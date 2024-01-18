Delek US Holdings Board Appoints New Director

News provided by

Delek US Holdings, Inc.

18 Jan, 2024, 16:45 ET

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Delek US") announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Christine Benson Schwartzstein to serve as an independent director effective immediately. Ms. Benson will stand for election at the Company's 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, on May 2, 2024. Following the appointment, the board of Delek US will comprise of 10 directors, 8 of which are independent. 

"The board is pleased to welcome Ms. Benson. Her experience in risk management, capital markets, and green energies will provide us with instrumental insights," said Uzi Yemin, Executive Chairman of Delek US.

"We are excited to have Ms. Benson join our board. Given her understanding of Delek and our assets, we look forward to Ms. Benson's insight as we execute on our strategic initiative to create value for shareholders," added Avigal Soreq, President and CEO of Delek US.

Ms. Benson has nearly 20 years of experience in natural resources risk management, capital markets, and investing. She is currently a director of Apollo Infrastructure Company LLC, as well as Talen Energy Corporation. She previously served as a member of the Senior Advisory Board of Orion Infrastructure Capital, until 2023 after serving as a Managing Director and Investment Principal from 2021 to 2022. Before joining Orion Infrastructure Capital, Ms. Benson spent 17 years in various roles at Goldman Sachs & Co. Ms. Benson received an A.B. in Earth and Planetary Sciences, magna cum laude, from Harvard University in 2004.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, pipelines, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist primarily of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day. Pipeline assets include an ownership interest in the 650-mile Wink to Webster long-haul crude oil pipeline. The convenience store retail segment operates approximately 250 convenience stores in West Texas and New Mexico.

The logistics operations include Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL). Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. Delek US Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries owned approximately 78.7% (including the general partner interest) of Delek Logistics Partners, LP at September 30, 2023.

Information about Delek US Holdings, Inc. can be found on its website (www.delekus.com), investor relations webpage (ir.delekus.com), news webpage (www.delekus.com/news) and its Twitter account (@DelekUSHoldings).

SOURCE Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

Delek US Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Delek US Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US", "Company") today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. "We...
Delek US Holdings Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend

Delek US Holdings Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Delek US") announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.005 per share increase in the regular...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.