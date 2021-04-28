DeleteMe and Corporate Relocation International Partner to Add Privacy Protection as Key Employee Relocation Benefit

BOSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online privacy leader DeleteMe and leading global mobility company Corporate Relocation International (CRI) today announce the launch of a new benefit for relocating employees - a privacy protection service that safeguards employee private information for 12 months after their move.

Relocation triggers a wide release of personal data into public records and to private data brokers, according to DeleteMe (The Online Privacy Company), meaning that employees are 6-9x more likely to be targeted with junk mail, spam, and scams in the months before and after a move.

These risks extend to companies as well. The public release of employee personal data exposes employers to a greater threat of phishing and social-engineering credential-hacking attacks, which were the #1 and #2 sources of corporate cyberthreats in 2020.

The announcement comes after prolonged work-from-home status created a backlog of relocations. CRI estimates that this has created a perfect storm, which will drive a surge in relocation demand 30-40% above historical averages between June and August.

"Employee relocation in 2021 is not simply a physical move, it's a significant digital event as well that has implications for an employee and their entire family," said Rob Shavell, CEO of DeleteMe. "Any time an individual's information is changed in a public database, such as a change of address, phone number, or job, over 120 data brokers begin hoovering up their records and the barrage of unwanted attention begins, both from marketers and often cybercriminals."

The new partnership between Corporate Relocation International and DeleteMe means that employers now have the opportunity to provide all employees and executives undergoing relocation with a complementary year of DeleteMe's flagship online privacy protection service, which monitors and removes private information - including address, phone, employer, and family information - from 120 leading data brokers, which sell data on over 99% of American adults for as little as $.99 per record.

"Relocation is often a complex and stressful experience at any level in an organization. CRI's mission is to make this transition as painless and positive in any way we can," says Anthony Horton, CEO of CRI. "We recognize that ensuring a smooth digital transition is a needed step in a holistic employee experience and we are pleased to be the first in the mobility industry to offer data privacy protection as an optional service for all of our corporate and private clients."

The privacy protection add-on is available to all present and future Corporate Relocation International clients as a low-cost add-on to any existing policy. For companies looking for protection regardless of relocation status, DeleteMe for Business also offers a range of custom data removal services for individuals, employees, and executives at Business.joindeleteme.com

About DeleteMe for Business: https://business.joindeleteme.com/

DeleteMe for Business services over 40% of Fortune 100 corporations, with special plans for protecting executives, employees, and their families from harassment, doxxing, identity theft, phishing, telemarketing, robocalls, and scams.

About Corporate Relocation International: https://www.corprelo.com/

CRI is a privately held, full service international relocation company that provides a white-glove relocation experience to clients, their employees and their families throughout the entire relocation process, from attracting and retaining the right talent to settling-in to a new destination.

