Delek US Names Patrick Reilly Chief Commercial Officer

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) ("Delek" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Patrick Reilly as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer effective March 1, 2023. In his new role, Mr. Reilly will work closely with Delek's management team to lead the Company's strategies to achieve its short and long-term objectives.

Reilly brings over 20-years of energy oil refining and trading experience, with deep sector knowledge and a proven track record of delivering transformative change management and margin growth for mid-size and large established companies.

Delek's President and CEO Avigal Soreq commented, "We are excited to welcome Patrick to our team. He brings a wealth of expertise from the energy sector that aligns our Company Vision for future growth. I look forward to partnering with him on various initiatives to unlock value in pursuit of Delek's strategic priorities."

Reilly joins Delek from Motiva (Aramco), where he served as Vice President of Trading - Crude, Clean Products & Feedstocks. During his tenure at Motiva, he was a key leader in the transformation of the commercial department that globally transacts 750 million barrels per year to record profits in both 2021 and 2022. Prior to Motiva, he served as a Regional Head of Trading for Gunvor as well as Global Book Leader for Marine Fuels, Fuel Oil and Refinery Feedstocks at Andeavor (Tesoro). Earlier in his career, he held various positions at BP, including refinery asset economist and process engineer. He earned a master's degree in finance and business economics from the USC Marshall School of Business, and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware.

"I am very excited to join Delek and its culture of excellence," said Reilly. "The company's track record of growth is remarkable, and I look forward to doing my part to keep that momentum going as Delek continues to prioritize growth and innovation."

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics. Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80 percent limited partner interest in Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 250 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

SOURCE Delek US Holdings, Inc.