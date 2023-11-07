Delek US Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net income of $128.7 million or $1.97 per share

Adjusted net income of $131.9 million or $2.02 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $345.1 million

Delivered record total throughput in Refining and quarterly earnings in Logistics

Returned $40.2 million to shareholders through dividends and share buy backs and in addition repurchased $20.0 million in shares subsequent to quarter end

Paid down $175.6 million in debt

Increased quarterly dividend to $0.24 per share in November

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US", "Company") today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We achieved strong financial results in the third quarter by capturing favorable margins across our refining, logistics and retail businesses," said Avigal Soreq, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US. "Operating safely, reliably and in an environmentally responsible manner is our top priority. In the third quarter, we continued to build upon our solid foundation and drive results. In Refining, we ran well and achieved record total throughput. In Logistics, we are benefiting from our Permian location and investing in the continued growth of our business, which delivered record quarterly earnings once again. Our Retail business contributed the highest quarterly earnings since COVID."

"Financial strength and flexibility, as well as returning value to shareholders, remain key components of our strategy. During the quarter, we reduced debt by $175.6 million, we paid an increased dividend, and repurchased $25.0 million of stock. In the 4th quarter, the board of directors increased the quarterly dividend for the fifth consecutive quarter to $0.24 per share, and we repurchased an additional $20.0 million of stock. Year-to-date, we have paid down $415.7 million in debt and returned $130.3 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases," Soreq continued.

"We remain focused on our long-term strategic objectives. We continued efforts to unlock value from our business and advanced our cost efficiency measures. In our operations, we have made progress at each refinery streamlining processes and improving reliability. We are well positioned to operate under mid-cycle market conditions," Soreq concluded.

Delek US Holdings Results





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions, except per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income attributable to Delek

$ 128.7

$ 7.4

$ 184.7

$ 375.8 Diluted income per share

$ 1.97

$ 0.10

$ 2.78

$ 5.21 Adjusted net income

$ 131.9

$ 214.8

$ 289.8

$ 461.4 Adjusted net income per share

$ 2.02

$ 3.02

$ 4.37

$ 6.38 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 345.1

$ 414.0

$ 889.1

$ 960.0

Refining Segment

The refining segment Adjusted EBITDA was $285.5 million in the third quarter 2023 compared with $355.7 million in the same quarter last year, which reflects other inventory impacts of $(28.2) million and $279.5 million for third quarter 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease over 2022 is primarily due to lower refining crack spreads, partially offset by higher sales volume (including purchased product). During the third quarter 2023, Delek US's benchmark crack spreads were down an average of 8.2% from prior-year levels.

Logistics Segment

The logistics segment Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter 2023 was $96.5 million compared with $91.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase over last year's third quarter was driven by strong contributions from the Midland Gathering system and Delaware Gathering system in addition to annual rate increases.

Retail Segment

For the third quarter 2023, Adjusted EBITDA for the retail segment was $16.2 million compared with $13.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by increased average fuel margins and increased inside store margins.

Corporate and Other Activity

Adjusted EBITDA from Corporate, Other and Eliminations was a loss of $(53.1) million in the third quarter 2023 compared with a loss of $(46.7) million in the prior-year period. The higher losses are driven by general and administrative costs, primarily related to employee benefit expenses.

Shareholder Distributions

On November 1, 2023, the Board of Directors approved the regular quarterly dividend of $0.240 per share that will be paid on November 20, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 13, 2023.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, Delek US had a cash balance of $901.7 million and total consolidated long-term debt of $2,638.0 million, resulting in net debt of $1,736.3 million. As of September 30, 2023, Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") had $4.2 million of cash and $1,741.4 million of total long-term debt, which are included in the consolidated amounts on Delek US' balance sheet. Excluding Delek Logistics, Delek US had $897.5 million in cash and $896.6 million of long-term debt, or a $0.9 million net cash position.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, pipelines, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist primarily of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day. Pipeline assets include an ownership interest in the 650-mile Wink to Webster long-haul crude oil pipeline. The convenience store retail segment operates approximately 250 convenience stores in West Texas and New Mexico.

The logistics operations include Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL). Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. Delek US Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries owned approximately 78.7% (including the general partner interest) of Delek Logistics Partners, LP at September 30, 2023.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if", "potential," "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding throughput at the Company's refineries; crude oil prices, discounts and quality and our ability to benefit therefrom; cost reductions; growth; scheduled turnaround activity; investments into our business; the performance and execution of our midstream growth initiatives, including the Permian Gathering System, the Red River joint venture and the Wink to Webster long-haul crude oil pipeline, and the flexibility, benefits and the expected returns therefrom; projected benefits of the Delaware Gathering Acquisition, renewable identification numbers ("RINs") waivers and tax credits and the value and benefit therefrom; cash and liquidity; emissions reductions; opportunities and anticipated performance and financial position.

Investors are cautioned that the following important factors, among others, may affect these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainty related to timing and amount of future share repurchases and dividend payments; risks and uncertainties with respect to the quantities and costs of crude oil we are able to obtain and the price of the refined petroleum products we ultimately sell, uncertainties regarding future decisions by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") regarding production and pricing disputes between OPEC members and Russia; risks and uncertainties related to the integration by Delek Logistics of the Delaware Gathering business following its acquisition; Delek US' ability to realize cost reductions; risks related to Delek US' exposure to Permian Basin crude oil, such as supply, pricing, gathering, production and transportation capacity; gains and losses from derivative instruments; risks associated with acquisitions and dispositions; acquired assets may suffer a diminishment in fair value as a result of which we may need to record a write-down or impairment in carrying value of the asset; the possibility of litigation challenging renewable fuel standard waivers; changes in the scope, costs, and/or timing of capital and maintenance projects; the ability to grow the Permian Gathering System; the ability of the Red River joint venture to complete the expansion project to increase the Red River pipeline capacity; the ability of the joint venture to construct the Wink to Webster long haul crude oil pipeline; operating hazards inherent in transporting, storing and processing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; our competitive position and the effects of competition; the projected growth of the industries in which we operate; general economic and business conditions affecting the geographic areas in which we operate; and other risks described in Delek US' filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including risks disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings and reports with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Delek US undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek US becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our financial information presented in accordance with United States ("U.S.") Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

Adjusting items - certain identified infrequently occurring items, non-cash items, and items that are not attributable to or indicative of our on-going operations or that may obscure our underlying results and trends;

Adjusted net income (loss) - calculated as net income (loss) attributable to Delek US adjusted for relevant Adjusting items recorded during the period;

Adjusted net income (loss) per share - calculated as Adjusted net income (loss) divided by weighted average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, as adjusted for any anti-dilutive instruments that may not be permitted for consideration in GAAP earnings per share calculations but that nonetheless favorably impact dilution;

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income (loss) attributable to Delek adjusted to add back interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization;

Adjusted EBITDA - calculated as EBITDA adjusted for the relevant identified Adjusting items in Adjusted net income (loss) that do not relate to interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation or amortization, and adjusted to include income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests;

Refining margin - calculated as gross margin (which we define as sales minus cost of sales) adjusted for operating expenses and depreciation and amortization included in cost of sales;

Adjusted refining margin - calculated as refining margin adjusted for other inventory impacts, net inventory LCM valuation loss (benefit) and unrealized hedging (gain) loss;

Refining production margin - calculated based on the regional market sales price of refined products produced, less allocated transportation, Renewable Fuel Standard volume obligation and associated feedstock costs. This measure reflects the economics of each refinery exclusive of the financial impact of inventory price risk mitigation programs and marketing uplift strategies;

Refining production margin per throughput barrel - calculated as refining production margin divided by our average refining throughput in barrels per day (excluding purchased barrels) multiplied by 1,000 and multiplied by the number of days in the period; and

Net debt - calculated as long-term debt including both current and non-current portions (the most comparable GAAP measure) less cash and cash equivalents as of a specific balance sheet date.

We believe these non-GAAP operational and financial measures are useful to investors, lenders, ratings agencies and analysts to assess our ongoing performance because, when reconciled to their most comparable GAAP financial measure, they provide improved relevant comparability between periods, to peers or to market metrics through the inclusion of retroactive regulatory or other adjustments as if they had occurred in the prior periods they relate to, or through the exclusion of certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying results and trends. "Net debt," also a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Additionally, because Adjusted net income or loss, Adjusted net income or loss per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Refining Margin and Refining Production Margin or any of our other identified non-GAAP measures may be defined differently by other companies in its industry, Delek US' definition may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ($ in millions, except share and per share data)



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 901.7

$ 841.3 Accounts receivable, net

1,166.9

1,234.4 Inventories, net of inventory valuation reserves

1,179.2

1,518.5 Other current assets

85.6

122.7 Total current assets

3,333.4

3,716.9 Property, plant and equipment:







Property, plant and equipment

4,603.1

4,349.0 Less: accumulated depreciation

(1,768.3)

(1,572.6) Property, plant and equipment, net

2,834.8

2,776.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets

160.3

179.5 Goodwill

744.3

744.3 Other intangibles, net

300.4

315.6 Equity method investments

371.2

359.7 Other non-current assets

124.6

100.4 Total assets

$ 7,869.0

$ 8,192.8









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 2,006.8

$ 1,745.6 Current portion of long-term debt

29.5

74.5 Current portion of obligation under Inventory Intermediation Agreement

—

49.9 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

49.9

49.6 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

916.5

1,166.8 Total current liabilities

3,002.7

3,086.4 Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt, net of current portion

2,608.5

2,979.2 Obligation under Inventory Intermediation Agreement

502.2

491.8 Environmental liabilities, net of current portion

111.6

111.5 Asset retirement obligations

42.9

41.8 Deferred tax liabilities

304.2

266.5 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

106.8

122.4 Other non-current liabilities

33.1

23.7 Total non-current liabilities

3,709.3

4,036.9 Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and

outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 110,000,000 shares authorized, 82,241,519 shares and

84,509,517 shares issued at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

0.8

0.9 Additional paid-in capital

1,116.4

1,134.1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5.3)

(5.2) Treasury stock, 17,575,527 shares, at cost, at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively

(694.1)

(694.1) Retained earnings

619.9

507.9 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

119.3

125.9 Total stockholders' equity

1,157.0

1,069.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,869.0

$ 8,192.8

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) ($ in millions, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022 (1)

2023

2022 (1) Net revenues

$ 4,748.4

$ 5,324.9

$ 12,868.3

$ 15,766.6 Cost of sales:















Cost of materials and other

4,122.1

4,916.0

11,328.3

14,151.1 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization

presented below)

217.7

201.3

577.2

536.4 Depreciation and amortization

83.7

66.5

243.1

192.0 Total cost of sales

4,423.5

5,183.8

12,148.6

14,879.5 Operating expenses related to retail and wholesale business

(excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

22.7

28.2

80.8

89.6 General and administrative expenses

72.0

59.3

219.3

231.8 Depreciation and amortization

7.6

6.4

21.0

17.2 Other operating income, net

(2.1)

(5.8)

(19.0)

(44.5) Total operating costs and expenses

4,523.7

5,271.9

12,450.7

15,173.6 Operating income

224.7

53.0

417.6

593.0 Interest expense, net

82.3

50.7

239.2

132.7 Income from equity method investments

(27.0)

(17.8)

(67.1)

(44.4) Other expense (income), net

1.8

(0.7)

(4.8)

(3.0) Total non-operating expense, net

57.1

32.2

167.3

85.3 Income before income tax expense

167.6

20.8

250.3

507.7 Income tax expense

31.5

4.0

43.5

107.5 Net income

136.1

16.8

206.8

400.2 Net income attributed to non-controlling interests

7.4

9.4

22.1

24.4 Net income attributable to Delek

$ 128.7

$ 7.4

$ 184.7

$ 375.8 Basic income per share

$ 1.98

$ 0.11

$ 2.80

$ 5.26 Diluted income per share

$ 1.97

$ 0.10

$ 2.78

$ 5.21 Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

64,889,504

70,471,645

65,864,141

71,494,332 Diluted

65,464,970

71,109,364

66,372,335

72,148,638

(1) In the first quarter 2023, we reassessed the classification of certain expenses and made certain reclassification adjustments to better represent the nature of those

expenses. Accordingly, we have made reclassifications to the prior period in order to conform to this revised current period classification, which resulted in a decrease

in the prior period general and administrative expenses and an increase in the prior period operating expenses of approximately $3.1 million and $10.2 million for the

three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.





Condensed Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) ($ in millions)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 432.6

$ 130.2

$ 922.8

$ 716.1 Cash flows from investing activities:















Net cash used in investing activities

(58.7)

(99.0)

(338.6)

(819.9) Cash flows from financing activities:















Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(293.8)

(122.0)

(523.8)

401.1 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

80.1

(90.8)

60.4

297.3 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

821.6

1,244.6

841.3

856.5 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 901.7

$ 1,153.8

$ 901.7

$ 1,153.8



Significant Transactions During the Quarter Impacting Results:

Restructuring Costs

In 2022, we announced that we are progressing a business transformation focused on enterprise-wide opportunities to improve the efficiency of our cost structure. For the third quarter 2023, we recorded restructuring costs totaling $3.5 million ($2.8 million after-tax) associated with our business transformation. These costs are recorded in general and administrative expenses in our consolidated statements of income and are reported in our Corporate segment.

Other Inventory Impact

"Other inventory impact" is primarily calculated by multiplying the number of barrels sold during the period by the difference between current period weighted average purchase cost per barrel directly related to our refineries and per barrel cost of materials and other for the period recognized on a FIFO basis directly related to our refineries. It assumes no beginning or ending inventory, so that the current period average purchase cost per barrel is a reasonable estimate of our market purchase cost for the current period, without giving effect to any build or draw on beginning inventory. These amounts are based on management estimates using a methodology including these assumptions. However, this analysis provides management with a means to compare hypothetical refining margins to current period average crack spreads, as well as provides a means to better compare our results to peers.

El Dorado Fire Losses

For the third quarter 2023, we recognized an additional $8.0 million ($6.2 million after-tax) for uncovered litigation, claims and assessments associated with the 2021 fire at the El Dorado refinery, which are included in operating expenses in the consolidated statements of income.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Delek to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)













Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, $ in millions (unaudited)

2023

2022

2023

2022









Reported net income (loss) attributable to Delek

$ 128.7

$ 7.4

$ 184.7

$ 375.8 Adjusting items (1)















Inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

3.4

20.3

(6.2)

19.1 Tax effect

(0.8)

(4.7)

1.4

(4.4) Inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss, net

2.6

15.6

(4.8)

14.7 Other inventory impact

(28.2)

279.5

145.4

137.5 Tax effect

6.4

(64.7)

(32.7)

(31.1) Other inventory impact, net (2) (3)

(21.8)

214.8

112.7

106.4 Business interruption insurance recoveries

(0.2)

(7.3)

(10.0)

(25.9) Tax effect

0.1

1.6

2.3

5.8 Business interruption insurance recoveries, net

(0.1)

(5.7)

(7.7)

(20.1) Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss where the

hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements (4)

17.4

(27.1)

(8.1)

(30.9) Tax effect

(3.9)

6.6

1.8

7.5 Unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet

recognized in the financial statements, net

13.5

(20.5)

(6.3)

(23.4) Transaction related expenses

—

4.2

—

10.6 Tax effect

—

(1.0)

—

(2.6) Transaction related expenses, net

—

3.2

—

8.0 Restructuring costs

3.5

—

6.4

— Tax effect

(0.7)

—

(1.4)

— Restructuring costs, net (2)

2.8

—

5.0

— El Dorado refinery fire losses

8.0

—

8.0

— Tax effect

(1.8)

—

(1.8)

— El Dorado refinery fire losses, net (2)

6.2

—

6.2

— Total adjusting items (1)

3.2

207.4

105.1

85.6 Adjusted net income

$ 131.9

$ 214.8

$ 289.8

$ 461.4

(1) All adjustments have been tax effected using the estimated marginal income tax rate, as applicable. (2) See further discussion in the "Significant Transactions During the Quarter Impacting Results" section. (3) Starting with the quarter ended September 30, 2023, we updated our other inventory impact calculation to exclude the impact of certain pipeline inventories not used

in our refinery operations. The impact to historical non-GAAP financial measures is immaterial. (4) Starting with the quarter ended March 31, 2023, we no longer adjust non-GAAP financial measures for unrealized gains and losses related to RINs where the

hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements. Historical non-GAAP financial measures have been revised to conform to current period presentation.



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income (Loss) per share to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, $ per share (unaudited)

2023

2022

2023

2022









Reported diluted income per share

$ 1.97

$ 0.10

$ 2.78

$ 5.21 Adjusting items, after tax (per share) (1) (2)















Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

0.04

0.22

(0.07)

0.20 Other inventory impact (3) (4)

(0.33)

3.02

1.70

1.47 Business interruption insurance recoveries

—

(0.08)

(0.12)

(0.28) Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is

not yet recognized in the financial statements (5)

0.21

(0.29)

(0.09)

(0.32) Transaction related expenses

—

0.05

—

0.11 Restructuring costs (3)

0.04

—

0.08

— El Dorado refinery fire losses (3)

0.09

—

0.09

— Total adjusting items (1)

0.05

2.92

1.59

1.18 Adjusted net income per share

$ 2.02

$ 3.02

$ 4.37

$ 6.39

(1) The adjustments have been tax effected using the estimated marginal tax rate, as applicable. (2) For periods of Adjusted net loss, Adjustments (Adjusting items) and Adjusted net loss per share are presented using basic weighted average shares outstanding. (3) See further discussion in the "Significant Transactions During the Quarter Impacting Results" section. (4) Starting with the quarter ended September 30, 2023, we updated our other inventory impact calculation to exclude the impact of certain pipeline inventories not used in

our refinery operations. The impact to historical non-GAAP financial measures is immaterial. (5) Starting with the quarter ended March 31, 2023, we no longer adjust non-GAAP financial measures for unrealized gains and losses related to RINs where the hedged

item is not yet recognized in the financial statements. Historical non-GAAP financial measures have been revised to conform to current period presentation.



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Delek to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, $ in millions (unaudited)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reported net (loss) income attributable to Delek

$ 128.7

$ 7.4

$ 184.7

$ 375.8 Add:















Interest expense, net

82.3

50.7

239.2

132.7 Income tax expense (benefit)

31.5

4.0

43.5

107.5 Depreciation and amortization

91.3

72.9

264.1

209.2 EBITDA attributable to Delek

333.8

135.0

731.5

825.2 Adjusting items















Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

3.4

20.3

(6.2)

19.1 Other inventory impact (1) (2)

(28.2)

279.5

145.4

137.5 Business interruption insurance recoveries

(0.2)

(7.3)

(10.0)

(25.9) Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss where the

hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements (3)

17.4

(27.1)

(8.1)

(30.9) Transaction related expenses

—

4.2

—

10.6 Restructuring costs (1)

3.5

—

6.4

— El Dorado refinery fire losses (1)

8.0

—

8.0

— Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

7.4

9.4

22.1

24.4 Total Adjusting items

11.3

279.0

157.6

134.8 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 345.1

$ 414.0

$ 889.1

$ 960.0

(1) See further discussion in the "Significant Transactions During the Quarter Impacting Results" section. (2) Starting with the quarter ended September 30, 2023, we updated our other inventory impact calculation to exclude the impact of certain pipeline inventories not used in

our refinery operations. The impact to historical non-GAAP financial measures is immaterial. (3) Starting with the quarter ended March 31, 2023, we no longer adjust non-GAAP financial measures for unrealized gains and losses related to RINs where the hedged

item is not yet recognized in the financial statements. Historical non-GAAP financial measures have been revised to conform to current period presentation.



Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA Attributable to Delek to Adjusted Segment EBITDA



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 $ in millions (unaudited)

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate,

Other and

Eliminations

Consolidated Segment EBITDA Attributable to Delek

$ 285.1

$ 96.5

$ 16.2

$ (64.0)

$ 333.8 Adjusting items



















Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

3.4

—

—

—

3.4 Other inventory impact (1) (2)

(28.2)

—

—

—

(28.2) Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss where

the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial

statements (3)

17.4

—

—

—

17.4 Restructuring costs (1)

—

—

—

3.5

3.5 Business Interruption insurance recoveries

(0.2)

—

—

—

(0.2) El Dorado refinery fire losses (1)

8.0

—

—

—

8.0 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

—

—

—

7.4

7.4 Total Adjusting items

0.4

—

—

10.9

11.3 Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$ 285.5

$ 96.5

$ 16.2

$ (53.1)

$ 345.1





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 $ in millions (unaudited)

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate,

Other and Eliminations

Consolidated Segment EBITDA Attributable to Delek

$ 90.3

$ 87.3

$ 13.5

$ (56.1)

$ 135.0 Adjusting items



















Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

20.3

—

—

—

20.3 Other inventory impact (1) (2)

279.5

—

—

—

279.5 Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss

where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the

financial statements (3)

(27.1)

—

—

—

(27.1) Transaction related expenses

—

4.2

—

—

4.2 Business Interruption insurance recoveries

(7.3)

—

—

—

(7.3) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

—

—

—

9.4

9.4 Total Adjusting items

265.4

4.2

—

9.4

279.0 Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$ 355.7

$ 91.5

$ 13.5

$ (46.7)

$ 414.0

Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA Attributable to Delek to Adjusted Segment EBITDA



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 $ in millions (unaudited)

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate,

Other and

Eliminations

Consolidated Segment EBITDA Attributable to Delek

$ 587.7

$ 278.8

$ 37.6

$ (172.6)

$ 731.5 Adjusting items



















Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

(6.2)

—

—

—

(6.2) Other inventory impact (1) (2)

145.4

—

—

—

145.4 Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss

where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the

financial statements (3)

(8.1)

—

—

—

(8.1) Restructuring costs

—

—

—

6.4

6.4 Business Interruption insurance recoveries

(10.0)

—

—

—

(10.0) El Dorado refinery fire losses

8.0

—

—

—

8.0 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

—

—

—

22.1

22.1 Total Adjusting items

129.1

—

—

28.5

157.6 Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$ 716.8

$ 278.8

$ 37.6

$ (144.1)

$ 889.1

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 $ in millions (unaudited)

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate,

Other and

Eliminations

Consolidated Segment EBITDA Attributable to Delek

$ 758.2

$ 214.1

$ 36.3

$ (183.4)

$ 825.2 Adjusting items



















Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

19.1

—

—

—

19.1 Other inventory impact (1) (2)

137.5

—

—

—

137.5 Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss where

the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial

statements (3)

(30.9)

—

—

—

(30.9) Transaction related expenses

—

10.6

—

—

10.6 Business Interruption insurance recoveries

(25.9)

—

—

—

(25.9) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

—

—

—

24.4

24.4 Total Adjusting items

99.8

10.6

—

24.4

134.8 Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$ 858.0

$ 224.7

$ 36.3

$ (159.0)

$ 960.0

(1) See further discussion in the "Significant Transactions During the Quarter Impacting Results" section. (2) Starting with the quarter ended September 30, 2023, we updated our other inventory impact calculation to exclude the impact of certain pipeline inventories not used in

our refinery operations. The impact to historical non-GAAP financial measures is immaterial. (3) Starting with the quarter ended March 31, 2023, we no longer adjust non-GAAP financial measures for unrealized gains and losses related to RINs where the hedged

item is not yet recognized in the financial statements. Historical non-GAAP financial measures have been revised to conform to current period presentation.



Refining Segment Selected Financial Information

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Total Refining Segment

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Days in period

92

92

273

273 Total sales volume - refined product (average barrels per day ("bpd")) (1)

307,626

312,877

295,141

307,380 Total production (average bpd)

303,399

300,235

287,375

293,970

















Crude oil

294,726

299,973

275,310

289,046 Other feedstocks

11,222

2,276

14,815

6,537 Total throughput (average bpd)

305,948

302,249

290,125

295,583

















Total refining production margin per bbl total throughput

$ 16.01

$ 17.07

$ 13.86

$ 19.03 Total refining operating expenses per bbl total throughput

$ 5.47

$ 6.22

$ 5.50

$ 5.71

















Total refining production margin ($ in millions)

$ 450.5

$ 474.7

$ 1,097.7

$ 1,535.5 Supply, marketing and other ($ millions) (2)

(1.2)

51.7

95.0

(175.6) Total adjusted refining margin ($ in millions)

$ 449.3

$ 526.4

$ 1,192.7

$ 1,359.9

















Total crude slate details















Total crude slate: (% based on amount received in period)















WTI crude oil

73.4 %

75.2 %

73.3 %

67.1 % Gulf Coast Sweet crude

3.3 %

5.3 %

4.0 %

8.4 % Local Arkansas crude oil

4.0 %

3.5 %

4.1 %

4.1 % Other

19.3 %

16.0 %

18.6 %

20.4 %

















Crude utilization (% based on nameplate capacity) (5)

97.6 %

99.3 %

91.2 %

95.7 %

















Tyler, TX Refinery















Days in period

92

92

273

273 Products manufactured (average bpd):















Gasoline

35,615

35,210

30,750

35,021 Diesel/Jet

34,620

33,844

26,976

31,060 Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs

3,429

2,246

2,409

2,160 Other

1,959

2,032

1,856

1,844 Total production

75,623

73,332

61,991

70,085 Throughput (average bpd):















Crude oil

74,877

74,796

59,379

69,335 Other feedstocks

1,118

(1,123)

3,243

1,032 Total throughput

75,995

73,673

62,622

70,367

















Tyler refining production margin ($ in millions)

$ 165.4

$ 151.5

$ 329.7

$ 441.8 Per barrel of throughput:















Tyler refining production margin

$ 23.66

$ 22.35

$ 19.29

$ 23.00 Operating expenses (3)

$ 4.74

$ 7.06

$ 5.06

$ 5.99 Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period)















WTI crude oil

76.8 %

86.4 %

78.1 %

85.9 % East Texas crude oil

23.2 %

13.6 %

21.9 %

14.1 %

















Capture rate (4)

73.0 %

66.4 %

64.0 %

68.2 % El Dorado, AR Refinery















Days in period

92

92

273

273 Products manufactured (average bpd):















Gasoline

39,361

40,577

37,213

38,946 Diesel

31,927

31,372

29,211

31,143 Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs

1,875

1,347

1,564

1,306 Asphalt

7,893

8,503

7,418

7,941 Other

1,168

848

1,034

813 Total production

82,224

82,647

76,440

80,149 Throughput (average bpd):















Crude oil

81,671

80,711

75,286

78,136 Other feedstocks

2,611

3,301

3,053

3,154 Total throughput

84,282

84,012

78,339

81,290

Refining Segment Selected Financial Information

(continued)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 El Dorado refining production margin ($ in millions)

$ 97.5

$ 106.0

$ 231.0

$ 350.8 Per barrel of throughput:















El Dorado refining production margin

$ 12.57

$ 13.72

$ 10.80

$ 15.81 Operating expenses (3)

$ 4.36

$ 4.83

$ 4.60

$ 4.70 Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period)















WTI crude oil

71.9 %

68.4 %

67.6 %

52.1 % Local Arkansas crude oil

13.4 %

14.0 %

14.8 %

15.5 % Other

14.7 %

17.6 %

17.6 %

32.4 %

















Capture rate (4)

38.8 %

40.8 %

35.8 %

46.9 % Big Spring, TX Refinery















Days in period

92

92

273

273 Products manufactured (average bpd):















Gasoline

29,274

34,431

33,755

34,087 Diesel/Jet

23,607

26,020

23,333

25,262 Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs

3,723

3,524

3,299

3,466 Asphalt

2,220

1,701

1,833

1,662 Other

5,272

1,342

3,283

1,344 Total production

64,096

67,018

65,503

65,821 Throughput (average bpd):















Crude oil

61,046

70,955

62,733

67,455 Other feedstocks

3,865

(3,189)

3,834

(866) Total throughput

64,911

67,766

66,567

66,589

















Big Spring refining production margin ($ in millions)

$ 95.1

$ 116.8

$ 280.3

$ 370.4 Per barrel of throughput:















Big Spring refining production margin

$ 15.92

$ 18.74

$ 15.43

$ 20.37 Operating expenses (3)

$ 8.37

$ 7.32

$ 7.61

$ 7.02 Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period)















WTI crude oil

64.3 %

72.7 %

68.8 %

69.3 % WTS crude oil

35.7 %

27.3 %

31.2 %

30.7 %

















Capture rate (4)

50.9 %

59.9 %

52.6 %

63.4 % Krotz Springs, LA Refinery















Days in period

92

92

273

273 Products manufactured (average bpd):















Gasoline

38,361

32,371

40,454

32,111 Diesel/Jet

30,653

31,195

31,794

31,537 Heavy oils

5,461

944

4,239

1,439 Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs

6,079

6,768

6,510

6,948 Other

902

5,960

446

5,881 Total production

81,456

77,238

83,443

77,916 Throughput (average bpd):















Crude oil

77,132

73,510

77,912

74,120 Other feedstocks

3,628

3,287

4,686

3,216 Total throughput

80,760

76,797

82,598

77,336

















Krotz Springs refining production margin ($ in millions)

$ 92.5

$ 100.4

$ 256.6

$ 372.5 Per barrel of throughput:















Krotz Springs refining production margin

$ 12.45

$ 14.21

$ 11.38

$ 17.64 Operating expenses (3)

$ 5.00

$ 5.97

$ 5.00

$ 5.41 Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period)















WTI Crude

79.8 %

70.1 %

79.0 %

61.0 % Gulf Coast Sweet Crude

11.2 %

23.2 %

13.5 %

33.3 % Other

9.0 %

6.7 %

7.5 %

5.7 %

















Capture rate (4)

63.9 %

55.4 %

68.4 %

67.0 %

(1) Includes sales to other segments which are eliminated in consolidation.

(2) Supply, marketing and other activities include refined product wholesale and related marketing activities, asphalt and intermediates marketing activities, optimization of inventory

and the execution of risk management programs to capture the physical and financial opportunities that extend from our refining operations. Formally known as Trading & Supply.

(3) Reflects the prior period conforming reclassification adjustment between operating expenses and general and administrative expenses.

(4) Defined as refining production margin divided by the respective crack spread. See page 17 for crack spread information.

(5) Crude throughput as % of total nameplate capacity of 302,000 bpd.



Logistics Segment Selected Information

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Gathering & Processing: (average bpd)















Lion Pipeline System:















Crude pipelines (non-gathered)

70,153

87,653

64,835

81,795 Refined products pipelines

63,991

65,761

54,686

63,391 SALA Gathering System

14,774

14,354

13,935

16,150 East Texas Crude Logistics System

36,298

23,960

29,928

20,015 Midland Gathering Assets (1)

248,443

121,304

230,907

107,699 Plains Connection System

250,550

184,254

248,763

166,864 Delaware Gathering Assets: (2)















Natural gas gathering and processing (Mcfd) (3)

69,737

64,429

72,569

61,198 Crude oil gathering (average bpd)

111,973

86,483

110,935

84,497 Water disposal and recycling (average bpd)

99,158

69,411

104,920

66,043

















Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling:















East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (4)

69,178

65,396

57,894

66,473 Big Spring wholesale marketing throughputs (average bpd)

81,617

74,238

78,399

76,135 West Texas wholesale marketing throughputs (average bpd)

10,692

10,082

9,871

10,023 West Texas wholesale marketing margin per barrel

$ 4.56

$ 4.23

$ 5.43

$ 3.84 Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (5)

121,430

142,003

116,455

138,558

(1) Formerly known as the Permian Gathering System. Excludes volumes that are being temporarily transported via trucks while connectors are under construction.

(2) Formally known as 3 Bear, which was acquired June 1, 2022.

(3) Mcfd - average thousand cubic feet per day.

(4) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.

(5) Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas terminals, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas terminals and Memphis

and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.





Retail Segment Selected Information

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Number of stores (end of period)

250

248

250

248 Average number of stores

250

248

250

248 Average number of fuel stores

245

243

245

243 Retail fuel sales (thousands of gallons)

43,170

44,729

128,821

129,145 Average retail gallons sold per average number of fuel stores (in

thousands)

176

184

526

533 Average retail sales price per gallon sold

$ 3.54

$ 3.78

$ 3.36

$ 3.89 Retail fuel margin ($ per gallon) (1)

$ 0.42

$ 0.35

$ 0.34

$ 0.33 Merchandise sales (in millions)

$ 83.5

$ 84.2

$ 241.7

$ 237.3 Merchandise sales per average number of stores (in millions)

$ 0.3

$ 0.3

$ 1.0

$ 1.0 Merchandise margin %

34.4 %

32.6 %

33.8 %

33.7 %





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Same-Store Comparison (2)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















Change in same-store fuel gallons sold

(6.8) %

7.4 %

(3.3) %

4.7 % Change in same-store merchandise sales

(1.9) %

3.9 %

1.1 %

(0.3) %

(1) Retail fuel margin represents gross margin on fuel sales in the retail segment, and is calculated as retail fuel sales revenue less retail fuel cost of

sales. The retail fuel margin per gallon calculation is derived by dividing retail fuel margin by the total retail fuel gallons sold for the period.

(2) Same-store comparisons include period-over-period changes in specified metrics for stores that were in service at both the beginning of the earliest

period and the end of the most recent period used in the comparison.





Supplemental Information

Schedule of Selected Segment Financial Data, Pricing Statistics Impacting our

Refining Segment, and Other Reconciliations of Amounts Reported Under U.S.

GAAP

Selected Segment

Financial Data

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 $ in millions (unaudited)

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and

Eliminations

Consolidated Net revenues (excluding

intercompany fees and revenues)

$ 4,392.4

$ 119.5

$ 236.5

$ —

$ 4,748.4 Inter-segment fees and revenues

232.1

156.4

—

(388.5)

— Total revenues

$ 4,624.5

$ 275.9

$ 236.5

$ (388.5)

$ 4,748.4 Cost of sales

4,394.4

206.5

189.6

(367.0)

4,423.5 Gross margin

$ 230.1

$ 69.4

$ 46.9

$ (21.5)

$ 324.9



























Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 $ in millions (unaudited)

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and

Eliminations

Consolidated Net revenues (excluding

intercompany fees and revenues)

$ 4,904.5

$ 166.9

$ 253.1

$ 0.4

$ 5,324.9 Inter-segment fees and revenues

262.9

127.2

—

(390.1)

— Total revenues

$ 5,167.4

$ 294.1

$ 253.1

$ (389.7)

$ 5,324.9 Cost of sales

5,138.0

220.4

210.3

(384.9)

5,183.8 Gross margin

$ 29.4

$ 73.7

$ 42.8

$ (4.8)

$ 141.1



























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 $ in millions (unaudited)

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and

Eliminations

Consolidated Net revenues (excluding

intercompany fees and revenues)

$ 11,842.2

$ 351.9

$ 674.2

$ —

$ 12,868.3 Inter-segment fees and revenues

629.3

414.4

—

(1,043.7)

— Total revenues

$ 12,471.5

$ 766.3

$ 674.2

$ (1,043.7)

$ 12,868.3 Cost of sales

12,045.8

555.6

548.1

(1,000.9)

12,148.6 Gross margin

$ 425.7

$ 210.7

$ 126.1

$ (42.8)

$ 719.7





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 $ in millions (unaudited)

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and

Eliminations

Consolidated Net revenues (excluding

intercompany fees and revenues)

$ 14,633.6

$ 392.1

$ 739.7

$ 1.2

$ 15,766.6 Inter-segment fees and revenues

801.0

375.3

—

(1,176.3)

— Total revenues

$ 15,434.6

$ 767.4

$ 739.7

$ (1,175.1)

$ 15,766.6 Cost of sales

14,819.5

583.6

617.1

(1,140.7)

14,879.5 Gross margin

$ 615.1

$ 183.8

$ 122.6

$ (34.4)

$ 887.1



Pricing Statistics

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (average for the period presented)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















WTI — Cushing crude oil (per barrel)

$ 82.51

$ 91.63

$ 77.37

$ 98.50 WTI — Midland crude oil (per barrel)

$ 83.85

$ 93.41

$ 78.63

$ 99.87 WTS — Midland crude oil (per barrel)

$ 83.01

$ 92.17

$ 77.34

$ 98.58 LLS (per barrel)

$ 84.88

$ 94.07

$ 79.82

$ 100.58 Brent (per barrel)

$ 85.92

$ 97.69

$ 81.96

$ 102.48

















U.S. Gulf Coast 5-3-2 crack spread (per barrel) (1)

$ 32.39

$ 33.65

$ 30.15

$ 33.73 U.S. Gulf Coast 3-2-1 crack spread (per barrel) (1)

$ 31.30

$ 31.28

$ 29.30

$ 32.12 U.S. Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread (per barrel) (1)

$ 19.48

$ 25.63

$ 16.64

$ 26.33

















U.S. Gulf Coast Unleaded Gasoline (per gallon)

$ 2.58

$ 2.64

$ 2.44

$ 2.92 Gulf Coast Ultra low sulfur diesel (per gallon)

$ 2.97

$ 3.49

$ 2.74

$ 3.49 U.S. Gulf Coast high sulfur diesel (per gallon)

$ 2.04

$ 2.86

$ 1.80

$ 2.98 Natural gas (per MMBTU)

$ 2.66

$ 7.97

$ 2.57

$ 6.69





(1) For our Tyler and El Dorado refineries, we compare our per barrel refining product margin to the Gulf Coast 5-3-2 crack spread consisting of (Argus pricing) WTI Cushing crude, U.S. Gulf Coast CBOB gasoline and U.S. Gulf Coast Pipeline No. 2 heating oil (ultra low sulfur diesel). For our Big Spring refinery, we compare our per barrel refining margin to the Gulf Coast 3-2-1 crack spread consisting of (Argus pricing) WTI Cushing crude, U.S. Gulf Coast CBOB gasoline and Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel. Starting in Q1 2023, for our Krotz Springs refinery, we compare our per barrel refining margin to the Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread consisting of (Argus pricing) LLS crude oil, (Argus pricing) U.S. Gulf Coast CBOB gasoline and 50% of (Argus pricing) U.S. Gulf Coast Pipeline No. 2 heating oil (high sulfur diesel) and 50% of (Platts pricing) U.S. Gulf Coast Pipeline No. 2 heating oil (high sulfur diesel). Historical Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread measures have been revised to conform to current period presentation. The Tyler refinery's crude oil input is primarily WTI Midland and East Texas, while the El Dorado refinery's crude input is primarily a combination of WTI Midland, local Arkansas and other domestic inland crude oil. The Big Spring refinery's crude oil input is primarily comprised of WTS and WTI Midland. The Krotz Springs refinery's crude oil input is primarily comprised of LLS and WTI Midland.



Other Reconciliations of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP $ in millions (unaudited)



















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Reconciliation of gross margin to Refining margin to Adjusted

refining margin

2023

2022

2023

2022 Gross margin

$ 230.1

$ 29.4

$ 425.7

$ 615.1 Add back (items included in cost of sales):















Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

166.5

175.4

459.4

467.5 Depreciation and amortization

60.1

48.9

176.5

151.6 Refining margin

$ 456.7

$ 253.7

$ 1,061.6

$ 1,234.2 Adjusting items















Net inventory LCM valuation loss (benefit)

3.4

20.3

(6.2)

19.1 Other inventory impact (1) (2)

(28.2)

279.5

145.4

137.5 Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss where the

hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements (3)

17.4

(27.1)

(8.1)

(30.9) Total adjusting items

(7.4)

272.7

131.1

125.7 Adjusted refining margin

$ 449.3

$ 526.4

$ 1,192.7

$ 1,359.9

(1) See further discussion in the "Significant Transactions During the Quarter Impacting Results" section.

(2) Starting with the quarter ended September 30, 2023, we updated our other inventory impact calculation to exclude the impact of certain pipeline inventories not used in

our refinery operations. The impact to historical non-GAAP financial measures is immaterial.

(3) Starting with the quarter ended March 31, 2023, we no longer adjust non-GAAP financial measures for unrealized gains and losses related to RINs where the hedged

item is not yet recognized in the financial statements. Historical non-GAAP financial measures have been revised to conform to current period presentation.





Calculation of (Net Cash)/Net Debt

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Long-term debt - current portion

$ 29.5

$ 74.5 Long-term debt - non-current portion

2,608.5

2,979.2 Total long-term debt

2,638.0

3,053.7 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

901.7

841.3 Net debt - consolidated

1,736.3

2,212.4 Less: DKL net debt

1,737.2

1,653.6 (Net Cash)/Net debt, excluding DKL

$ (0.9)

$ 558.8



Information about Delek US Holdings, Inc. can be found on its website (www.delekus.com), investor relations webpage (ir.delekus.com), news webpage (www.delekus.com/news) and its Twitter account (@DelekUSHoldings).

