DELEÓN TEQUILA BRINGS 'BOLD SPIRITS, RISE' TO NEW HEIGHTS WITH A SKY-HIGH PERFORMANCE CELEBRATING EMERGING TALENT DURING AFROTECH CONFERENCE 2025

Joining the performance were Houston's own Maiya Papaya , Los Angeles DJ Gianni Carter and Shay Latukolan , the visionary choreographer behind the brand's Bold Spirits, Rise ad spot, who has now stepped into his other passion as a talented DJ. The lineup also featured Sibby Liv , the UnitedMasters contest winner, who earned their spot through the DELEÓN Tequila Opening Acts Pledge, the brand's initiative dedicated to uplifting emerging DJs through mentorship, resources, and performance opportunities. Together, the lineup transformed the Houston skyline into a stage and cemented DELEÓN Tequila as the brand behind one of the week's boldest cultural stunts.

"Boldness is at the heart of DELEÓN Tequila, it's reflected in our technique, our creativity, and the communities we champion," said Ari Anderman, DELEÓN Tequila Brand Director. "From our unconventional aging process that blends the craftsmanship of tequila-making with the mastery of French winemaking, to our new Bold Spirits, Rise campaign, we celebrate and elevate bold spirits, in this case by giving rising DJs the platform they deserve to shape what's next in music and culture."

As AfroTech Conference 2025 took Houston by storm with a week of innovation, culture and celebration, DELEÓN Tequila dominated the city's nightlife with bold energy and unforgettable moments. The festivities kicked off at Jerk x Jollof, one of Houston's most talked-about events, where Major League DJz set the tone with an exclusive set that captured the bold, boundary-pushing spirit they share with DELEÓN. The momentum continued at the Blavity House Party RNB Edition, where signature cocktails and powerhouse performances embodied DELEÓN's fearless spirit, carrying through AfroTech's marquee events including the Blavity House Party Block Party and Blavity House Party Presents Mashup Sessions and Fam Jam, where UnitedMasters contest winner Sibby Liv closed out the week with an electrifying set.

DELEÓN Tequila is built on boldness, whether in craft, creativity or culture. Bold Spirits, Rise extends that spirit beyond the bottle, creating opportunities for emerging DJs to push boundaries and make their mark. Just as DELEÓN elevates every pour, this platform is about elevating rising talent, giving them the space, resources and confidence to own their sound and inspire the next wave of creativity.

Following Houston, DELEÓN will bring more bold energy to cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago, collaborating with community driven collectives to spotlight local DJs and elevate the people defining the future of sound. DELEÓN encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Follow DELEÓN on Instagram to know when it'll be in your city.

About DELEÓN Tequila:

At the forefront of luxury since it was first introduced to the world in 2009, DELEÓN Tequila was always ahead of its time with its elevated standard of aging and its bold, sleek design.

Only our finest, fully matured, 100% blue weber agave goes into our Tequila, and an ambitious, longer fermentation process allows the agave nectar to fully capture all the flavor of the Jalisco region.

And an unconventional aging process: While most tequila brands age their tequila in American Oak casks, DELEÓN takes it a step further. For our Reposado and Añejo variants, we combine the bold American Oak with fine, French Oak wine casks to achieve the smoothness, balanced character, and nuanced complexity of DELEÓN tequila.

This is tequila redefined, more than just a spirit, DELEÓN Tequila offers an unparalleled tasting experience that transcends boundaries. Imbued with a refined liquid elegance perfected through a blend of traditional and innovative processes, every sip of DELEÓN Tequila invites you to taste the difference. Whether enjoyed neat or as the centerpiece of a meticulously crafted cocktail, DELEÓN Tequila embodies the essence of luxury and sophistication.

For more about the exceptional tequila, information visit: www.deleontequila.com and www.instagram.com/deleontequila .

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

SOURCE DELEÓN Tequila