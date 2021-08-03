Delek US Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Delek US reported a second quarter 2021 net loss of $(81.1) million, or $(1.10) per share, versus net income of $87.7 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. On an adjusted basis, Delek US reported an Adjusted net loss of $(65.2) million, or $(0.88) per share, for the second quarter 2021. This compares to Adjusted net loss of $(121.7) million, or $(1.66) per share, in the prior year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $2.0 million for the second quarter compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(99.6) million in the prior year.

Adjusted quarterly results include approximately $25.3 million (after-tax), or $0.34 per share, of tailwinds which is comprised of the following: a net favorable estimated "other inventory impact" of $51.5 million (pre-tax) as outlined on page 14, as well as other net inventory hedging gains in the amount of $1.8 million (pre-tax) and outlined by segment in the table on page 10, partially offset by a charge of approximately $(12.3) million (pre-tax) related to a RINs inventory true-up adjustment at the El Dorado Refinery, and a charge of approximately $(8.3) million (pre-tax) relating to the accrual of an unrecoverable crude wholesale contract fee. Separate from items outlined above, multiple factors impacted operations during the quarter, including residual effects of the first quarter freeze and fire, as well as the Colonial pipeline shutdown. While we cannot know what our EBITDA would have been, these events caused us to experience operational disruptions and incur incremental costs related to property damages that significantly affected our results. The incremental expenses, combined with second quarter-related business interruption insurance claims prepared to-date, totaled roughly $40-$45 million. We are actively working with insurance carriers on both our property damage and business interruption claims, and recoveries will be recognized in the coming quarters.

Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US, stated, "Results were negatively affected by a host of factors including turnaround activity, lingering winter weather and fire impacts, third-party pipeline outages and elevated RIN prices. We are working with our insurance carriers to offset financial impacts relating to the freeze and fire at El Dorado and we are actively pursuing small refinery exemptions. Separately, we received the full $156 million federal tax refund in the third quarter. The combination of the tax refund, insurance proceeds and possibility for small refinery exemptions have the potential to generate significant cash for our company in the near-term."

Mr. Yemin continued, "Our retail business continues delivering strong results and we are pleased to resume our growth campaign in this segment with two New-to-Industry "NTI" stores in the planning phase. We expect to break ground on these stores at the beginning of the year with operations anticipated around mid-year 2022. We expect these stores to validate our NTI concept, which has proven successful to-date. Delek Logistics (DKL) successfully raised $400 million of debt through a senior notes offering, creating balance sheet flexibility and extending our debt maturities. Distribution growth at DKL remains on-track for a 5% increase year-over-year. We remain confident in the outlook for our business as global economic growth accelerates."

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, Delek US had a cash balance of $833.0 million and total consolidated long-term debt of $2,244.3 million, resulting in Net debt of $1,411.3 million. As of June 30, 2021, Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") had $928.7 million of total long-term debt and $2.2 million of cash, which are included in the consolidated amounts on Delek US' balance sheet. Excluding Delek Logistics, Delek US had approximately $830.8 million in cash and $1,315.6 million of long-term debt, or a $484.8 million Net debt position.

Refining Segment

Refining contribution margin decreased to $(19.9) million in the second quarter 2021 from $59.7 million in the second quarter 2020, while Adjusted refining contribution margin was $(5.0) million in the second quarter 2021 compared to $(126.6) million in the second quarter 2020. The current period Adjusted refining contribution margin reflects $47.9 million of favorable other inventory impact and $2.3 million additional inventory hedging losses. Other inventory impacts, excluding lower of cost or market/net realizable value ("LCM"), are outlined by refinery in the tables on page 14. Additionally, the aforementioned RINs inventory true-up adjustment at the El Dorado Refinery had a negative effect on the facilities margin in the quarter.

On a year-over-year basis, results increased primarily due to higher crack spreads as higher vaccination rates and a global economic recovery led to an increase in demand. During the second quarter 2021, Delek US's benchmark crack spreads were up an average of approximately 150.7% from prior-year levels. However, the refineries ability to capture the full crack spread increase was negatively impacted by higher RIN costs.

Logistics Segment

The logistics segment contribution margin in the second quarter 2021 was $64.2 million compared to $61.4 million in the second quarter 2020. Higher refinery utilization and increased demand resulted in improved year-over-year performance in our assets. Additionally, contributions from the drop-down of the trucking assets (dropped on May 1st, 2020) led to improved results on a year-over-year basis.

Retail Segment

For the second quarter 2021, contribution margin was $21.9 million compared to $24.3 million in the prior-year period for the retail segment. Merchandise sales were approximately $84.5 million with an average retail margin of 32.7% in the second quarter 2021, compared to merchandise sales of approximately $89.4 million with an average retail margin of 30.8% in the prior-year period. Approximately 43.0 million retail fuel gallons were sold at an average margin of $0.39 per gallon in the second quarter 2021 compared to 42.4 million retail fuel gallons sold at an average margin of $0.45 per gallon in the second quarter 2020. In the second quarter 2021, the average merchandise store count was 252 compared to 253 in the prior-year period. On a same-store-sales basis in the second quarter 2021, merchandise sales decreased (5.4)% and fuel gallons sold increased 1.3% compared to the prior-year period.

Corporate/Other

Contribution margin from Corporate/Other was a loss of $31.6 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to a loss of $15.5 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin decreased primarily due to hedging losses recognized during the period coupled with the previously mentioned charge of approximately $(8.3) million (pre-tax) relating to the accrual of an unrecoverable crude wholesale contract fee. The current period corporate/other Adjusted contribution margin reflects $3.6 million of favorable other inventory impact compared to a nominal amount in the prior period, and is described on page 14.

The Wink to Webster crude oil pipeline continues to progress towards its final construction phases, with segments and assets expected to continue to come online throughout 2021. The 36-inch diameter pipeline, which is fully contracted with minimum volume commitments (MVCs), will originate in the Permian Basin and have destination points in the Houston market.

Second Quarter 2021 Results | Conference Call Information

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions, except share and per share data)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 833.0



$ 787.5

Accounts receivable, net

826.3



527.9

Inventories, net of inventory valuation reserves

1,031.2



727.7

Other current assets

271.0



256.4

Total current assets

2,961.5



2,299.5

Property, plant and equipment:







Property, plant and equipment

3,630.7



3,519.5

Less: accumulated depreciation

(1,268.1)



(1,152.3)

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,362.6



2,367.2

Operating lease right-of-use assets

168.1



182.0

Goodwill

729.7



729.7

Other intangibles, net

105.7



107.8

Equity method investments

360.8



363.6

Other non-current assets

100.0



84.3

Total assets

$ 6,788.4



$ 6,134.1











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 1,654.0



$ 1,144.0

Current portion of long-term debt

46.4



33.4

Obligation under Supply and Offtake Agreements

167.3



129.2

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

44.8



50.2

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

878.8



546.4

Total current liabilities

2,791.3



1,903.2

Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt, net of current portion

2,197.9



2,315.0

Obligation under Supply and Offtake Agreements

329.0



224.9

Environmental liabilities, net of current portion

109.4



107.4

Asset retirement obligations

38.2



37.5

Deferred tax liabilities

202.3



255.5

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

122.4



131.8

Other non-current liabilities

45.5



33.7

Total non-current liabilities

3,044.7



3,105.8

Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 110,000,000 shares authorized, 91,637,661 shares and 91,356,868 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

0.9



0.9

Additional paid-in capital

1,192.6



1,185.1

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7.4)



(7.2)

Treasury stock, 17,575,527 shares, at cost, as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(694.1)



(694.1)

Retained earnings

342.0



522.0

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

118.4



118.4

Total stockholders' equity

952.4



1,125.1

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,788.4



$ 6,134.1



Delek US Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Net revenues

$ 2,191.5



$ 1,535.5



$ 4,583.7



$ 3,356.7

Cost of sales:















Cost of materials and other

1,995.8



1,277.8



4,201.3



3,188.4

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

129.6



103.4



257.6



232.6

Depreciation and amortization

60.5



53.6



122.8



100.6

Total cost of sales

2,185.9



1,434.8



4,581.7



3,521.6

Operating expenses related to retail and wholesale business (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

31.5



24.4



52.8



49.7

General and administrative expenses

58.6



61.7



105.7



127.4

Depreciation and amortization

5.8



6.0



12.0



11.6

Other operating income, net

(4.9)



(14.2)



(3.0)



(14.9)

Total operating costs and expenses

2,276.9



1,512.7



4,749.2



3,695.4

Operating (loss) income

(85.4)



22.8



(165.5)



(338.7)

Interest expense

33.2



29.8



62.8



66.1

Interest income

(0.1)



(0.5)



(0.3)



(2.2)

Income from equity method investments

(6.8)



(10.7)



(11.6)



(15.8)

Gain on sale on non-operating refinery

—



(56.9)



—



(56.9)

Other expense (income), net

6.8



(1.5)



5.8



(2.4)

Total non-operating expense (income), net

33.1



(39.8)



56.7



(11.2)

(Loss) income before income tax benefit

(118.5)



62.6



(222.2)



(327.5)

Income tax benefit

(46.0)



(35.9)



(58.4)



(119.0)

Net (loss) income

(72.5)



98.5



(163.8)



(208.5)

Net income attributed to non-controlling interests

8.6



10.8



15.9



18.2

Net (loss) income attributable to Delek

$ (81.1)



$ 87.7



$ (179.7)



$ (226.7)



















Basic (loss) income per share

$ (1.10)



$ 1.19



$ (2.43)



$ (3.08)

Diluted (loss) income per share

$ (1.10)



$ 1.18



$ (2.43)



$ (3.08)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

73,911,582



73,547,582



73,857,975



73,492,656

Diluted

73,911,582



74,028,043



73,857,975



73,492,656

Dividends declared per common share outstanding

$ —



$ 0.31



$ —



$ 0.62



Delek US Holdings, Inc. Condensed Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) (In millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 169.2



$ (169.0)



$ 134.9



$ (323.1)

Cash flows from investing activities:













Net cash used in investing activities (72.6)



(9.3)



(118.7)



(155.9)

Cash flows from financing activities:













Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (57.1)



242.4



29.3



372.7

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 39.5



64.1



45.5



(106.3)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 793.5



784.9



787.5



955.3

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 833.0



$ 849.0



$ 833.0



$ 849.0



















Delek US Holdings, Inc.



















Segment Data (Unaudited)



















(In millions)























Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and Eliminations (1)

Consolidated (1) Net revenues (excluding intercompany fees and sales)

$ 2,226.9



$ 66.1



$ 209.0



$ (310.5)



$ 2,191.5

Inter-segment fees and revenues

188.8



102.4



—



(291.2)



—

Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of materials and other

2,321.8



88.8



164.7



(579.5)



1,995.8

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

113.8



15.5



22.4



9.4



161.1

Segment contribution margin

$ (19.9)



$ 64.2



$ 21.9



$ (31.6)



$ 34.6

Depreciation and amortization

$ 51.0



$ 10.0



$ 3.4



$ 1.9



66.3

General and administrative expenses

















58.6

Other operating income, net

















(4.9)

Operating loss

















$ (85.4)

Capital spending (excluding business combinations)

$ 60.7



$ 2.6



$ 0.5



$ 1.9



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

Consolidated Net revenues (excluding inter-segment fees and revenues)

$ 1,001.9



$ 27.3



$ 165.4



$ 340.9



$ 1,535.5

Inter-segment fees and revenues

75.1



90.4



—



(165.5)



—

Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of materials and other

928.6



43.9



119.6



185.7



1,277.8

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

88.7



12.4



21.5



5.2



127.8

Segment contribution margin

$ 59.7



$ 61.4



$ 24.3



$ (15.5)



$ 129.9

Depreciation and amortization

$ 44.8



$ 8.7



$ 3.3



$ 2.8



59.6

General and administrative expenses

















61.7

Other operating income, net

















(14.2)

Operating income

















$ 22.8

Capital spending (excluding business combinations)

$ 12.2



$ 0.7



$ 1.3



$ 0.8



$ 15.0



Delek US Holdings, Inc.



















Segment Data (Unaudited)



















(In millions)























Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

Consolidated Net revenues (excluding inter-segment fees and revenues)

$ 3,811.4



$ 122.8



$ 383.8



$ 265.7



$ 4,583.7

Inter-segment fees and revenues

344.4



198.6



—



(543.0)



—

Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of materials and other

3,969.5



169.9



301.2



(239.3)



4,201.3

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

227.4



29.6



43.8



9.6



310.4

Segment contribution margin

$ (41.1)



$ 121.9



$ 38.8



$ (47.6)



$ 72.0

Depreciation and amortization

$ 103.1



$ 20.7



$ 6.6



$ 4.4



134.8

Impairment of goodwill

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



—

General and administrative expenses

















105.7

Other operating income, net

















(3.0)

Operating loss

















$ (165.5)

Capital spending (excluding business combinations)

$ 118.5



$ 10.4



$ 1.3



$ 2.5



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020



Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

Consolidated Net revenues (excluding inter-segment fees and revenues)

$ 2,571.1



$ 84.2



$ 344.0



$ 357.4



$ 3,356.7

Inter-segment fees and revenues

233.8



196.9



—



(430.7)



—

Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of materials and other

2,835.2



145.2



263.7



(55.7)



3,188.4

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

200.4



27.2



43.7



11.0



282.3

Segment contribution margin

$ (230.7)



$ 108.7



$ 36.6



$ (28.6)



$ (114.0)

Depreciation and amortization

$ 82.0



$ 15.0



$ 6.2



$ 9.0



112.2

General and administrative expenses

















127.4

Other operating income, net

















(14.9)

Operating loss

















$ (338.7)

Capital spending (excluding business combinations)

$ 180.3



$ 3.7



$ 7.5



$ 11.8



(1) Reflects an adjustment to net down year-to-date net revenues and cost of materials and other of approximately $362 million related to certain crude wholesale net settled transactions included in corporate, other and eliminations that occurred during the three months ended March 31, 2021, which was not reflected in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as filed on our March 31, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on May 6, 2021. Such uncorrected adjustment, as well as the subsequent out-of-period correction reflected above, did not relate to any of our reportable segments, had no impact on segment contribution margin, consolidated contribution margin or consolidated operating loss, and are not considered material to the condensed consolidated financial statements in either period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc.



















Schedule of Inventory/Commodity Hedging Gains (Losses)











$ in millions



















(unaudited)























Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Inventory/Commodity Hedging Gains (Losses) Included in Segment Contribution Margin

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

Consolidated Inventory/Commodity unrealized hedging gain (loss)



















Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss) where the hedged item is currently recognized in the financial statements

$ 3.5



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 3.5

Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss) where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements (1)

(24.9)



0.2



—



—



(24.7)

Total inventory/commodity unrealized hedging gain (loss)

(21.4)



0.2



—



—



(21.2)

Total inventory/commodity realized hedging gain (loss)

(1.2)



(0.5)



—



—



(1.7)

Total inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss)

$ (22.6)



$ (0.3)



$ —



$ —



Delek US Holdings, Inc.



















Schedule of Inventory/Commodity Hedging Gains (Losses)











$ in millions



















(unaudited)























Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Inventory/Commodity Hedging Gains (Losses) Included in Segment Contribution Margin

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

Consolidated Inventory/Commodity unrealized hedging gain (loss)



















Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss) where the hedged item is currently recognized in the financial statements

$ (2.5)



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (2.5)

Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss) where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements (1)

(7.4)



(2.3)



—



0.8



(8.9)

Total inventory/commodity unrealized hedging gain (loss)

(9.9)



(2.3)



—



0.8



(11.4)

Total inventory/commodity realized hedging gain (loss)

(137.0)



1.3



—



(6.6)



(142.3)

Total inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss)

$ (146.9)



$ (1.0)



$ —



$ (5.8)



$ (153.7)



Delek US Holdings, Inc.



















Schedule of Inventory/Commodity Hedging Gains (Losses)











$ in millions



















(unaudited)























Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Inventory/Commodity Hedging Gains (Losses) Included in Segment Contribution Margin

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

Consolidated Inventory/Commodity unrealized hedging gain (loss)



















Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss) where the hedged item is currently recognized in the financial statements

$ 4.5



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 4.5

Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss) where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements (1)

(14.2)



0.4



—



0.2



(13.6)

Total inventory/commodity unrealized hedging gain (loss)

(9.7)



0.4



—



0.2



(9.1)

Total inventory/commodity realized hedging gain (loss)

(17.9)



(1.6)



—



0.4



(19.1)

Total inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss)

$ (27.6)



$ (1.2)



$ —



$ 0.6



$ (28.2)





Delek US Holdings, Inc.



















Schedule of Inventory/Commodity Hedging Gains (Losses)











$ in millions



















(unaudited)























Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Inventory/Commodity Hedging Gains (Losses) Included in Segment Contribution Margin

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

Consolidated Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss) where the hedged item is currently recognized in the financial statements

$ 41.8



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 41.8

Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss) where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements (1)

(3.1)



—



—



(8.9)



(12.0)

Total inventory/commodity unrealized hedging gain (loss)

38.7



—



—



(8.9)



29.8

Total inventory/commodity realized hedging gain (loss)

(105.2)



2.1



—



(15.9)



(119.0)

Total inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss)

$ (66.5)



$ 2.1



$ —



$ (24.8)



$ (89.2)



(1)Represents an Adjusted item in certain of our non-GAAP measures.

Refining Segment

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Tyler, TX Refinery

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Days in period

91



91



181



182

Total sales volume - refined product (average barrels per day)(1)

77,529



69,746



75,389



72,364

Products manufactured (average barrels per day):















Gasoline

37,495



37,225



38,522



38,633

Diesel/Jet

30,449



27,897



29,102



27,650

Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs

2,079



3,216



1,903



2,604

Other

1,633



1,319



1,552



1,281

Total production

71,656



69,657



71,079



70,168

Throughput (average barrels per day):















Crude oil

72,639



64,408



68,718



65,187

Other feedstocks

(384)



5,848



2,779



5,648

Total throughput

72,255



70,256



71,497



70,835

Total refining revenue ( $ in millions)

$ 625.0



$ 251.8



$ 1,115.0



$ 671.4

Cost of materials and other ($ in millions)

588.3



44.1



1,029.5



610.6

Total refining margin ($ in millions) (2)

$ 36.7



$ 207.7



$ 85.5



$ 60.8

Per barrel of refined product sales:















Tyler refining margin (2)(3)

$ 5.20



$ 32.72



$ 6.26



$ 4.62

Tyler adjusted refining margin (2)

$ 3.94



$ 21.24



$ 4.04



$ 10.32

Operating expenses

$ 3.51



$ 3.00



$ 3.54



$ 3.38

Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period)















WTI crude oil

86.7 %

94.2 %

90.6 %

93.3 % East Texas crude oil

13.3 %

5.8 %

9.0 %

6.7 % Other

— %

— %

0.4 %

— % El Dorado, AR Refinery















Days in period

91



91



181



182

Total sales volume - refined product (average barrels per day)(1)

55,381



76,059



52,561



76,805

Products manufactured (average barrels per day):















Gasoline

26,143



34,346



21,872



35,376

Diesel

20,534



30,060



17,271



28,849

Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs

808



2,063



780



2,062

Asphalt

5,997



6,049



4,840



6,345

Other

603



605



521



788

Total production

54,085



73,123



45,284



73,420

Throughput (average barrels per day):















Crude oil

54,086



71,406



44,479



71,514

Other feedstocks

1,451



2,369



1,558



2,506

Total throughput

55,537



73,775



46,037



74,020

Total refining revenue ( $ in millions)

$ 489.5



$ 343.3



$ 926.2



$ 955.2

Cost of materials and other ($ in millions)

479.1



322.0



$ 930.0



993.5

Total refining margin ($ in millions) (2)

$ 10.4



$ 21.3



$ (3.8)



$ (38.3)

Per barrel of refined product sales:















El Dorado refining margin (2)

$ 2.06



$ 3.08



$ (0.39)



$ (2.74)

El Dorado adjusted refining margin (2)

$ 2.03



$ (4.29)



$ (0.39)



$ (2.74)

Operating expenses

$ 5.14



$ 3.53



$ 5.71



$ 3.98

Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period)















WTI crude oil

48.9 %

51.4 %

46.9 %

42.9 % Local Arkansas crude oil

20.4 %

14.7 %

25.1 %

17.0 % Other

30.7 %

33.9 %

28.0 %

40.1 %





Refining Segment (continued)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Big Spring, TX Refinery

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Days in period - based on date acquired

91



91



181



182

Total sales volume - refined product (average barrels per day) (1)

69,191



70,679



68,947



54,382

Products manufactured (average barrels per day):















Gasoline

33,501



35,789



33,159



25,198

Diesel/Jet

25,492



27,924



23,226



18,860

Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs

4,335



3,563



3,745



2,472

Asphalt

1,012



2,055



1,400



1,452

Other

1,491



1,208



1,448



844

Total production

65,831



70,539



62,978



48,826

Throughput (average barrels per day):















Crude oil

69,731



70,327



64,772



50,116

Other feedstocks

(1,704)



1,483



(395)



78

Total throughput

68,027



71,810



64,377



50,194

Total refining revenue ( $ in millions)

$ 615.1



$ 292.6



$ 1,117.1



$ 702.4

Cost of materials and other ($ in millions)

572.0



241.9



1,033.2



695.4

Total refining margin ($ in millions) (2)

$ 43.1



$ 50.7



$ 83.9



$ 7.0

Per barrel of refined product sales:















Big Spring refining margin (2)

$ 6.84



$ 7.88



$ 6.72



$ 0.71

Big Spring adjusted refining margin (2)

$ 6.81



$ 3.76



$ 6.68



$ 0.73

Operating expenses

$ 5.34



$ 3.55



$ 5.88



$ 4.89

Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period)















WTI crude oil

66.4 %

83.9 %

64.7 %

75.1 % WTS crude oil

33.6 %

16.1 %

35.3 %

24.9 % Krotz Springs, LA Refinery















Days in period - based on date acquired

91



91



181



182

Total sales volume - refined product (average barrels per day) (1)

77,318



61,441



51,286



71,229

Products manufactured (average barrels per day):















Gasoline

33,056



17,461



19,661



24,135

Diesel/Jet

26,611



21,742



15,370



26,337

Heavy oils

868



215



527



473

Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs

6,601



840



3,948



1,923

Other

6,705



18,871



8,948



14,704

Total production

73,841



59,129



48,454



67,572

Throughput (average barrels per day):















Crude oil

70,883



59,468



42,377



65,975

Other feedstocks

2,240



1,114



6,786



2,104

Total throughput

73,123



60,582



49,163



68,079

Total refining revenue ( $ in millions)

$ 687.4



$ 219.6



$ 1,007.1



$ 663.2

Cost of materials and other ($ in millions)

668.4



223.1



974.0



677.7

Total refining margin ($ in millions) (2)

$ 19.0



$ (3.5)



$ 33.1



$ (14.5)

Per barrel of refined product sales:















Krotz Springs refining margin (2)

$ 2.71



$ (0.64)



$ 3.56



$ (1.12)

Krotz Springs adjusted refining margin (2)

$ 2.64



$ (8.12)



$ 3.61



$ (1.12)

Operating expenses

$ 3.96



$ 3.53



$ 5.19



$ 3.47

Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period)















WTI Crude

65.0 %

69.7 %

67.9 %

67.7 % Gulf Coast Sweet Crude

33.5 %

30.3 %

30.9 %

32.3 % Other

1.5 %

— %

1.2 %

— %

(1) Includes inter-refinery sales and sales to other segments which are eliminated in consolidation. (2) See Other Items Impacting Refining Margin discussed on the following page, as well the calculations of Adjusted refining margin on page 16.

Other Items Impacting Refining Margin:

In addition to the items that were reflected as adjustments for deriving our Adjusted refining margin, which then was used to calculate Adjusted refining margin per barrel presented on page 16, there were other items that were recognized during the periods that impacted our Refining margins at the refineries. The primary items are as follows:

Other Inventory Impact : "Other inventory impact" is primarily calculated by multiplying the number of barrels sold during the period by the difference between current period weighted average NYMEX WTI purchase cost and per barrel cost of materials and other for the period recognized on a FIFO basis. It assumes no beginning or ending inventory, so that the current period average market price reflects the weighted average NYMEX WTI purchase cost for the current period only, without giving effect to any build or draw on beginning inventory. These amounts are based on management estimates using a methodology including these assumptions, and are not intended to be a true representation of results under LIFO. However, this analysis provides management with a means to compare hypothetical refining margins to current crack spreads, as well as provides a means to better compare our results to peers, the majority of which value inventory on a LIFO basis.

Summary of Other Favorable (Unfavorable) Items Impacting Refining Margin:



$ in millions



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Tyler















Significant impact of fixed price crude transactions (1)

$ —



$ (110.0)



$ —



$ (110.0)





$ —



$ (110.0)



$ —



$ (110.0)

El Dorado















Other inventory impact

$ 42.0



$ (58.7)



$ 40.1



$ (78.1)

Impact of RINs inventory true-up (2)

(12.3)



—



(12.3)



—





$ 29.7



$ (58.7)



$ 27.8



$ (78.1)

Big Spring















Other inventory impact

$ 6.7



$ (11.1)



$ 20.7



$ (56.7)





$ 6.7



$ (11.1)



$ 20.7



$ (56.7)

Krotz Springs















Other inventory impact

$ (0.9)



$ (15.9)



$ (10.9)



$ (25.4)





$ (0.9)



$ (15.9)



$ (10.9)



$ (25.4)







(1) We routinely hedge our inventory positions based on segment-wide strategies, which are included in our refining segment contribution margin but are not necessarily specifically designated to specific refineries or identifiable trades. Because of the historic volatility in the crude market during 2020 and the fact that we transact the majority of our optimization transactions at Tyler, the Tyler margins were impacted by relatively large fixed price crude transaction gains during the three an six months ended June 30, 2020, resulting in a corresponding realized hedging loss of $(110.0) million pre-tax for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 that was recognized in the refining segment but outside the Tyler refining margins.



(2) Represents a RINs inventory true-up resulting from our annual compliance review.

Other Items Impacting Contribution Margin:

In addition to the items that were reflected as adjustments for deriving our Adjusted contribution margin (as presented on pages 21 and 22), there were other items that were recognized during the periods that impacted our Contribution margins (excluding those impacting refining margin, which are disclosed above). The primary items are as follows:

Other Inventory Impact : We also carry FIFO inventory, which may include crude, feedstock, intermediates and refined product, relating to certain wholesale operations and immaterial blending operations, which are subject to similar pricing exposures as the refining segment and that many of our peers also value on a LIFO basis. These operations are included in the corporate and other contribution margin in our segment disclosures and therefore the "other inventory impact" does not impact refining margin. However, it does impact our overall results of operations in comparison to peers. Such other inventory impact is presented below and was estimated in a manner similar to that described in the 'Other Items Impacting Refining Margin' section above.

Summary of Other Favorable (Unfavorable) Items Impacting Contribution Margin (excluding the refining segment): $ in millions



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Corporate and Other















Other inventory impact

$ 3.6



$ —



$ (0.1)



$ (3.1)





$ 3.6



$ —



$ (0.1)



$ (3.1)



Included in the refinery statistics above are the following inter-refinery and sales to other segments:

Inter-refinery Sales



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in barrels per day)

2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Tyler refined product sales to other Delek refineries

1,797



2,190



1,945



1,477

El Dorado refined product sales to other Delek refineries

961



1,074



704



446

Big Spring refined product sales to other Delek refineries

874



1,269



801



1,147

Krotz Springs refined product sales to other Delek refineries

590



197



297



245



Refinery Sales to Other Segments



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in barrels per day)

2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















Tyler refined product sales to other Delek segments

897



1,592



909



2,400

El Dorado refined product sales to other Delek segments

11



11



9



169

Big Spring refined product sales to other Delek segments

22,179



20,570



22,145



22,841

Krotz Springs refined product sales to other Delek segments

2,069



—



2,038



—



Pricing statistics







(average for the period presented)



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















WTI — Cushing crude oil (per barrel)

$ 66.19



$ 29.77



$ 62.21



$ 37.93

WTI — Midland crude oil (per barrel)

$ 66.41



$ 29.77



$ 62.74



$ 37.90

WTS -- Midland crude oil (per barrel)

$ 66.57



$ 29.61



$ 62.73



$ 37.69

LLS (per barrel)

$ 68.04



$ 31.30



$ 64.21



$ 39.73

Brent crude oil (per barrel)

$ 69.08



$ 33.35



$ 65.22



$ 42.16



















U.S. Gulf Coast 5-3-2 crack spread (per barrel) (1)

$ 16.72



$ 6.67



$ 15.20



$ 8.74

U.S. Gulf Coast 3-2-1 crack spread (per barrel) (1)

$ 18.29



$ 7.08



$ 16.38



$ 9.32

U.S. Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread (per barrel) (1)

$ 9.79



$ 2.35



$ 8.75



$ 5.35



















U.S. Gulf Coast Unleaded Gasoline (per gallon)

$ 1.99



$ 0.81



$ 1.85



$ 1.02

Gulf Coast Ultra low sulfur diesel (per gallon)

$ 1.95



$ 0.91



$ 1.83



$ 1.19

U.S. Gulf Coast high sulfur diesel (per gallon)

$ 1.67



$ 0.73



$ 1.58



$ 1.04

Natural gas (per MMBTU)

$ 2.98



$ 1.75



$ 2.85



$ 1.81







(1) For our Tyler and El Dorado refineries, we compare our per barrel refining product margin to the Gulf Coast 5-3-2 crack spread consisting of WTI Cushing crude, U.S. Gulf Coast CBOB and U.S, Gulf Coast Pipeline No. 2 heating oil (ultra low sulfur diesel). For our Big Spring refinery, we compare our per barrel refined product margin to the Gulf Coast 3-2-1 crack spread consisting of WTI Cushing crude, Gulf Coast 87 Conventional gasoline and Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel, and for our Krotz Springs refinery, we compare our per barrel refined product margin to the Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread consisting of LLS crude oil, Gulf Coast 87 Conventional gasoline and U.S, Gulf Coast Pipeline No. 2 heating oil (high sulfur diesel). The Tyler refinery's crude oil input is primarily WTI Midland and East Texas, while the El Dorado refinery's crude input is primarily a combination of WTI Midland, local Arkansas and other domestic inland crude oil. The Big Spring refinery's crude oil input is primarily comprised of WTS and WTI Midland. The Krotz Springs refinery's crude oil input is primarily comprised of LLS and WTI Midland.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Refining margin per barrel to Adjusted Refining margin per barrel (1)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Tyler (2)















Reported refining margin, $ per barrel

$ 5.20



$ 32.72



$ 6.26



$ 4.62

Adjusting items:















Net inventory LCM valuation loss (benefit)

(1.26)



(11.48)



(2.22)



5.70

Adjusted refining margin $/bbl

$ 3.94



$ 21.24



$ 4.04



$ 10.32

El Dorado (3)















Reported refining margin, $ per barrel

$ 2.06



$ 3.08



$ (0.39)



$ (2.74)

Adjusting items:















Net inventory LCM valuation loss (benefit)

(0.03)



(7.37)



—



—

Adjusted refining margin $/bbl

$ 2.03



$ (4.29)



$ (0.39)



$ (2.74)

Big Spring (4)















Reported refining margin, $ per barrel

$ 6.84



$ 7.88



$ 6.72



$ 0.71

Adjusting items:















Net inventory LCM valuation loss (benefit)

(0.03)



(4.12)



(0.04)



0.02

Adjusted refining margin $/bbl

$ 6.81



$ 3.76



$ 6.68



$ 0.73

Krotz Springs (5)















Reported refining margin, $ per barrel

$ 2.71



$ (0.64)



$ 3.56



$ (1.12)

Adjusting items:















Net inventory LCM valuation loss (benefit)

(0.07)



(7.48)



0.05



—

Adjusted refining margin $/bbl

$ 2.64



$ (8.12)



$ 3.61



$ (1.12)







(2) Tyler adjusted refining margins exclude the following items:









Net inventory LCM valuation loss/benefit - There was approximately $8.9 million and $72.8 million of net valuation benefit in the second quarter 2021 and 2020, respectively. There was approximately $30.3 million of net valuation benefit and $75.1 million of net valuation loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





Note also that Tyler's refining margin per barrel and the adjusted refining margin per barrel for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 both reflect the $110.0 million margin benefit of favorable fixed price crude cost transactions during the second quarter, but exclude the offsetting realized hedging losses of approximately $(110.0) million. Giving effect to the related hedging losses, both the refining margin per barrel and the adjusted refining margin per barrel would have decreased by $(17.33) and $(8.35) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. Such margin impact was unusually large because of the historic volatility in the crude commodities market during the period.



(3) El Dorado Adjusted refining margins exclude the following items:









Net inventory LCM valuation loss/benefit - There was approximately $0.2 million and $51.0 million of net valuation benefit in the second quarter 2021 and 2020, respectively. There was approximately a nominal amount of net valuation loss and a nominal amount of net valuation benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





Note also that El Dorado's refining margin per barrel and the adjusted refining margin per barrel for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 both reflect a RINs inventory true-up resulting from our annual compliance review totaling $(12.3) million which negatively impacted the related per barrel amounts by $(2.44) and $(1.29), respectively.



(4) Big Spring Adjusted refining margins exclude the following items:









Net inventory LCM valuation loss/benefit - There was approximately $0.2 million and $26.5 million of net valuation benefit in the second quarter 2021 and 2020, respectively. There was approximately $0.6 million of net valuation benefit and $0.2 million of net valuation loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.



(5) Krotz Springs Adjusted refining margins exclude the following items:









Net inventory LCM valuation loss/benefit - There was approximately $0.5 million and $41.8 million of net valuation benefit in the second quarter 2021 and 2020, respectively. There was approximately $0.4 million of net valuation loss and a nominal amount of net valuation benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Logistics Segment

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Pipelines & Transportation: (average bpd)















Lion Pipeline System:















Crude pipelines (non-gathered)

53,316



79,066



48,743



75,995

Refined products pipelines

39,193



56,093



32,806



55,110

SALA Gathering System

17,430



9,447



14,670



13,449

East Texas Crude Logistics System

27,497



10,275



26,790



12,224

Big Spring Gathering Assets (3)

79,589



105,162



76,672



105,162

Plains Connection System

122,529



—



115,484



—



















Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling:















East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (1)

74,565



65,028



73,271



68,839

West Texas wholesale marketing throughputs (average bpd)

9,395



9,143



9,765



12,612

West Texas wholesale marketing margin per barrel

$ 4.24



$ 0.64



$ 3.81



$ 1.96

Big Spring wholesale marketing throughputs (average bpd)

75,136



76,004



74,038



71,195

Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (2)

139,987



138,593



142,250



136,961









































(1) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.



(2) Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas terminals, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas terminals and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.



(3) Prior-year period throughputs for the Big Spring Gathering Assets are for the 182 days we owned the assets following the Big Spring Gathering Assets Acquisition effective March 31, 2020.

Retail Segment

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Number of stores (end of period)

252



253



252



253

Average number of stores

252



253



252



253

Average number of fuel stores

247



248



247



248

Retail fuel sales (thousands of gallons)

42,978



42,436



82,744



90,376

Average retail gallons sold per average number of fuel stores (in thousands)

174



171



336



365

Average retail sales price per gallon sold

$ 2.90



$ 1.79



$ 2.71



$ 2.02

Retail fuel margin ($ per gallon) (1)

$ 0.39



$ 0.45



$ 0.37



$ 0.37

Merchandise sales (in millions)

$ 84.5



$ 89.4



$ 159.2



$ 161.1

Merchandise sales per average number of stores (in millions)

$ 0.3



$ 0.4



$ 0.6



$ 0.6

Merchandise margin %

32.7 %

30.8 %

32.7 %

31.1 %







Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Same-Store Comparison (2)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















Change in same-store fuel gallons sold

1.3 %

(19.7) %

(10.7) %

(13.9) % Change in same-store merchandise sales

(5.4) %

13.1 %

(1.9) %

7.6 %





(1) Retail fuel margin represents gross margin on fuel sales in the retail segment, and is calculated as retail fuel sales revenue less retail fuel cost of sales. The retail fuel margin per gallon calculation is derived by dividing retail fuel margin by the total retail fuel gallons sold for the period.



(2) Same-store comparisons include period-over-period changes in specified metrics for stores that were in service at both the beginning of the earliest period and the end of the most recent period used in the comparison.

Delek US Holdings, Inc.















Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP















$ in millions





























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Delek to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Reported net loss attributable to Delek

$ (81.1)



$ 87.7



$ (179.7)



$ (226.7)

Adjusting items















Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

(9.7)



(203.1)



(30.1)



75.1

Tax effect

2.2



47.7



6.9



(17.7)

Net after-tax inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

(7.5)



(155.4)



(23.2)



57.4



















El Dorado refinery fire - workers compensation loss

—



—



3.8



—

El Dorado refinery fire property and equipment loss - accelerated depreciation

—



—



1.0





Total El Dorado refinery fire losses

—



—



4.8



—

Tax effect

—



—



(1.1)



—

Net after-tax El Dorado refinery fire losses

—



—



3.7



—



















Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

24.7



8.9



13.6



12.0

Unrealized RINs and other hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

(0.4)



—



(1.8)



—

Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

24.3



8.9



11.8



12.0

Tax effect

(5.8)



(2.0)



(2.8)



(2.7)

Net after-tax unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

18.5



6.9



9.0



9.3



















Non-cash change in fair value of Supply and Offtake ("S&O") Obligation associated with hedging activities (1)

—



—



(6.9)



—

Tax effect

—



—



1.5



—

Net after-tax non-cash change in fair value of S&O Obligation associated with hedging activities

—



—



(5.4)



—

Non-operating litigation accrual related to pre-Delek/Alon Merger shareholder action

6.5



—



6.5



—

Tax effect

(1.6)



—



(1.6)



—

Net after-tax non-operating litigation accrual related to pre-Delek/Alon Merger shareholder action

4.9



—



4.9



—



















Gain from sale of Bakersfield non-operating refinery

—



(56.9)



—



(56.9)

Tax effect

—



12.8



—



12.8

Net after-tax gain from sale of Bakersfield non-operating refinery

—



(44.1)



—



(44.1)



















Tax benefit from loss carryback provided by CARES Act (2)

—



(16.8)



—



(16.8)

Tax adjustment to reduce deferred tax asset valuation allowance resulting from Big Springs Gathering Assets Acquisition

—



—



—



(22.3)



















Total after tax adjusting items

15.9



(209.4)



(11.0)



(16.5)



















Adjusted net loss

$ (65.2)



$ (121.7)



$ (190.7)



$ (243.2)

























(1) Represents an adjustment to exclude the effect of non-cash changes in fair value related to economic hedges that were entered into as discrete amendments to the S&O Obligation (i.e., not contemplated in the April 2020 Amendment and Restatement to the S&O Obligation), as such fair value changes are hedges where the hedged item (a future fee) is not yet recognized in the financial statements.



(2) As a result of the reinstatement of the tax-loss carryback provisions under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES" Act), we recognized an additional tax benefit in the second quarter 2020 from applying the carryback to periods with a 35% tax rate.

Delek US Holdings, Inc.















Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP















per share data



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income (Loss) per share to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share

2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Reported diluted (loss) income per share

$ (1.10)



$ 1.18



$ (2.43)



$ (3.08)



















Adjusting items, after tax (per share) (1) (2)















Net inventory LCM valuation loss (benefit)

(0.10)



(2.10)



(0.31)



0.78

El Dorado refinery fire losses

—



—



0.05



—

Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

0.25



0.09



0.12



0.13

Non-cash change in fair value of S&O Obligation associated with hedging activities

—



—



(0.07)



—

Non-operating litigation accrual related to pre-Delek/Alon Merger shareholder action

0.07



—



0.07



—

Gain from sale of Bakersfield non-operating refinery

—



(0.60)



—



(0.60)

Tax benefit from loss carryback provided by CARES Act

—



(0.23)



—



(0.23)

Tax adjustment to reduce deferred tax asset valuation allowance resulting from Big Springs Gathering Assets Acquisition

—



—



—



(0.30)



















Total adjusting items

0.22



(2.84)



(0.14)



(0.22)

Adjusted net loss per share

$ (0.88)



$ (1.66)



$ (2.57)



$ (3.30)







(1) The tax calculation is based on the appropriate marginal income tax rate related to each adjustment and for each respective time period, which is applied to the adjusted items in the calculation of adjusted net income in all periods.



(2) For periods of Adjusted net loss, Adjustments (Adjusting Items) and Adjusted net loss per share are presented using basic weighted average shares outstanding.

Delek US Holdings, Inc.















Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP















$ in millions





























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Delek to Adjusted EBITDA

2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Reported net (loss) income attributable to Delek

$ (81.1)



$ 87.7



$ (179.7)



$ (226.7)



















Add:















Interest expense, net

33.1



29.3



62.5



63.9

Income tax benefit

(46.0)



(35.9)



(58.4)



(119.0)

Depreciation and amortization

66.3



59.6



134.8



112.2

EBITDA

(27.7)



140.7



(40.8)



(169.6)



















Adjusting items















Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

(9.7)



(203.1)



(30.1)



75.1

El Dorado refinery fire - workers compensation loss

—



—



3.8



—

Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

24.7



8.9



13.6



12.0

Unrealized RINs and other hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

(0.4)



—



(1.8)



—

Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

24.3



8.9



11.8



12.0

Non-cash change in fair value of S&O Obligation associated with hedging activities (1)

—



—



(6.9)



—

Non-operating litigation accrual related to pre-Delek/Alon Merger shareholder action

6.5



—



6.5



—

Gain from sale of Bakersfield non-operating refinery

—



(56.9)



—



(56.9)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

8.6



10.8



15.9



18.2

Total Adjusting items

29.7



(240.3)



1.0



48.4



















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2.0



$ (99.6)



$ (39.8)



$ (121.2)

























(1) Represents an adjustment to exclude the effect of non-cash changes in fair value related to economic hedges that were entered into as discrete amendments to the S&O Obligation (i.e., not contemplated in the April 2020 Amendment and Restatement to the S&O Obligation), as such fair value changes are hedges where the hedged item (a future fee) is not yet recognized in the financial statements.

Delek US Holdings, Inc.



















Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP











$ in millions



















(unaudited)























Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Segment Contribution Margin to Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

Consolidated Reported segment contribution margin

$ (19.9)



$ 64.2



$ 21.9



$ (31.6)



$ 34.6























Adjusting items



















Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

(9.6)



—



0.1



(0.2)



(9.7)

Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

24.9



(0.2)



—



—



24.7

Unrealized RINs and other hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

(0.4)



—



—



—



(0.4)

Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

24.5



(0.2)



—



—



24.3

Total Adjusting items

14.9



(0.2)



0.1



(0.2)



14.6

Adjusted segment contribution margin

$ (5.0)



$ 64.0



$ 22.0



$ (31.8)



$ 49.2



Delek US Holdings, Inc.



















Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP











$ in millions



















(unaudited)























Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Segment Contribution Margin to Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

Consolidated Reported segment contribution margin

$ 59.7



$ 61.4



$ 24.3



$ (15.5)



129.9























Adjusting items



















Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

(193.7)



(2.9)



(3.2)



(3.3)



(203.1)

Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

7.4



2.3



—



(0.8)



8.9

Total Adjusting items

(186.3)



(0.6)



(3.2)



(4.1)



(194.2)

Adjusted segment contribution margin

$ (126.6)



$ 60.8



$ 21.1



$ (19.6)



$ (64.3)













































Delek US Holdings, Inc.



















Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP











$ in millions



















(unaudited)























Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Segment Contribution Margin to Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

Consolidated Reported segment contribution margin

$ (41.1)



$ 121.9



$ 38.8



$ (47.6)



$ 72.0























Adjusting items



















Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

(30.2)



—



0.1



—



(30.1)

Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

14.2



(0.4)



—



(0.2)



13.6

Unrealized RINs and other hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

(1.8)



—



—



—



(1.8)

Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

12.4



(0.4)



—



(0.2)



11.8

Non-cash change in fair value of S&O Obligation associated with hedging activities (1)

(6.9)



—



—



—



(6.9)

Total Adjusting items

(24.7)



(0.4)



0.1



(0.2)



(25.2)

Adjusted segment contribution margin

$ (65.8)



$ 121.5



$ 38.9



$ (47.8)



$ 46.8



Delek US Holdings, Inc.



















Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP











$ in millions



















(unaudited)























Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Segment Contribution Margin to Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

Consolidated Reported segment contribution margin

$ (230.7)



$ 108.7



$ 36.6



$ (28.6)



$ (114.0)























Adjusting items



















Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

75.3



(0.1)



—



(0.1)



75.1

Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

3.1



—



—



8.9



12.0

Total Adjusting items

78.4



(0.1)



—



8.8



87.1

Adjusted segment contribution margin

$ (152.3)



$ 108.6



$ 36.6



$ (19.8)



$ (26.9)







(1) Represents an adjustment to exclude the effect of non-cash changes in fair value related to economic hedges that were entered into as discrete amendments to the S&O Obligation (i.e., not contemplated in the April 2020 Amendment and Restatement to the S&O Obligation), as such fair value changes are hedges where the hedged item (a future fee) is not yet recognized in the financial statements.

Delek US Holdings, Inc.















Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP







$ in millions



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation of Refining Segment Gross Margin (Loss) to Refining Margin

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net revenues

$ 2,415.7



$ 1,077.0



$ 4,155.8



$ 2,804.9

Cost of sales

2,486.6



1,062.1



4,300.0



3,117.6

Gross margin

(70.9)



14.9



(144.2)



(312.7)

Add back (items included in cost of sales):















Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

113.8



88.7



227.4



200.4

Depreciation and amortization

51.0



44.8



103.1



82.0

Refining margin

$ 93.9



$ 148.4



$ 186.3



$ (30.3)



Delek US Holdings, Inc.







Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP $ in millions









Calculation of Net Debt

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited) Long-term debt - current portion

$ 46.4



$ 33.4

Long-term debt -non-current portion

2,197.9



2,315.0

Total long-term debt

2,244.3



2,348.4

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

833.0



787.5

Net debt - consolidated

1,411.3



1,560.9

Less: DKL net debt

926.5



988.0

Net debt, excluding DKL

$ 484.8



$ 572.9



Information about Delek US Holdings, Inc. can be found on its website (www.delekus.com), investor relations webpage (ir.delekus.com), news webpage (www.delekus.com/news) and its Twitter account (@DelekUSHoldings).

