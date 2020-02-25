Delfina Skin™ Unveils Revolutionary Solution for Eczema, Psoriasis, and Cracked Skin

Dr. Chilingaryan - better known as " Dr. C "—first developed his dry skin oil formula in Armenia in the 1980s. Having personally dealt with dry skin his whole life, the doctor was especially familiar with the challenges associated with various skin conditions, as well as the limited remedies available. The current options on the market required frequent application, they were loaded with synthetic fragrances and other irritants, and they left the skin feeling greasy. Most importantly, nothing was powerful enough to provide sustainable relief from conditions such as eczema and psoriasis .

Dr. C became determined to develop a product that would alleviate a range of skincare issues. He focused on the most common causes of chronic dryness: aging skin conditions, and frequent contact with water or chemicals. After years of research, Dr. C succeeded in creating Delfina Skin™ Dry Skin Oil, a revolutionary product that absorbs instantly, penetrating layers of skin to provide hydration and nutrition sustainable through frequent washing.

Now, this legendary Dry Skin Oil is made in California, where Delfina Skin™ continues to provide skincare solutions for those who have all but given up.

Delfina Skin™ Dry Skin Oil is appropriate for all skin types and safe for all ages. The product is designed to soothe dryness caused by a variety of factors, including eczema, psoriasis, seasonal dryness, moisture loss from water or chemical contact, cracked heels, and aging. Thousands of people who have skin conditions like eczema credit Delfina Skin™ with improving their quality of life, as their use of the oil eliminated itch, healed unsightly lesions and prevented cracking and bleeding.

Dr. C is elated to have found a way to help long-suffering individuals experience the joy of soft, radiant skin. His revolutionary Dry Skin Oil is available without a prescription and can be purchased at DelfinaSkin.com .

Delfina Skin™

www.DelfinaSkin.com

Support@DelfinaSkin.com

1-888-DELFINA

1-888-335-3462

SOURCE Delfina Skin

Related Links

https://delfinaskin.com/

