Delek Logistics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

  • Net income attributable to all partners of $34.8 million
  • Record quarterly EBITDA of $98.2 million
  • Record throughput in Midland Gathering 
  • Distributable cash flow of $61.4 million   
  • Distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.35x
  • Delivered 43 consecutive quarters of distribution growth with recent increase to $1.045/unit

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the third quarter 2023, with reported net income attributable to all partners of $34.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $44.7 million, or $1.03 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the third quarter 2022. The decrease in net income attributable to all partners was driven by higher interest expense, partially offset by lower general and administrative expenses. Net cash provided in operating activities was $46.8 million in the third quarter 2023 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $164.4 million in the third quarter 2022. Distributable cash flow was $61.4 million in the third quarter 2023, compared to $65.6 million in the third quarter 2022.   

For the third quarter 2023, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $98.2 million compared to $89.0 million in the third quarter 2022.

"Delek Logistics delivered another record quarter," said Avigal Soreq, President of Delek Logistics' general partner. "We see significant value in gathering and processing in the Permian and are investing in the continued growth of our business.  With its premier Permian location and by consistently delivering safe, reliable operations and stable cash flows, Delek Logistics is a great value opportunity."

"In October, the Board approved the 43rd consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution to $1.045 per unit.  Given its portfolio, Delek Logistics is well positioned to exceed $100 million quarterly run-rate EBITDA and support on-going distributions," Mr. Soreq concluded.

Distribution and Liquidity

On October 25, 2023, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.045 per common limited partner unit for the third quarter 2023. This distribution will be paid on November 13, 2023 to unitholders of record on November 6, 2023. This represents a 1.0% increase from the second quarter 2023 distribution of $1.035 per common limited partner unit, and a 5.6% increase over Delek Logistics' third quarter 2022 distribution of $0.990 per common limited partner unit. For the third quarter 2023, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $45.6 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.35x.

As of September 30, 2023, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $1.74 billion and cash of $4.2 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $900.0 million revolving credit facility was $89.0 million. The total leverage ratio as of September 30, 2023 of approximately 4.55x was within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.

Consolidated Operating Results

Third quarter 2023 EBITDA of $98.2 million benefited from increased contribution from the Delek Permian Gathering system, Delaware Gathering system, terminalling and marketing rate increases and continued strong throughput on joint venture pipelines, partially offset by increased operating expenses as compared to EBITDA of $89.0 million in the third quarter 2022. Net income attributable to all partners for the third quarter 2023 of $34.8 million reflected a decrease of $9.8 million compared to the third quarter 2022.

Gathering and Processing Segment

EBITDA in the third quarter 2023 was $52.9 million compared with $56.6 million in the third quarter 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a one-time credit received in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding this, third quarter 2023 results were higher than last year, due to increased throughput from our Permian assets.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

EBITDA in the third quarter 2023 was $28.1 million, approximately in line with third quarter 2022 EBITDA of  $20.3 million. The increase was primarily due to higher terminalling utilization and improved wholesale margins.

Storage and Transportation Segment

EBITDA in the third quarter 2023 was $17.9 million compared with $14.6 million in the third quarter 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased storage and transportation rates.

Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Segment

During the third quarter 2023, income from equity method investments was $9.3 million compared to $8.6 million in the third quarter 2022.

Corporate

EBITDA in the third quarter 2023 was a loss of $10.0 million million compared to a loss of $11.0 million in the third quarter 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Results | Conference Call Information

Delek Logistics will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Central Time. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to www.DelekLogistics.com. Participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary software.  An archived version of the replay will also be available at www.DelekLogistics.com for 90 days.    

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics is a midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Through its owned assets and joint ventures located primarily in and around the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin and other select areas in the Gulf Coast region. Delek Logistics provides gathering, pipeline and other transportation services primarily for crude oil and natural gas customers, storage, wholesale marketing and terminalling services primarily for intermediate and refined product customers, and water disposal and recycling services. Delek US Holdings, Inc. ("Delek US") owns the general partner interest as well as a majority limited partner interest in Delek Logistics, and is also a significant customer.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if,"  "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, and can be impacted by numerous factors, including the fact that a substantial majority of Delek Logistics' contribution margin is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting us to Delek US' business risks; risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the utilization of Delek Logistics' assets and business performance, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; risks and uncertainties related to the integration of the 3 Bear business following the recent acquisition; uncertainties regarding future decisions by OPEC regarding production and pricing disputes between OPEC members and Russia; an inability of Delek US to grow as expected as it relates to our potential future growth opportunities, including dropdowns, and other potential benefits; scheduled turnaround activity; the results of our investments in joint ventures; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; and other risks as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth at Delek Logistics; distributions and the amounts and timing thereof; potential dropdown inventory; projected benefits of the 3 Bear acquisition; expected earnings or returns from joint ventures or other acquisitions; expansion projects; ability to create long-term value for our unit holders; financial flexibility and borrowing capacity; and distribution growth of 5% or at all. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved.  Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.  Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.
  • Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.
  • Distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs, or Distributable cash flow, as adjusted - distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude significant, infrequently occurring transaction costs.

Our EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:    

  • Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;
  • the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders on a current and on-going basis;
  • Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and
  • the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures provide information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods.  EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility.  For a reconciliation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, please refer to "Results of Operations" below.  See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. 

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                    4,182

$                   7,970

  Accounts receivable

41,271

53,314

Accounts receivable from related parties

67,089

Inventory

4,137

1,483

Other current assets

962

2,463

Total current assets

117,641

65,230

Property, plant and equipment:


Property, plant and equipment

1,306,172

1,240,684

Less: accumulated depreciation

(369,476)

(316,680)

Property, plant and equipment, net

936,696

924,004

Equity method investments

241,937

257,022

Customer relationship intangible, net

185,862

199,440

Marketing contract intangible, net

103,958

109,366

Rights-of-way, net

58,047

55,990

Goodwill

27,051

27,051

Operating lease right-of-use assets

20,983

24,788

Other non-current assets

17,289

16,408

Total assets

$              1,709,464

$             1,679,299




LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$                  27,989

$                 57,403

Accounts payable to related parties


6,055

Current portion of long-term debt

15,000

15,000

Interest payable

16,889

5,308

Excise and other taxes payable

11,951

8,230

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

8,052

8,020

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

5,483

6,202

Total current liabilities

85,364

106,218

Non-current liabilities:


Long-term debt, net of current portion

1,726,429

1,646,567

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

9,228

12,114

Asset retirement obligations

9,862

9,333

Other non-current liabilities

17,733

15,767

Total non-current liabilities

1,763,252

1,683,781

Total liabilities

1,848,616

1,789,999

Equity (Deficit):


Common unitholders - public; 9,284,741 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 (9,257,305 at
December 31, 2022)

165,472

172,119

Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,311,278 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023
(34,311,278 at December 31, 2022)

(304,624)

(282,819)

Total deficit

(139,152)

(110,700)

Total liabilities and deficit

$              1,709,464

$             1,679,299

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net revenues:








Affiliate

$           156,411

$            127,150

$           414,403

$           375,270

Third-party

119,413

166,875

351,857

392,086

Net revenues

275,824

294,025

766,260

767,356

Cost of sales:






Cost of materials and other - affiliate

115,149

124,714

298,262

374,329

Cost of materials and other - third party

35,479

53,026

106,587

105,966

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented
below)

32,611

25,065

85,302

62,892

Depreciation and amortization

23,261

19,067

65,494

41,876

Total cost of sales

206,500

221,872

555,645

585,063

Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation
and amortization presented below)

392

836

1,397

2,105

General and administrative expenses

5,545

11,959

19,666

30,826

Depreciation and amortization

1,324

473

3,923

1,421

Gain on disposal of assets

(491)

(132)

(804)

(120)

Total operating costs and expenses

213,270

235,008

579,827

619,295

Operating income

62,554

59,017

186,433

148,061

Interest expense, net

36,901

22,559

104,581

53,621

Income from equity method investments

(9,296)

(8,567)

(22,897)

(22,666)

Other income, net

(3)

(36)

(24)

(39)

Total non-operating expenses, net

27,602

13,956

81,660

30,916

Income before income tax expense

34,952

45,061

104,773

117,145

Income tax expense

127

387

685

793

Net income attributable to partners

$             34,825

$              44,674

$           104,088

$           116,352

Comprehensive income attributable to partners

$             34,825

$              44,674

$           104,088

$           116,352








Net income per limited partner unit:






Basic

$                 0.80

$                 1.03

$                 2.39

$                 2.68

Diluted

$                 0.80

$                 1.03

$                 2.39

$                 2.67

Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:






Basic

43,588,316

43,485,779

43,578,636

43,477,801

Diluted

43,604,791

43,515,960

43,598,547

43,499,837

Cash distribution per common limited partner unit

$               1.045

$                0.990

$               3.105

$               2.955

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities






Net cash provided by operating activities

$              46,828

$             164,425

$             110,630

$             297,482

Cash flows from investing activities






Net cash used in investing activities

(741)

(45,760)

(55,634)

(705,087)

Cash flows from financing activities






Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(49,620)

(117,530)

(58,784)

418,258

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(3,533)

1,135

(3,788)

10,653

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

7,715

13,810

7,970

4,292

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$                4,182

$              14,945

$                4,182

$              14,945

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Reconciliation of  Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:








Net income

$               34,825

$             44,674

$           104,088

$           116,352

Add:






Income tax expense

127

387

685

793

Depreciation and amortization

24,585

19,540

69,417

43,297

Amortization of marketing contract intangible asset

1,803

1,802

5,408

5,408

Interest expense, net

36,901

22,559

104,581

53,621

EBITDA

$               98,241

$             88,962

$           284,179

$           219,471








Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable
cash flow:






Net cash provided by operating activities

$               46,828

$           164,425

$           110,630

$           297,482

Changes in assets and liabilities

16,439

(94,450)

81,368

(115,358)

Non-cash lease expense

(2,960)

(2,100)

(7,407)

(13,584)

Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities

3,037


4,477

1,737

Regulatory capital expenditures not distributable

(2,069)

(2,143)

(5,924)

(3,183)

(Refund to) reimbursement from Delek Holdings for capital expenditures

(69)

19

942

5

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

(177)

(168)

(529)

(415)

Deferred income taxes

(124)

(76)

(753)

(76)

Gain on disposal of assets

491

132

804

120

Distributable Cash Flow

$               61,396

$             65,639

$           183,608

$           166,728

Transaction costs


4,211


10,604

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted

$               61,396

$             69,850

$           183,608

$           177,332

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP

$              45,558

$             43,057

$           135,334

$           128,493








Distributable cash flow

$              61,396

$             65,639

$           183,608

$           166,728

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1)

1.35x

1.52x

1.36x

1.30x

Distributable cash flow, as adjusted (2)

61,396

69,850

183,608

177,332

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted (3)

1.35x

1.62x

1.36x

1.38x


(1) 

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.

(2) 

Distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the Delaware Gathering Acquisition (formerly 3 Bear).

(3) 

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs by distributions to be paid in each respective period.


Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Segment Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023


Gathering and
Processing

Wholesale
Marketing and
Terminalling

Storage and
Transportation

Investments in
Pipeline Joint
Ventures

Corporate and
Other

Consolidated

Net revenues:











Affiliate

$           55,419

$           70,610

$           30,382

$                 —

$                 —

$         156,411

Third party

39,406

76,500

3,507



119,413

Total revenue

$           94,825

$         147,110

$           33,889

$                 —

$                 —

$         275,824













Segment EBITDA

$           52,906

$           28,135

$           17,914

$            9,288

$         (10,002)

$           98,241

Depreciation and amortization

19,263

1,769

2,704


849

24,585

Amortization of customer contract intangible


1,803




1,803

Interest expense, net





36,901

36,901

Income tax benefit










127

Net income










$           34,825













Capital spending

$           12,002

$            2,123

$               522

$                 —

$                 —

$           14,647





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022


Gathering and
Processing

Wholesale
Marketing and
Terminalling

Storage and
Transportation

Investments in
Pipeline Joint
Ventures

Corporate and
Other

Consolidated

Net revenues:











Affiliate

$           48,377

$           45,162

$           33,611




$         127,150

Third party

60,233

102,703

3,939



166,875

Total revenue

$         108,610

$         147,865

$           37,550

$                 —

$                 —

$         294,025













Segment EBITDA

$           56,551

$           20,272

$           14,575

$            8,567

$         (11,003)

$           88,962

Depreciation and amortization

17,779

1,628

2,087


(1,954)

19,540

Amortization of customer contract intangible


1,802




1,802

Interest expense, net





22,559

22,559

Income tax benefit










387

Net income










$           44,674













Capital spending

$           30,895

$            1,065

$                 —

$                 —

$                 —

$           31,960



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023


Gathering and
Processing

Wholesale
Marketing and
Terminalling

Storage and
Transportation

Investments in
Pipeline Joint
Ventures

Corporate and
Other

Consolidated

Net revenues:











Affiliate

$         157,362

$         156,437

$         100,604

$                 —

$                 —

$         414,403

Third party

123,132

221,809

6,916



351,857

Total revenue

$         280,494

$         378,246

$         107,520

$                 —

$                 —

$         766,260













Segment EBITDA

$         161,014

$           78,071

$           46,316

$           22,889

$         (24,111)

$         284,179

Depreciation and amortization

54,511

5,338

7,109


2,459

69,417

Amortization of customer contract intangible


5,408




5,408

Interest expense, net





104,581

104,581

Income tax expense










685

Net income










$         104,088













Capital spending

$           62,168

$            2,527

$            3,933

$                 —

$                 —

$           68,628



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022


Gathering and
Processing

Wholesale
Marketing and
Terminalling

Storage and
Transportation

Investments in
Pipeline Joint
Ventures

Corporate and
Other

Consolidated

Net revenues:











Affiliate

$         134,315

$         144,004

$           96,951

$                 —

$                 —

$         375,270

Third party

81,165

300,177

10,744



392,086

Total revenue

$         215,480

$         444,181

$         107,695

$                 —

$                 —

$         767,356













Segment EBITDA

$         127,129

$           59,813

$           40,212

$           22,666

$         (30,349)

$         219,471

Depreciation and amortization

32,260

4,674

6,363



43,297

Amortization of customer contract intangible


5,408




5,408

Interest expense, net





53,621

53,621

Income tax expense










793

Net income










$         116,352













Capital spending

$           66,388

$            1,384

$                 —

$                 —

$                 —

$           67,772

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Segment Capital Spending

 (In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Gathering and Processing

2023

2022

2023

2022

Regulatory capital spending

$                     31

$                  485

$                   31

$               2,692

Sustaining capital spending

980

222

980

351

Growth capital spending

10,991

30,188

61,157

63,345

Segment capital spending

$              12,002

$             30,895

$             62,168

$             66,388

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling








Regulatory capital spending

$                   292

$                    —

371

156

Sustaining capital spending

1,679


754

12

Growth capital spending

152

1,065

1,402

1,216

Segment capital spending

$                2,123

$               1,065

$               2,527

$               1,384

Storage and Transportation






Regulatory capital spending

$                   522

$                    —

$               1,670

$                    —

Sustaining capital spending



2,263

Growth capital spending



$                    —

$                    —

Segment capital spending

$                   522

$                    —

$               3,933

$                    —

Consolidated








Regulatory capital spending

$                   845

$                  485

$               2,072

$               2,848

Sustaining capital spending

2,659

222

3,997

363

Growth capital spending

11,143

31,253

62,559

64,561

Total capital spending

$              14,647

$             31,960

$             68,628

$             67,772

Delek Logistics Partners, LP



Segment Operating Data (Unaudited)




Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Gathering and Processing Segment:






Throughputs (average bpd)






El Dorado Assets:








    Crude pipelines (non-gathered)

70,153

87,653

64,835

81,795

    Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems

63,991

65,761

54,686

63,391

El Dorado Gathering System

14,774

14,354

13,935

16,150

East Texas Crude Logistics System

36,298

23,960

29,928

20,015

Midland Gathering System (1):

248,443

121,304

230,907

107,699

Plains Connection System

250,550

184,254

248,763

166,864

Delaware Gathering Assets (2):






Natural Gas Gathering and Processing (Mcfd(3))

69,737

64,429

72,569

61,198

Crude Oil Gathering (average bpd)

111,973

86,483

110,935

84,497

Water Disposal and Recycling (average bpd)

99,158

69,411

104,920

66,043








Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:






East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (4)

69,178

65,396

57,894

66,473

Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd)

81,617

74,238

78,399

76,135

West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd)

10,692

10,082

9,871

10,023

West Texas gross margin per barrel

$                  4.56

$                 4.23

$                 5.43

$                 3.84

Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (5)

121,430

142,003

116,455

138,558


(1)

Formerly known as the Permian Gathering Assets.

(2)

Volumes for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 are for period from June 1 through September 30, 2022 we owned Delaware Gathering Assets.

(3)

Mcfd - average thousand cubic feet per day.

(4)

Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.

(5)

Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.


Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (https://www.deleklogistics.com/investor-relations), news webpage (https://www.deleklogistics.com/news-releases) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

SOURCE Delek Logistics Partners, LP

