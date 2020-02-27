DeleteMe sees record surge in demand: over 21 million data broker listings processed per month

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeleteMe™, a service of The Online Privacy Company™, today announced it reached a milestone of over 21 million listings processed in January 2020. Surging demand by consumers and businesses wanting personal information removed from Google search results coupled with an increase in the amount of personal info data brokers collect and sell has combined to more than triple the opt-out listings DeleteMe processes.

"Data brokers have gotten more sophisticated about collecting and correlating personal information about us," said Rob Shavell, co-founder. "We are now seeing profile data containing accurate address and phone numbers (including mobile phone numbers) for nearly 75% of customers – a huge increase from prior years."

Individuals and business can sign up for DeleteMe here: https://joindeleteme.com/

DeleteMe's privacy experts work with sophisticated software tools to find and remove (continuously throughout the year) your personal data from over 35 different marketing databases and data brokers , including those frequently used by telemarketers, robocallers, scam artists, and identity thieves. DeleteMe's service opts-out consumers personal info out from these sources, including:

Removes mobile phone numbers (to help reduce robocalls and scams)

Removes home addresses, home photos, prices of homes (to help reduce crime)

Removes dates of birth, ages, relations, and names of family members (to help reduce identity theft)

Removes email addresses, social media links and usernames (to help reduce harassment and employer background-checks)

Continuously finds and removes info all year long (new reports sent every 3 months)

Types of personally identifying information (PII) available online can include mobile phone numbers, home addresses, pictures of people's houses, as well as family member names and ages. Full personal profiles can be purchased from a variety of online data-brokers by anyone with a credit card, often for as little as $0.99 per single search.

About DeleteMe: https://joindeleteme.com/

DeleteMe is the leading online privacy personal information removal service. In business for over 10 years, DeleteMe's privacy experts have successfully completed over 21 million opt-outs from data brokers, ensuring consumers and businesses' online privacy. DeleteMe also services over 30% of Fortune 50 corporations, protecting executives, employees, and their families from harassment, doxing, identity theft, phishing, telemarketing, robocalls, and scams.

CONTACT: Will Simonds, (425) 736-1528, will@getabine.com

SOURCE DeleteMe

Related Links

https://joindeleteme.com

