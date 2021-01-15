DeleteMe offers entire Congress privacy service for $1: removes personal info including home address from data brokers and Google searches

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeleteMe™, a service of The Online Privacy Company™, is offering all 535 members of congress and their families $1 DeleteMe service for 2021 (normally $129).

The availability of our private personal info in an instant Google search from a mobile phone exposes too easily our homes and family members to harms which can stem from in-the-moment emotions and highly-charged situations.

"Nobody in this climate — especially in Congress — wants their private personal information exposed from a simple Google search," said Rob Shavell, DeleteMe co-founder. "Our belief is every citizen has a right to privacy in the digital era – and, in supporting Congress in this time of need, we also trust this will educate and help to catalyze much-needed privacy legislation in America."

DeleteMe is an annual subscription privacy service that removes any individuals' personal info including home addresses, phone numbers, emails, dates of birth, relatives' names and more from dozens of top online data brokers who have profiles in 97% of Americans and whose links appear on Google searches for people's names.

Congress members (or their families) can sign up at www.joindeleteme.com/congress

DeleteMe is the leading privacy personal information removal service with over 25,000,000 opt-outs completed and with 40% of the Fortune 100 as business customers for their employees and executives.

DeleteMe privacy protection plans include:

4 privacy reports per year showing exactly where personal information was found and where it was removed

Dedicated Privacy Advisor for help and custom removal requests

Monitoring and removal of all sources in case information is repopulated

Additional data brokers added throughout the year in response to market changes

Optional upgrades to Executive Plans for key public figures

Join DeleteMe today at www.joindeleteme.com/congress . For anyone experiencing financial hardship, DeleteMe supplies free "do it yourself" guides covering all data brokers.

About DeleteMe: https://joindeleteme.com/

DeleteMe is the leading online privacy personal information removal service. In business for over 10 years, DeleteMe's privacy advisors have successfully completed over 25 million opt-outs from data brokers, ensuring consumers and businesses' online privacy.

About DeleteMe for Business: https://joindeleteme.com/business-privacy/

DeleteMe for Business services over 40% of Fortune 100 corporations, with special plans for protecting executives, employees, and their families from harassment, doxxing, identity theft, phishing, telemarketing, robocalls, and scams.

