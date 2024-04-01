DELFI Diagnostics to Present at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

New data further validate FirstLook Lung cancer screening test, highlight the broad potential of DELFI's fragmentomic-based approach in early cancer detection and treatment monitoring

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BALTIMORE, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DELFI Diagnostics, Inc., a developer of accessible blood-based tests that deliver a new way to enhance cancer detection, today announced multiple upcoming poster and oral presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting , taking place in San Diego, California, from April 5-10, 2024. DELFI and independent researchers will highlight the performance of the company's next-generation, fragmentomics-based liquid biopsy platform to help detect early cancer and monitor treatment response.

"DELFI's robust presence at AACR this year reflects our substantial clinical progress in demonstrating the DELFI platform's high performance in a range of applications across multiple tumor types," said Susan Tousi, DELFI Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited to share additional clinical validation data for FirstLook Lung, the first and only screening test of its kind for early lung cancer detection, as we actively expand commercial partnerships with select U.S. health systems. Patients need better cancer screening and treatment-monitoring options, while health systems and payers need affordable and broadly accessible tests that improve patient outcomes. Our multiple datasets at AACR will showcase DELFI's expansive and differentiated potential in these areas."

DELFI will be located at AACR Booth 947. Individual session details follow:

About DELFI Diagnostics

DELFI Diagnostics is developing next-generation, blood-based tests that are accurate, accessible and deliver a new way to help detect cancer. Employing advanced machine-learning methods to whole-genome sequencing data, the DELFI platform is built to address the highest-burden health challenges. We prioritize solutions that potentially save lives on a global scale, including for historically underserved populations. DELFI's platform relies on fragmentomics – the discovery that cancer cells are more chaotic than normal cells and, when they die, leave behind tell-tale patterns and characteristics of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) fragments. FirstLook Lung, for individuals eligible for lung cancer screening, is our first laboratory-developed screening test and can be part of routine blood work. FirstLook Lung uses millions of data points to reliably identify individuals who may have cancer detected through low-dose CT, including early-stage disease, with a negative predictive value of 99.8 percent. This test has not been cleared or approved by the FDA. For more information, visit www.firstlooktest.com .

