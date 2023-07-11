Delek US Holdings to Host Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call on August 7th

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") today announced that the Company intends to issue a press release summarizing second quarter 2023 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Monday, August 7, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Monday, August 7, 2023.

The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to www.DelekUS.com and clicking on the investor relations section of the website.  The online replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP. Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80 percent limited partner interest in Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 250 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

