 1,395

2,463 Total current assets 85,434

65,230 Property, plant and equipment:





Property, plant and equipment 1,291,972

1,240,684 Less: accumulated depreciation (350,233)

(316,680) Property, plant and equipment, net 941,739

924,004 Equity method investments 242,747

257,022 Customer relationship intangible, net 190,388

199,440 Marketing contract intangible, net 105,760

109,366 Rights-of-way, net 57,006

55,990 Goodwill 27,051

27,051 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,635

24,788 Other non-current assets 19,796

16,408 Total assets $ 1,692,556

$ 1,679,299







LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 14,510

$ 57,403 Accounts payable to related parties —

6,055 Current portion of long-term debt 15,000

15,000 Interest payable 5,305

5,308 Excise and other taxes payable 7,338

8,230 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,168

8,020 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,123

6,202 Total current liabilities 56,444

106,218 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,729,338

1,646,567 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 10,478

12,114 Asset retirement obligations 9,685

9,333 Other non-current liabilities 16,113

15,767 Total non-current liabilities 1,765,614

1,683,781 Total liabilities 1,822,058

1,789,999 Equity (Deficit):





Common unitholders - public; 9,274,898 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 (9,257,305 at December 31, 2022) 167,760

172,119 Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,311,278 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 (34,311,278 at December 31, 2022) (297,262)

(282,819) Total deficit (129,502)

(110,700) Total liabilities and deficit $ 1,692,556

$ 1,679,299





Delek Logistics Partners, LP Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data)







Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net revenues:













Affiliate $ 132,993

$ 124,366

$ 257,992

$ 248,120 Third-party 113,918

142,384

232,444

225,211 Net revenues 246,911

266,750

490,436

473,331 Cost of sales:













Cost of materials and other - affiliate 92,042

143,730

183,113

249,615 Cost of materials and other - third party 36,083

32,630

71,108

52,939 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 28,476

20,284

52,691

37,827 Depreciation and amortization 22,469

12,948

42,233

22,809 Total cost of sales 179,070

209,592

349,145

363,190 Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 480

705

1,005

1,269 General and administrative expenses 6,611

13,773

14,121

18,868 Depreciation and amortization 1,258

474

2,599

948 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (455)

—

(313)

12 Total operating costs and expenses 186,964

224,544

366,557

384,287 Operating income 59,947

42,206

123,879

89,044 Interest expense, net 35,099

16,812

67,680

31,062 Income from equity method investments (7,285)

(7,073)

(13,601)

(14,099) Other income, net (19)

(2)

(21)

(3) Total non-operating expenses, net 27,795

9,737

54,058

16,960 Income before income tax expense 32,152

32,469

69,821

72,084 Income tax expense 256

305

558

406 Net income attributable to partners $ 31,896

$ 32,164

$ 69,263

$ 71,678 Comprehensive income attributable to partners $ 31,896

$ 32,164

$ 69,263

$ 71,678















Net income per limited partner unit:













Basic $ 0.73

$ 0.74

$ 1.59

$ 1.65 Diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.74

$ 1.59

$ 1.65 Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:













Basic 43,577,428

43,475,931

43,573,716

43,473,746 Diluted 43,597,282

43,502,983

43,591,726

43,491,796 Cash distribution per common limited partner unit $ 1.035

$ 0.985

$ 2.060

$ 1.965





Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,612

$ 85,137

$ 63,802

$ 133,057 Cash flows from investing activities













Net cash used in investing activities (27,914)

(646,851)

(54,893)

(659,327) Cash flows from financing activities













Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9,947)

572,798

(9,164)

535,788 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,249)

11,084

(255)

9,518 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 10,964

2,726

7,970

4,292 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 7,715

$ 13,810

$ 7,715

$ 13,810





Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:













Net income $ 31,896

$ 32,164

$ 69,263

$ 71,678 Add:













Income tax expense 256

305

558

406 Depreciation and amortization 23,727

13,422

44,832

23,757 Amortization of marketing contract intangible asset 1,802

1,803

3,605

3,606 Interest expense, net 35,099

16,812

67,680

31,062 EBITDA $ 92,780

$ 64,506

$ 185,938

$ 130,509















Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,612

$ 85,137

$ 63,802

$ 133,057 Changes in assets and liabilities 27,259

(26,920)

64,929

(20,908) Non-cash lease expense (2,247)

(9,686)

(4,447)

(11,484) Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities —

1,187

1,440

1,737 Regulatory capital expenditures not distributable 391

(233)

(3,855)

(1,040) Reimbursement from (refund to) Delek for capital expenditures 674

1

1,011

(14) Accretion of asset retirement obligations (176)

(123)

(352)

(247) Deferred income taxes (518)

—

(629)

— Gain (loss) on disposal of assets 455

—

313

(12) Distributable Cash Flow $ 60,450

$ 49,363

$ 122,212

$ 101,089 Transaction costs —

6,199

—

6,393 Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1) $ 60,450

$ 55,562

$ 122,212

$ 107,482





Delek Logistics Partners, LP Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation (In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP $ 45,112

$ 42,832

$ 89,776

$ 85,436















Distributable cash flow $ 60,450

$ 49,363

$ 122,212

$ 101,089 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1) 1.34x

1.15x

1.36x

1.18x Distributable cash flow, as adjusted (2) 60,450

55,562

122,212

107,482 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted (3) 1.34x

1.30x

1.36x

1.26x

(1) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period. (2) Distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the Delaware Gathering Acquisition (formerly 3 Bear). (3) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs by distributions to be paid in each respective period.







Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Segment Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



Gathering and Processing

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling

Storage and Transportation

Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures

Corporate and Other

Consolidated Net revenues:























Affiliate

$ 49,182

$ 52,076

$ 31,735

$ —

$ —

$ 132,993 Third party

44,055

66,751

3,112

—

—

113,918 Total revenue

$ 93,237

$ 118,827

$ 34,847

$ —

$ —

$ 246,911

























Segment EBITDA

$ 52,663

$ 27,983

$ 14,978

$ 7,285

$ (10,129)

$ 92,780 Depreciation and amortization

18,801

1,880

2,304

—

742

23,727 Amortization of customer contract intangible

—

1,802

—

—

—

1,802 Interest expense, net

—

—

—

—

35,099

35,099 Income tax benefit





















256 Net income





















$ 31,896

























Capital spending

$ 18,877

$ (2,712)

$ 3,215

$ —

$ —

$ 19,380





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



Gathering and Processing

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling

Storage and Transportation

Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures

Corporate and Other

Consolidated Net revenues:























Affiliate

$ 45,605

$ 46,110

$ 32,651

$ —

$ —

$ 124,366 Third party

19,221

119,430

3,733

—

—

142,384 Total revenue

$ 64,826

$ 165,540

$ 36,384

$ —

$ —

$ 266,750

























Segment EBITDA

$ 38,497

$ 18,807

$ 14,529

$ 7,073

$ (14,400)

$ 64,506 Depreciation and amortization

8,640

1,668

2,180

—

934

13,422 Amortization of customer contract intangible

—

1,803

—

—

—

1,803 Interest expense, net

—

—

—

—

16,812

16,812 Income tax benefit





















305 Net income





















$ 32,164

























Capital spending

$ 26,630

$ 96

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 26,726





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



Gathering and Processing

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling

Storage and Transportation

Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures

Corporate and Other

Consolidated Net revenues:























Affiliate

$ 101,943

$ 85,827

$ 70,222

$ —

$ —

$ 257,992 Third party

83,726

145,309

3,409

—

—

232,444 Total revenue

$ 185,669

$ 231,136

$ 73,631

$ —

$ —

$ 490,436

























Segment EBITDA

$ 108,108

$ 49,937

$ 28,400

$ 13,601

$ (14,108)

$ 185,938 Depreciation and amortization

35,248

3,569

4,406

—

1,609

44,832 Amortization of customer contract intangible

—

3,605

—

—

—

3,605 Interest expense, net

—

—

—

—

67,680

67,680 Income tax expense





















558 Net income





















$ 69,263

























Capital spending

$ 51,666

$ 404

$ 3,411

$ —

$ —

$ 55,481





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



Gathering and Processing

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling

Storage and Transportation

Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures

Corporate and Other

Consolidated Net revenues:























Affiliate

$ 85,938

$ 98,842

$ 63,340

$ —

$ —

$ 248,120 Third party

20,932

197,474

6,805

—

—

225,211 Total revenue

$ 106,870

$ 296,316

$ 70,145

$ —

$ —

$ 473,331

























Segment EBITDA

$ 70,578

$ 39,541

$ 25,637

$ 14,099

$ (19,346)

$ 130,509 Depreciation and amortization

14,481

3,046

4,276

—

1,954

23,757 Amortization of customer contract intangible

—

3,606

—

—

—

3,606 Interest expense, net

—

—

—

—

31,062

31,062 Income tax expense





















406 Net income





















$ 71,678

























Capital spending

$ 35,485

$ 327

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 35,812

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Capital Spending (In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Gathering and Processing 2023

2022

2023

2022 Regulatory capital spending $ —

$ 246

$ —

$ 2,207 Sustaining capital spending —

104

—

129 Growth capital spending 18,877

26,280

51,666

33,149 Segment capital spending $ 18,877

$ 26,630

$ 51,666

$ 35,485 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling













Regulatory capital spending $ 18

$ 85

79

167 Sustaining capital spending (3,856)

5

(925)

9 Growth capital spending 1,126

7

1,250

152 Segment capital spending $ (2,712)

$ 97

$ 404

$ 328 Storage and Transportation













Regulatory capital spending $ 1,124

$ —

$ 1,148

$ — Sustaining capital spending 2,091

—

2,263

— Growth capital spending —

—

$ —

$ — Segment capital spending $ 3,215

$ —

$ 3,411

$ — Consolidated













Regulatory capital spending $ 1,142

$ 331

$ 1,227

$ 2,374 Sustaining capital spending (1,765)

109

1,338

138 Growth capital spending 20,003

26,287

52,916

33,301 Total capital spending $ 19,380

$ 26,727

$ 55,481

$ 35,813





Delek Logistics Partners, LP







Segment Operating Data (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Gathering and Processing Segment:













Throughputs (average bpd)













El Dorado Assets:













Crude pipelines (non-gathered) 61,260

84,699

62,131

78,818 Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems 44,966

64,821

49,957

62,186 El Dorado Gathering System 13,041

17,961

13,509

17,064 East Texas Crude Logistics System 30,666

19,942

26,690

18,010 Midland Gathering System (1): 221,876

101,236

221,993

100,783 Plains Connection System 255,035

154,086

247,856

158,025 Delaware Gathering Assets(2):













Natural Gas Gathering and Processing (Mcfd(3)) 73,309

51,292

74,008

51,292 Crude Oil Gathering (average bpd) 117,017

78,011

110,408

78,011 Water Disposal and Recycling (average bpd) 127,195

57,625

107,848

57,625















Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:













East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (4) 69,310

63,502

52,158

67,021 Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd) 75,164

78,634

76,763

77,100 West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd) 9,985

10,073

9,454

9,994 West Texas gross margin per barrel $ 3.23

$ 2.67

$ 2.89

$ 2.85 Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (5) 134,323

130,002

113,926

136,808

(1) Formerly known as the Permian Gathering Assets. Excludes volumes that are being temporarily transported via trucks while connectors are under construction. (2) Volumes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are for period from June 1 through June 30, 2022 we owned Delaware Gathering Assets. (3) Mcfd - average thousand cubic feet per day. (4) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke. (5) Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.





