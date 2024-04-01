DELFI Diagnostics to Present at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

DELFI Diagnostics

01 Apr, 2024, 09:00 ET

New data further validate FirstLook Lung cancer screening test, highlight the broad potential of DELFI's fragmentomic-based approach in early cancer detection and treatment monitoring

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BALTIMORE, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DELFI Diagnostics, Inc., a developer of accessible blood-based tests that deliver a new way to enhance cancer detection, today announced multiple upcoming poster and oral presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego, California, from April 5-10, 2024. DELFI and independent researchers will highlight the performance of the company's next-generation, fragmentomics-based liquid biopsy platform to help detect early cancer and monitor treatment response.

"DELFI's robust presence at AACR this year reflects our substantial clinical progress in demonstrating the DELFI platform's high performance in a range of applications across multiple tumor types," said Susan Tousi, DELFI Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited to share additional clinical validation data for FirstLook Lung, the first and only screening test of its kind for early lung cancer detection, as we actively expand commercial partnerships with select U.S. health systems. Patients need better cancer screening and treatment-monitoring options, while health systems and payers need affordable and broadly accessible tests that improve patient outcomes. Our multiple datasets at AACR will showcase DELFI's expansive and differentiated potential in these areas."

DELFI will be located at AACR Booth 947. Individual session details follow:

Presenter

Title

Session Title

Session
Date

Session
Time

Location

Poster
Board
Number

Published
Abstract
Number

Rob
Scharpf

Models and Prediction

ED01 - Data Science Opportunities and Challenges in Biomarker-based Early Detection of Cancer

4/6/2024

8:30 AM-8:50 AM

Ballroom 6 CF - Upper Level

NA

NA

Rob
Scharpf

NA

ED01 - Data Science Opportunities and Challenges in Biomarker-based Early Detection of Cancer

4/6/2024

8:00 AM- 9:30 AM

Ballroom 6 CF - Upper Level

NA

NA

Lindsey
Cotton

Clinical validation: A blood-based biomarker for early lung cancer detection based on circulating DNA fragmentomics

Early Detection Biomarkers I

4/7/2024

1:30-5PM

Poster Section 43

10

1062

Peter
Bach

Projected impact of liquid biopsy screening strategies with high sensitivity in focused populations and high specificity in broad populations

Multi-Cancer Early Detection Testing: Where Are We?

4/7/2024

4:05 PM - 4:20 PM

Room 28 - Upper Level

N/A

1267

Stephen Cristiano

Robustness of fragmentation-based cell-free DNA approaches to clonal hematopoiesis

Circulating Nucleic Acids 1

4/7/2024

1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Poster Section 40

22

981

Akshaya Annapragada

Genome-wide repeat landscapes in cancer and cell-free DNA

Circulating Nucleic Acids 1

4/7/2024

1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Poster Section 40

29

988

Carlie
Hruban

Liquid biopsy approaches for monitoring metastatic pancreatic cancer in immunotherapy treated patients

Circulating Nucleic Acids 2

4/8/2024

9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Poster Section 40

18

2422

Bahar Alipanahi

Monitoring response to immunotherapy using cell-free DNA fragmentomes

Circulating Tumor Cells 1

4/8/2024

1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Poster Section 42

7

3695

Denise
Van
Steijn

Monitoring treatment response in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer using cfDNA fragmentomics testing: the DOLPHIN trial

Circulating Nucleic Acids 3

4/8/2024

1:30-5PM

Poster Section 41

18

3673

Victor Velculescu

Early detection of ovarian cancer using cell-free DNA fragmentomes and protein biomarkers

Press Conference

4/9/2024

8:30 AM

Room 26

NA

NA

Nick
Vulpescu

Chromatin landscapes of colorectal cancer development and cfDNA fragmentation

Characterization of Mutational Processes and Drivers in Cancer Development and Evolution

4/9/2024

9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Poster Section 15

9

4339

Victor Velculescu

Early detection of cancer using cell-free DNA fragmentomes

AT07 - New Liquid Biopsy Technologies for Detection and Characterization of Cancer

4/9/2024

1:25 PM - 1:45 PM

Ballroom 20 CD - Upper Level

NA

NA

Victor Velculescu

NA

AT07 - New Liquid Biopsy Technologies for Detection and Characterization of Cancer

4/9/2024

12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Ballroom 20 CD - Upper Level

NA

NA

Jamie
Medina
and
Akshaya Annapragada

Early detection of ovarian cancer using cell-free DNA fragmentomes and protein biomarkers

Biomarker-Based Screening

4/9/2024

1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Poster Section 31

12

6086

About DELFI Diagnostics
DELFI Diagnostics is developing next-generation, blood-based tests that are accurate, accessible and deliver a new way to help detect cancer. Employing advanced machine-learning methods to whole-genome sequencing data, the DELFI platform is built to address the highest-burden health challenges. We prioritize solutions that potentially save lives on a global scale, including for historically underserved populations. DELFI's platform relies on fragmentomics – the discovery that cancer cells are more chaotic than normal cells and, when they die, leave behind tell-tale patterns and characteristics of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) fragments. FirstLook Lung, for individuals eligible for lung cancer screening, is our first laboratory-developed screening test and can be part of routine blood work. FirstLook Lung uses millions of data points to reliably identify individuals who may have cancer detected through low-dose CT, including early-stage disease, with a negative predictive value of 99.8 percent. This test has not been cleared or approved by the FDA. For more information, visit www.firstlooktest.com.

SOURCE DELFI Diagnostics

